Can You Backflip an Electric Bike? Well, Nate Adams Did it on an Alta 1

Bet you didn't think this would happen so soon...

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
1/24/2018 10:50 AM

Can You Backflip an Electric Bike? Well, Nate Adams Did it on an Alta

Vital MX: We have to admit, we didn't think we'd see an electric motocross bike flipping quite so soon. Then again, the Alta Redshift is a pretty impressive machine and they put it in the hands of Nate Adams. Congrats for dialing this in Nate....

 

    1/24/2018 11:56 AM

    Please Alta people, ship 'em over to the U.K.!, we need these here, we don't have the room on this island like you do, and people moan about noise all the bloody time, so with your bikes here we can maybe keep some more MX tracks open and not shut down for noise!, I will be happy to be the first person in the U.K. to own one, please!.

