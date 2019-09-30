Toggle

Bikes Of MXoN: 2019 3

Take a closer look at a few of the top machines from the Motocross of Nations, 2019.

Klinger
9/30/2019 3:20 PM

By this time of the year, we’ve pretty much seen all the MXGP and US Motocross bike’s bits and pieces. And while the Motocross of Nations doesn’t necessarily bring out any new parts, it does give each machine a fresh face and cool, one-off look. And since the weather made each bike on the track in Assen look pretty much the same, here’s a clean look at this select group of top MXoN racer’s bikes. Photos by Juan Pablo Acevedo


Jason Anderson's Husqvarna FC 450: Team USA


Justin Cooper's Yamaha YZ250F: Team USA

Zach Osborne's Husqvarna FC 450: Team USA


Glenn Coldenhoff's KTM 450 SX-F: Team Netherlands


Jeffrey Herlings' KTM 450 SX-F: Team Netherlands


Tim Gajser's Honda CRF450R: Team Slovenia


Gautier Paulin's Yamaha YZ450F: Team France


Arminas Jasikonis' Husqvarna FC 450: Team Lithuania


Jorge Prado's KTM 450 SX-F: Team Spain


Pauls Jonass' Husqvarna FC 450: Team Latvia



Thomas Kjer Olsen's Husqvarna FC 250: Team Denmark

Jeremy Seewer's Yamaha YZ450F: Team Switzerland

