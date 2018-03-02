CRASH: Huge Loopout from Tyler Bowers in Oakland

Oh my...
ML512
2/3/2018 7:24 PM
Vital MX: HOLY! Tyler, we hope all is well...that was big. Can you even imagine that helpless feeling?
Holy... @tylerbowers A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on Feb 3, 2018 at 7:12pm PST
drenmaster
2/3/2018 7:39 PM
I take it that was Ralph's and Jeff's first look also.. crazy
Jmicmoto13
2/3/2018 7:33 PM
Hit the bottom of the rut and shifted his weight, therefore going whiskey throttle and falling off the back?
