CRASH Video: Amateur Endos on Larocco's Leap!

Rolling up those windows...
Vital MX: DANG! Things turned sketchy for RedBud's amateur day. Talk about rolling up the windows. We can't imagine how mangled his KTM was after that, look how high it bounces!
JohnnyOfast
7/6/2018 4:55 PM
I read the instagram post, said he caught a false neutral on the 3-4 shift.
Joey_Aguirre
7/6/2018 3:54 PM
dude this website is straight up TRASH! no video popped up just a very blury three step photo from an obvious amateur photographer I think the squid who doesn't have depth perception has more skill then the guy behind the lens. im done with this crap you call vital mx...man vurb HAS to be rolling over in their grave seeing how shitty this coverage is.. never gave a crap about this website and would like to see it shut down. youtube has better info then this bull
plowboy
7/6/2018 3:59 PM
I looked up douche in the dictionary...it said, "See Joey Aguirre".
ML512
7/6/2018 4:02 PM
If you scroll down just a tad, there's an Instagram embed box with the video clip in. With the advent of Instagram, small clips like this appear daily and it's just our way of sharing it with those that may miss it. It's not meant to be some high quality edit, it's a literally a cell phone video. Sorry for the content, would you like me to refund your free membership?
omalley
7/6/2018 4:23 PM
Jody? Is that you under a screen name?
PFitzG38
7/6/2018 4:45 PM
Video is RAD. If you can’t see it get a new pc, or learn to use the one you have. Or just keep watching Miley Cyrus twerk on YouTube
MxKing809
7/6/2018 1:49 PM
Goony looking guy on a KTM with no numbers and a white helmet.... was convinced it was my brother for a second
TEL36
7/6/2018 1:29 PM
Better check that frame for cracks............
SidewayzMike
7/6/2018 1:23 PM
Prolly best he didn’t try to ride that out. His bike got higher than he was
ginger969
7/6/2018 1:19 PM
wow he got off surprisingly easy haha
-MAVERICK-
7/6/2018 12:55 PM
That could have been real bad. Great to see he got up on his own.