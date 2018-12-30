Vital MX Awards Show, Part 2: Person of the Year

You’ve made your selections, cast your ballots, and we’ve got the final results for the first two categories in our first-ever Vital MX Awards. So what do you say we hand out the hardware, and hear from some of the recipients.

But first up, here’s a little bit about how we determined the winners. We combined the results of on-site polling from readers, a select group of industry folks, and the Vital MX staff. We used a formula where the Vital MX members counted toward 60% of the result, and the industry folks and Vital MX staff each accounted for 20% of the final say.

Ken Roczen’s rollercoaster 2018 (which followed an even rougher 2017), made for a very compelling story, which caught the attention of a whole bunch of folks when it came time to vote for our Person of the Year award. Kenny topped the fan vote, and was second among the Industry votes (behind the Tim and Amy Ritchey who own RedBud, and hosted this year's Motocross of Nations). It was a three-way split among our staffers, with each one picking a different winner. GuyB picked Ken, while Michael Lindsay opted for Tim and Amy, and Sean Klinger selected Ryan Sipes. When it came time to tally up the overall, this was our most hotly-contested category. Ken ended up with nearly 38% of the combined vote, with Ryan Sipes (who finished second), and the Ritchey’s were mere tenths of a percent apart with about 23% each. Jim “Bones” Bacon was just a few percentage points behind them.

We caught up with Kenny while he was putting the final polish on his 2019 Supercross prep to give him his award, and check in for a quick interview, which you can see below.

Congrats, Kenny.

We’ll wrap up the Vital MX Awards tomorrow with our Racer of the Year award, so check back then.