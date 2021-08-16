Toggle

Bike Test: 2022 KTM 125SX Two-Stroke Review 2

Enjoy some RAW two-stroke action to start your week off right.

B_Rez991
8/16/2021 7:28 AM

 

We had the opportunity to test ride the 2022 KTM 125SX two-stroke at Perris MX. The 2022 model arrived with very little change compared to the 2021 bike such as bold new graphics and an orange-colored frame. We enlisted Willy Simons Jr. to get some seat time and make this two-stroke sing. Click play for the full review and enjoy some #raw two-stroke to start your week off.

