Bevo Forti | The Inside Line Podcast, Presented by Thor - Episode 5

With a motocross career that's spanned 45 years of everything from wrenching for privateers and factory riders, and then making the jump to the goggle side with Scott, and now 100%, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone else who's seen and done it all like Bevo.

We've heard Bevo referred to as the Czar of Motocross. With a motocross career that's spanned 45 years of everything from wrenching for privateers and factory riders, and then making the jump to the goggle side with Scott, and now 100%, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone else who's seen and done it all like Bevo. The good part for all of us is that he also loves telling stories, and he's got plenty of good ones here.

 

During some of his last days at Scott, Bevo was being an angel at a one of the Anaheim Supercross rounds, while raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Bevo, former Team Yamaha Team Manager Kenny Clark, and Brad Lackey.

Cookies? Sure, why not? These were made by Justin Bogle's mom.


Bevo with a photo from his early days, when he was a Team Yamaha wrench for Donnie Cantaloupi.


