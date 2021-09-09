Bike Test: 2022 Kawasaki KX450 Review

We finally had the opportunity to get our first ride on the 2022 Kawasaki KX450. This bike was our 2021 450 Shootout winner so of course, we had high hopes for our 2022 first impression. Kawasaki made little to no change to this year's model, but rightfully so. We decided to put the green machine to the test at Cahuilla MX and include some insight to a few settings that may benefit you. Click play and listen to what Ping has to say about the 2022 Kawasaki KX450!



