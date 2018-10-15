New Number. Who Dis?

It's time to pencil in number 112 for Thomas Covington, as he moves stateside for '19 and beyond. Today was spent getting fitted on the Rockstar Husky at Fox Raceway, and swapping bar mounts to get comfortable. We'd guess that with no ID on his gear, and an unfamiliar number, that some people were probably wondering, "Who is that?" and the next thought right after it was probably, "Wow, he's flying."





