We had the opportunity to test ride the 2022 KTM 125SX two-stroke at Perris MX. The 2022 model arrived with very little change compared to the 2021 bike such as bold new graphics and an orange-colored frame. We enlisted Willy Simons Jr. to get some seat time and make this two-stroke sing. Click play for the full review and enjoy some #raw two-stroke to start your week off.



