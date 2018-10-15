Toggle

New Number. Who Dis? 4

Thomas Covington got in the first laps on his new U.S.-based Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna today.

New Number. Who Dis?

It's time to pencil in number 112 for Thomas Covington, as he moves stateside for '19 and beyond. Today was spent getting fitted on the Rockstar Husky at Fox Raceway, and swapping bar mounts to get comfortable. We'd guess that with no ID on his gear, and an unfamiliar number, that some people were probably wondering, "Who is that?" and the next thought right after it was probably, "Wow, he's flying."

Here's his new scooter. Pat Thrall will be handling the wrenching duties.

It didn't take him long to lay down some fast and smooth laps.

With his years of racing the GPs, it'll be interesting to see how this year's Supercross season goes for him. It'll definitely be a learning experience, but the team will be patient, and they'll be looking for big things once the outdoor season starts.


