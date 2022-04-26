Andrea Leib - Founder of On Track School | Inside Line Podcast

Andrea Leib is the founder and director of On Track School and Learning Solutions and the latest guest for the Inside Line Podcast. With an amateur motocross star in the household, her son Michael Leib, Andrea faced the difficult task of figuring out how to keep her child chasing his dreams while still getting a quality education. After not finding a solution she was pleased with and her own education and background in teaching, she created On Track to serve the needs she was looking for. Since then, the school has grown nationwide and now helps over 400 students a year chase their passions and dreams, while allowing them to keep On Track when it comes to their schooling and development. Hit play to learn how On Track came to be and how they're reshaping the way up and comers in the sport are tackling their schooling for the better.