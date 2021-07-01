All The Details: Team Honda HRC 2021

It's that time of year for new team introductions, but for '21, Honda opted for a "virtual" presentation. Hey, you've got to keep the highly-paid race horses away from the great unwashed media horde, and keep them healthy for when racing begins in Houston. (Just kidding...we understand the reasoning.)

Anyway, here are all the details. Don't forget to check the Honda Team Intro Video that we posted yesterday.

American Honda Presents Factory Supercross Squad

Team Honda HRC to begin season on January 16 in Houston

TORRANCE, Calif. (January 6, 2021) – Today in a virtual event, American Honda presented Team Honda HRC’s riders and staff for the 2021 AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross season.

German Ken Roczen begins his fifth year with Honda’s factory team after winning four rounds in last year’s series. “I’m in a good position right now and excited to build on what we learned last year,” Roczen said in the presentation. “I feel extremely comfortable on the all-new CRF450R and will work hard to put it on the top step in 2021.”

Making his AMA Supercross debut aboard the factory 2021 CRF450R is 2019 and 2020 250SX East Region Champion Chase Sexton, who joined the squad for last year’s AMA Pro Motocross series, performing well and winning the final round. “I learned a lot racing the 450 outdoors last year,” Sexton said. “I’m excited to take that momentum into Supercross, and I feel like I can contend for race wins and podiums.”

As previously announced, the factory squad has taken on the 250 effort for 2021, with CRF250R-mounted Australian brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence prepared to campaign the 250SX East and West regions, respectively. “All of the hard work is paying off,” said Jett, who is beginning his second full season as an AMA pro. “Now, going into the season, I just want to be consistent and ride smart—to ride like a champion and be there for every race.”

Jett’s older brother Hunter missed much of last season due to injuries, but he is approaching the 2021 season in good health and looking forward to a new challenge. “Having this opportunity alongside Jett is great, because we push each other every day,” Hunter said. “Team Honda HRC has welcomed us with open arms and I just can’t wait to get the season underway.”

The first round of the 2021 AMA Supercross series takes place in Houston on January 16.

Ken Roczen

Born and raised in a small German town, Ken Roczen is known for his outgoing, fun-loving personality, as well as his drive and commitment to achieving success in racing. He’s widely regarded as one of the fastest racers in the world, and his popularity extends well beyond the realm of traditional motorsports and into the mainstream, thanks in part to his huge social-media following.

As a youngster, he was the 2007 85 Junior World Champion and won back-to-back German Masters Championships in 2009 and 2010 before becoming the youngest rider ever to score the MX2 World Championship, at age 17 in 2011. The next year, he was a member of the Motocross of Nations-winning German squad, after which he moved to the U.S. and immediately made a mark, earning the 2013 AMA Supercross 250SX West title and finishing second in the AMA Pro Motocross 250 series.

Roczen then advanced to the premier class and solidified his status among the top AMA Supercross 450SX riders by scoring his first win at the opening 2014 round, finishing third on the year and earning Rookie of the Year honors. The same year, Roczen notched five AMA Pro Motocross 450 wins en route to the series crown, capping off the season with Rookie of the Year laurels in that series as well. Roczen once again won the AMA Supercross opener in 2015 and notched another victory before being sidelined with an injury for the latter part of the series. He closed out the year by finishing second in the AMA Motocross Championship and winning the Monster Energy Cup. The following season saw Roczen finish runner-up in AMA Supercross, tallying five victories along the way, but it was outdoors where he really shined, dominating AMA Pro Motocross by topping 20 of 24 motos to land his second 450MX crown.

In 2017, Roczen joined Team Honda HRC and dominated the opening two AMA Supercross rounds before a horrific crash ended his season and sidelined him for nearly a year, after which he suffered another serious injury in a freak accident at the sixth AMA Supercross round of 2018. Incredibly, Roczen returned in time for the AMA Pro Motocross opener, and he scored two moto victories on his way to third in the championship, also earning the Sportsman of the Year award.

In 2019, Roczen rode well in AMA Supercross, finishing fourth in the standings with six podium appearances and, despite suffering from illness through much of the AMA Pro Motocross season, he still tallied three overall victories and was third in the final standings. Last season saw Roczen take four AMA Supercross wins and finish third on the year, before sitting out AMA Pro Motocross to recover from effects of the Epstein-Barr virus. This year, he’s back with Team Honda HRC aboard the all-new 2021 CRF450R.

Fun Fact: Ken is a talented cook when he has time.

Date of Birth: April 29, 1994

Hometown: Mattstedt, Germany

Residences: Clermont, FL / San Clemente, CA

Accomplishments*:

2-time AMA Pro Motocross 450 Champion (2016, 2014)

2020: 3rd in AMA Supercross 450 final standings

2019: 4th in AMA Supercross 450 final standings

2019: 2nd in AMA Pro Motocross 450 final standings

2018: 3rd in AMA Pro Motocross 450 final standings

2016: 2nd in AMA Supercross 450 final standings

2015: 2nd in AMA Pro Motocross 450 final standings

2015 Monster Energy Cup winner

2014: 3rd in AMA Supercross 450 final standings

2014: AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year

2014: AMA Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year

2013: AMA Supercross 250SX West Region Champion

2013: 2nd in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

2012: Motocross of Nations Champion (Team Germany)

2011: FIM MX2 World Champion

15 career AMA Supercross 450 wins

18 career AMA Pro Motocross 450 wins

2 career AMA Pro Motocross 250 wins5 career AMA Supercross 250SX wins

*As of January 1, 2021

Chase Sexton

One of the youngest racers in the 450 field, Chase Sexton is known for his calculating-but-aggressive riding style and dedication to his craft. The Illinois native joined the Honda family early, signing with Factory Connection’s amateur squad in 2015. Two years later, he transitioned to the operation’s pro team for his professional debut, and he went on to win the 250SX East Region Championship in 2019.

After successfully defending that title in 2020, Sexton was promoted to the factory Honda squad midyear, to race the factory CRF450R in AMA Pro Motocross, ending the season in dramatic fashion with his career-first 450 overall win at the series finale. He was also the top qualifier at that race and earned fifth in the final standings. This is his rookie season in the premier class of AMA Supercross.

Fun Fact: Racing legend James Stewart helps Sexton with coaching and guidance.

Date of Birth: September 23, 1999

Hometown: La Moille, IL

Residence: Clermont, FL

Accomplishments*:

2-time AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Champion (2019, 2020)

5th in 2019 AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

5th in 2018 AMA Supercross 250SX West final standings

2018 AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year

6th in 2018 AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

1 career AMA Pro Motocross 450 win

2 career AMA Pro Motocross 450 podiums

*As of January 1, 2021

Jett Lawrence

Known now as one of the most promising talents in racing, Australian Jett Lawrence first achieved international glory by winning the 2014 65cc World Championship in Belgium, at age 11. Not long after, his family moved to Europe full-time to support his and older brother Hunter’s motocross dreams. In 2016, Jett got his feet wet in the German ADAC series and the 85 European Motocross Championship. Two years later, he made the jump to the highly competitive 250 European Motocross Championship at age 14, winning a moto and, at the final round, an overall victory via 1-1 moto finishes.

The Lawrence family then relocated to the USA, where Jett raced for Factory Connection’s amateur squad, earning success at the Mini O’s and Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, as well as the 250 Futures class at the Monster Energy Cup. He also made his pro debut at the Unadilla round of the AMA Pro Motocross series, then moved up to Factory Connection’s pro team for 2020. Last season saw him lead and almost win only his third AMA Supercross 250SX main event, only to crash and break his collarbone, but he recovered to race well in AMA Pro Motocross, netting his first overall victory at the final round and also taking Rookie of the Year honors. Lawrence now races the factory CRF250R with Team Honda HRC.

Fun Fact: Jett used to be a hip-hop dancer when he was younger.

Date of Birth: August 7, 2003

Hometown: Landsborough, Queensland, Australia

Residence: Wesley Chapel, FL

Accomplishments*:

2020: 10th in AMA Supercross 250SX West final standings

2020: 4th in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

2019: Monster Energy Cup 250 Futures winner

2014: 65 Motocross World Champion

1 career AMA Pro Motocross 250 overall win

*As of January 1, 2021

Hunter Lawrence

After Hunter Lawrence and younger brother Jett achieved success in their native Australia, their family sold their belongings and moved overseas, where he first campaigned the 2016 European Motocross Championship and then the FIM MXGP series’ MX2 class in 2017, taking second overall at the U.S. round in Florida, and finishing ninth in the final standings. The following year saw him switch to the 114 Motorsports satellite Honda squad, with whom he finished third on the year despite missing several races. Along the way, Hunter won the MX2 class at the 2017 Motocross of Nations and finished second the following year.

From there, Lawrence relocated to the U.S. to race a CRF250R with the Factory Connection team in 2019 AMA competition. Although his results were affected by injuries, Hunter notched 250 moto wins at the 2019 Millville and High Point rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross series. For 2021, Hunter is riding for the factory Team Honda HRC squad.

Fun Fact: Hunter is an avid mountain-bike rider.

Date of Birth: August 1, 1999

Hometown: Landsborough, Queensland, Australia

Residence: Wesley Chapel, FL

Accomplishments*:

2020: 13th in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

2019: 10th in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

2018: 3rd in FIM MX2 final standings; second in MX2 at Motocross of Nations

2017: 9th in 2017 FIM MX2 final standings; MX2 winner at Motocross of Nations

2 career AMA Pro Motocross 250 moto podiums

5 career AMA Pro Motocross 250 top-5 moto finishes

2 career AMA Pro Motocross 250 overall podiums

*As of January 1, 2021

2021 Team Honda HRC Team Members

HRC Staff

Masamitsu Hirashima – Technical Support, Team Honda HRC Motocross

Naoki Serizawa – Technical Support, Team Honda HRC Motocross

American Honda Racing Management

Lee Edmunds – Powersports Marketing Senior Manager

Brandon Wilson – Advertising & Motorcycle Sports Manager

American Honda Motocross Team

Erik Kehoe – Team Manager

Lars Lindstrom – Crew Chief (450)

Jordan Troxell – Race Mechanic, Ken Roczen

Jade Dungey – Race Mechanic, Chase Sexton

Shane Drew – Chassis R&D

Robert Reichmann – Engine R&D

David Presler- Engine Technician

Josh Alverson – Engine Technician

Thomas Harris – Test/Support Mechanic

Josh Wisenor – Crew Chief (250)

Cameron Camera – Race Mechanic, Hunter Lawrence

Christien Ducharme – Race Mechanic, Jett Lawrence

Ryan Cox – Engine R&D Supervisor (250)

Michael “Mick” Fallins – Engine Builder (250)

Ricki Rock – Special Projects Technician

Dave Berger – Parts Coordinator

Mike Spraker – Technical Truck Driver

John Addison – Hospitality Truck Driver

Latricia Barbee – Race Team Coordinator

Kayla Mead – Communications Manager

Trey Canard – Test Rider