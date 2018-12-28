Toggle

A Peek Behind The Curtain At Feld Motorsports | The Inside Line, Presented by Thor, Episode 14

Are you starting to get antsy for the '19 Supercross season? Us, too. This time around we’re checking in with a trio of folks at Feld Motorsports, who run on the Supercross series.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9230 3569 45650 897 2273 28980 36 1598 2 182

GuyB
12/28/2018 12:52 PM

A Peek Behind The Curtain At Feld Motorsports | The Inside Line, Presented by Thor, Episode 14

This time around we’re checking in with a trio of folks at Feld Motorsports, who run on the Supercross series. A lot of fans don’t know the faces behind the scenes, so this serves not only as a bit of an introduction, but also as a way to answer some questions on the inner workings of the series. The bulk of our time was spent with Mike Muye, who’s sort of the field general, but we also check in with Doug Cabrera who works on the TV side, and Jay Laws, who runs the art department on there, and has been part of the crew for over 20 years.

 

Here are the three folks we chatted with here, so you can put a face with the names.

Mike Muye.

Doug Cabrera.

Jay Laws.


Related: Doug Cabrera Feld Motorsports Jay Laws Mike Muye The Inside Line Podcast
Doug Cabrera Feld Motorsports Jay Laws Mike Muye The Inside Line Podcast
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest