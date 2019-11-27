Black Friday/Cyber Monday Moto Deals!

Besides the officially sanctioned deals below, you can also check out this thread in our forums, where the elves...er, members, have been busily scouring the web for more deals.

Baja No-Pinch Tool

Take 20% off everything through Sunday, December 1st at Midnight PST.

Also, the Baja No Pinch Team is building a database of axle sizes. Let them know your axle size, and you'll be eligible to win a free Baja No Pinch Ultimate Kit, OR, $150 Visa Card!* *For each verified motorcycle axle entry you make, you’ll receive one entry into their Baja No Pinch Axle Size Raffle! The Raffle will be announced once they receive 1,000 entries!

www.bajanopinch.com

EKS (X) Brand Goggles

Buy any pair of EKS Brand EKS-S or Flat-Out Mirror goggles and receive a FREE Clear Lens & 10 Pack of Tear-off's. Plus Receive FREE SHIPPING on orders over $100. Visit eksbrand.com.

EVS

Click to check out all sorts of holiday deals. www.evs-sports.com/collections/black-friday-cyber-monday.

Noleen/Öhlins

Take advantage of the NoleenJ6 Black Friday Ohlins sale to save 15% off all Ohlins shocks and fork components. This discount applies to all street and off-road products that Ohlins makes.

To jump start the holiday season they are also offering FREE SHIPPING on all NoleenJ6 vintage shocks. Vintage shocks are available for most off-road bikes, manufactured from 6061 T6 aluminum with a 1/2" Chromoly shaft, and made in the USA!

Orders must be placed between Monday November 25th. 2019, and before the end of day on Cyber Monday, December 2nd to receive this offer. Free shipping is for UPS ground service. NoleenJ6 will be closed on Thanksgiving day, November 28th. through Sunday, December 1st, but any online orders placed during this period still qualify for the Ohlins discount or Vintage Shock free shipping. Visit www.noleenj6.com.





Pro Circuit

Take advantage of once-a-year discounts. All orders that meet the requirements ($250 or more of retail-priced Pro Circuit products), will have a 35% discounted applied after checkout. If that total is still over $250 after the discount, you will also receive free shipping. If you are in the Southern California area, the shop will be open from 7:00 am - 2:00 pm PST for your purchasing needs. www.procircuit.com.

Ride Engineering

127 Hour Holiday Sale: Save 30% on all Ride Engineering products - Starts 5:00 pm Nov. 27th, ends December 2nd at Midnight PST. Visit www.ride-engineering.com

Works Connection

Use online promo code BLACKFRIDAY19 from Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 12:00 am - 11:59 pm (PST). Discount applies to online orders only. Free ground shipping applies to retail orders over $150 (after 30% discount), and US continental shipping destinations only.

Free freight Excludes Stands. Pro Pegs are excluded from 30% off (max. discount given will be 20% with coupon code).

Does not apply to rider support or cannot be combined with any other offer. Visit www.worksconnection.com for Black Friday savings!



