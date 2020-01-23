A Closer Look At The All New Honda CRF450RW

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Here are more shots of the all-new Honda CRF450RW that Team Honda HRC will be racing in 2020.
Vital MX: Obviously, these shots are of Honda HRC Factory bikes that are technically the CRF450RW. That being said, the base model is almost certainly the 2021 Honda CRF450R. As anyone can see, this is all-new model from the ground up. Here are all the photos we can find so dig in.
heatedcheese
1/23/2020 6:13 PM
Holy down draft intake. That's some creative subframe mounting too. Although I give it about a B as far as looks go (why are number plates disappearing???), there's a lot to like here.
choicedf
1/23/2020 6:07 PM
BFRC Showa whoohahaha. If it works for Tim, it will work for me!
ledger
1/23/2020 6:00 PM
HRC has been at the drawing board for awhile. Good looking bike and will be interesting to know the weight.