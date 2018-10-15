New Number. Who Dis?

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Thomas Covington got in the first laps on his new U.S.-based Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna today.
It's time to pencil in number 112 for Thomas Covington, as he moves stateside for '19 and beyond. Today was spent getting fitted on the Rockstar Husky at Fox Raceway, and swapping bar mounts to get comfortable. We'd guess that with no ID on his gear, and an unfamiliar number, that some people were probably wondering, "Who is that?" and the next thought right after it was probably, "Wow, he's flying."
TymeMoto
10/15/2018 8:15 PM
Outdoor champ 2019?????
stillwelding
10/15/2018 7:41 PM
Not anymore!
Zesiger 112
10/15/2018 6:56 PM
That's my number!
BR8ES
10/15/2018 5:36 PM
Thomas Covington is going to make a lot of riders look foolish in '19, I am happy that he is here in the States, but will miss him in Europe. Go get 'em Thomas!