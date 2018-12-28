A Peek Behind The Curtain At Feld Motorsports | The Inside Line, Presented by Thor, Episode 14

This time around we’re checking in with a trio of folks at Feld Motorsports, who run on the Supercross series. A lot of fans don’t know the faces behind the scenes, so this serves not only as a bit of an introduction, but also as a way to answer some questions on the inner workings of the series. The bulk of our time was spent with Mike Muye, who’s sort of the field general, but we also check in with Doug Cabrera who works on the TV side, and Jay Laws, who runs the art department on there, and has been part of the crew for over 20 years.

