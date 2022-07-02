CRASH | Carson Mumford Endos on Dragon's Back in Glendale

Vital MX's Take: Carson Mumford went out during the first main of the night in Glendale and was unable to lineup for either of the two following mains. Mumford posted today the clip of his crash that put him out of the evening's events. Downside, that looks like it HURT! Brightside, it sounds like Mumfy is just a little beat up and should be back for A3! Check out the clip below.