Budds Creek - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

250 Class

The Good: RJ Hampshire & Chase Sexton

The GEICO Honda boys were finally able to put the pieces together at Budds Creek and grab the top two spots on the podium. RJ has shown the potential to win at various points during the season, but he has also taken a few big hits which have held back his progress. I believe that this past week was the first time in a while that he was able to put in a full week of training without worrying about rehabbing an injury, and it definitely showed. He didn't luck into this win or anything–he made it happen. I'm sure this was a huge relief for both him and the team, too, as he was a hot prospect when he turned pro in 2014 but hasn't really lived up to the hype. But now he has that first win out of the way and I bet he is much more confident in his abilities now. I expect for him to run up front at Ironman as well.

Chase has had the speed to run up front most weekends it seems like, but his starts have been absolutely dreadful. Nevertheless, he has kept chugging along and a couple of decent starts at Budds Creek helped him secure second overall. There was a time in the second moto where I honestly thought he might run down RJ and grab his first moto win, but RJ caught a second wind and started to put a little bit of distance between himself and Chase again. Anyway, this was a great result for Chase and honestly, the GEICO Honda team is shaping up to have a few potential title contenders for next year's championship.



The Good Bonus: Aaron Plessinger | 3rd Place Overall

Aaron made it official after he won the first moto: he's the 2018 250 Motocross Champ. I will admit that before the season started I didn't think he'd win the title. I thought he'd probably be a bit too inconsistent and Jeremy Martin would be better for most of the season. Well, I was very wrong. He was the most consistent rider by far, and although Jeremy did get injured in the first third of the season Aaron did have the points lead at the time. Now Aaron can just cruise at the final round at Ironman and then enjoy being a dad during the offseason. I am very curious to see what Aaron's final decision for his permanent number will be. He said during the press conference that he's thinking about #7. I'm all for it because I think it's time that the number moved on to someone else, but I'm not entirely sure if he's serious about it and there hasn't been any word if the AMA is actually going to let someone take it, or if they're going to hold it for James Stewart for one more year. Plus, there are some other nice single digit numbers available: #5, #8, and #9. I wouldn't mind seeing him take #8 or #9 because it's been a while since they've been taken and I think he'd look good with either one. We'll probably find out more about what his decision will be next week.



The Bad: Joey Savatgy | 13th Place Overall

Joey was back to Meh-Joey at Budds Creek. The pace was pretty intense for the top group of guys and at times he looked like he may get into the fight for a podium, but it never came to fruition. His time in the 250 class is coming to an end as he is expected to move up to the 450 class next year (in what has been rumored to be a one-year deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki), so Ironman is his last shot at getting an overall win this season. I don't think it'll happen purely because of how his season has been going and how many guys seem to be getting better as the season comes to a close, but I've been wrong many times before so we'll just have to see.

The Ugly: Season Winding Down

It has been a long season and a very long year, but it is always a bummer when it comes to an end. We only have one more round until we enter the offseason. Of course, we still have a few rounds left of the MXGP series and there are a few big offseason events, but we have a decent gap without any weekly racing until A1 in January. It'll be nice for a while, but we'll all be itching for some racing by about mid-November.

450 Class

The Good: Blake Baggett | 4th Place Overall

Blake Baggett's day looked a lot like the rest of his season on paper, but it was clear that he is feeling much better on the bike from watching him. His pace in the first moto was on par, and at times better, than the leaders and he may have given Eli Tomac a run for his money if the incident with Jason Anderson hadn't occurred. He looked great in the second moto as well and although it did take him a little bit longer to settle down into a nice pace he was able to grab second place. He started making up some serious time on Tomac towards the end of the moto, too. It is a shame that he seems to be figuring everything out this late into the season, but it's good news for next year as he should come into the season very well-prepared.



The Bad: Weston Peick | 10th Place Overall

It has been a valiant effort from Weston Peick this year to try and race with a messed up hand, but he seemed to be in quite a bit of pain the few times they showed him on the broadcast during Budds Creek. At one point, he looked to just be cruising and trying to shake his hand around to get some feeling back in it. So I'm sure he's quite happy that the season is finally coming to an end, and there has been some talk that he may not race the final round so he can go ahead and get his hand fixed. He has already locked up a career number (and he's eyeing #18), so there's nothing to really gain by racing the final round. He's already looking forward to next season.

The Ugly: Marvin Musquin | 3rd Place Overall

Heading into the second moto, it was looking like it was going to be a good day for Marvin. He had already gained two points on Eli in the first moto and it seemed like Marvin had a better pace than Eli, so he might be able to make up even more points leading to a tight championship battle at Ironman. And as the second moto got underway, it was looking good. Eli wasn't running an extraordinary pace and with the running order how it was for the first part of the moto the points gap was not going to be very big at all going into Ironman. Then Marvin's lap times started to slip as the moto went on, eventually leading to a fourth place finish while Eli caught fire late in the race and claimed the win. So instead of making up ground on Eli and giving himself a realistic shot at the title next weekend, he ended up losing five points and now something pretty drastic will have to happen for Marvin to win this title. It also doesn't help that Marvin said he had a big practice crash last Tuesday, so he'll still be dealing with whatever he picked up from that at Ironman as well. 20 points is the gap, and I'm sensing we'll probably see a repeat of last year's Ironman race (without Jeffrey Herlings thrown into the mix). Eli will play it safe while Marvin goes all out, but unless Eli has a bike issue or big crash he'll be walking away with another #1 plate at the end of the day.

Words by Grant Dawson

Photos by Steve Giberson