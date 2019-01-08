Can 2020 Fox Gear Make You Ride Faster?

Vital MX: This is definitely not a BNG year for Fox Racing. Overall, Fox has made changes to multiple lines of gear, protection, and goggles all with the aim of keeping their offerings at the pinnacle of performance, while actually reducing cost and making products that are more rider friendly.

In the gear department, Fox has completely redesigned their Flexair and 360 lines. The main difference between the two is, Flexair is all about mobility, where 360 is more focused on durability. The big talking point of the 2020 Flexair line is that it has actually dropped in price - $69.95 for the Jersey and $199.95 for the Pant. On top of that they've made the jersey more ventilated and made the pant lighter weight by changing the waist closure system.

On the 360 gear, they've actually added tougher material along the outside of the sleeves and the outside of the thighs to increase the durability. The jersey comes in at $59.95 and the pant is $179.95. Fox wants to emphasize that for the more all-around motocross/off-road rider, the 360 is the ideal set of gear, where for the pure track specialist/supercross racer, the Flexair kit is the way to go.

Another way that Fox is offering value to the rider is by redesigning their medium level helmet, the V2. With the launch of the all-new V3 earlier this year with multiple, never before used safety systems, Fox has utilized those technologies in the new V2. Fluid Inside, Verizorb, magnetic visor, and mega ventilation are some of the features introduced on the V3 that is now included in the V2, at a much nicer $249.95-$269.95 price point.

Next they've introduced a whole new line of chest and body protectors called the Race Frame. Depending on the level of coverage and CE certification you prefer, Fox offers three different levels of protection, the Roost for $99.95, the Roost Impact (CE) for $149.95, and the Roost Impact Soft Back (CE) for $159.95, which is the same one that Ken Roczen wears.

In the goggle department, another move Fox made to make things easier for the end user was update the mid and entry level goggles to accept the same lenses as well as fully rigid lenses like the high-end Vue goggle. The Vue is still the top goggle, but the Air Space (with outriggers) and the Main (no outriggers) now have the option of running the standard, flexible lexan lenses or can be up graded to run rigid polycarbonate lenses; a much cheaper option then buy the Vue goggle.

Overall, the 2020 line of Fox Racing apparel sees many of the premium features on the flagship items trickling down into the rest of their line and, to be honest, making the gear that most of us can afford much safer and better. The following is a press release from Fox and their official launch video.

FOX RACING LAUNCHES MX20 COLLECTION

RE-ENGINEERED RACEWEAR HIGHLIGHTS NEW PRODUCT LINE





Irvine, CA, August 1, 2019 - Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross apparel and protection technology, is proud to launch their highly anticipated MX20 collection. Featuring completely new and redesigned racewear, helmet and protection styles, the 2020 season pushes innovation and performance to all-new levels.

The MX20 racewear collection has been completely redesigned to enhance fit, durability and on-bike performance. The top-tier Flexair gear set range continues to deliver market-leading breathable mobility thanks to key design updates, while a new price structure makes the highest level racewear on the planet more obtainable to a wider range of riders. The legendary 360 gear set also gets a total rebuild for MX20, with a focus on premium durability, making the proven 360 gear the choice for even the toughest on and off-track conditions.

On the hardgoods side, the redesigned V2 helmet incorporates proven technology from the championship-winning V3 helmet including the Fluid InsideTM rotational management system, dual-density Varizorb EPS and MVRSTM (Magnetic Visor Release System). Available in three different graphic styles for a total of 8 colorway options, the V2 helmet is a race-ready mid-tiered solution for both adults & youth riders.

Innovative performance improvements have also seen their way to our redesigned Airspace and Main goggles including a class-leading field of vision and other key features which elevate the entire goggle range. Last but not least, the protection category sees the addition of the Raceframe family of guards which feature CE certified low-profile upper body protection with proven race performance in both hard and soft back versions.

For more information and to view the full MX20 range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or www.foxracing.com.

The Fox MX20 collection is globally tested and proven by premier Fox Team athletes Ken Roczen, Tim Gajser, Adam Cianciarulo, Chad Reed, Taddy Blazusiak, Manuel Lettenbichler, Austin Forkner, Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Dungey.

About Fox:

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking apparel and protection. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products which combine innovation and style, all rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail store, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

