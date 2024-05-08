The 2024 Loretta Lynn Amateur National is done and dusted! Champions were crowned, moto winner medals handed out, and more. For some stats beyond the most obvious, plus all moto winners, champions, states that won, etc...scroll below.
OEM Titles
What makes this stat a bit interesting is in years past KTM has dominated this category, while having many of their titles come from the 50cc and 65cc classes. In 2024, KTM didn't win a single title from a 50cc or 65cc class. All their titles came from 85ccs and above.
Additionally, there were eleven different OEMs across the 36 classes. The usual players were involved such as Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, GasGas, Husqvarna, Cobra, and Suzuki. They were also joined by Beta and TM in two classes each, one Triumph was on hand, and oddly enough...there was a Maico entered in two vet classes!
KTM - 9
Kawasaki - 7
Cobra - 7
Yamaha - 5
Husqvarna - 4
Honda - 2
GasGas - 2
Where Were the Winners From?
This year, 16 states were represented by winners, and also one country outside the USA...well, not far outside. Note, that the states are listed by where the riders signed up as their home location. For some, this may not represent their current place of living or their birth state.
California - 7 Titles
Texas - 6 Titles
Tennessee - 5 Titles
Nebraska - 3 Titles
Massachusetts - 2 Titles
Utah - 2 Titles
Canada - 1 Title
Florida - 1 Title
Georgia - 1 Title
Nevada - 1 Title
New Mexico - 1 Title
North Carolina - 1 Title
Maryland - 1 Title
Ohio - 1 Title
Oklahoma - 1 Title
South Carolina - 1 Title
Washington - 1 Title
Lowest Moto Scores to Win a Title
This one is pretty straightforward, as seven riders this year were able to score titles by sweeping all three of their motos in their respective classes. However, no one was able to do it for two titles.
1-1-1 Drew Adams Pro Sport
1-1-1 Diesel Thomas 450 B
1-1-1 Caden Dudney Schoolboy 2
1-1-1 Brandon Haas Vet 30+
1-1-1 Mike Brown Masters 50+
1-1-1 Tate Brush Micro 3 (7-8) Limited
1-1-1 Owen Covell 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C
Worst Scores to Win Title
Hey, a title is a title, but some riders made it tougher on themselves more than others. Here are the three highest moto score totals to take home titles, including two that didn't even have moto wins.
- Drew Roberts in 250 C Jr. with 9-5-3 moto scores, totaling 17.
- Jamieson Macdonald in 450 C with 1-10-2 moto scores, totaling 13.
- Austin Ellis in 250 C Limited with 3-6-2 moto scores, totaling 11.
Riders to win two titles
This year, five riders were able to pull off double titles at the ranch.
Drew Adams - 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport
Caden Dudney - Schoolboy 2 (13-17) and 250 B
Diesel Thomas - 450 B and 450 B Limited
Kannon Zabojink - 65cc (7-9) and 65cc (7-9) Limited
Owen Covell - 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
Rider With the Lowest Moto Scores
No rider took all six of their moto victories this year but a few came close. The lowest total from two classes was achieved by Team Green's Caden Dudney
Caden Dudney 1-1-1 in Schoolboy 2 (13-17) and 3-1-1 in 250 B
Titles Without a Moto Win
Five riders this year were able to wrap up titles without winning a single moto.
John Boruff in Senior 45+ with 2-2-5 moto scores.
Trey Geary in Micro 2 (4-6) Limited
Drew Roberts in 250 C Jr. with 9-5-3 moto scores
Austin Ellis in 250 C Limited with 3-6-2 moto scores
Grant McDonald in Supermini 1 (12-15) with 2-2-2 moto scores
Moto Winners Without Titles
This year there were 32 riders that won motos, but didn't pick up titles. These 32 riders accounted for 36 moto wins.
Mayla Herrick - 1 Moto win
Alessandro Carminati - 1 Moto win
Brennon Harrison - 1 Moto win
Carson Wood - 1 Moto win
Darren Pine - 1 Moto win
Kevyn De Pinho - 1 Moto win
Tanner Dorman - 1 Moto win
Tayce Morgan - 1 Moto win
Chase Brennan - 1 Moto win
Beckham Smith - 2 Moto wins
Maverick Gresham-Lewis - 1 Moto win
Ezra Armbruster - 2 Moto wins
Bryson Smith - 1 Moto win
Mathis McKenzie - 1 Moto win
Boone Lloyd - 1 Moto win
Gregory Pamart - 1 Moto win
Shane Kelleher - 2 Moto wins
Cole Martinez - 1 Moto win
Jaxon Pascal - 1 Moto win
Gianna Love - 1 Moto win
Colton Legg - 1 Moto win
Jason Norwood - 1 Moto win
David Kubec - 1 Moto win
Flynn Watts - 1 Moto win
Seth Dennis - 2 Moto wins
Tegan Kirtenback - 1 Moto win
Kaiden Vargas - 1 Moto win
Sawyer Treadwell - 1 Moto win
Ryan Sampson - 1 Moto win
Landen Gordon - 1 Moto win
Jordan Jarvis - 1 Moto win
Cole Davies - 1 Moto win
Other Awards
Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award - Drew Adams
AMA Amateur Rider of the Year - Caden Dudney
AMA Youth Rider of the Year - Owen Covell
AMA Vet Rider of the Year - Andrew Short
AMA State Championship - California
Air Force Special Warfare AEGIS Award - Ezra Ambruster
Oakley Fastest Lap Award - Caden Dudney
Titles from 125cc and above classes
250 Pro Sport - Drew Adams | Chattanooga, TN - Kawasaki
Open Pro Sport - Drew Adams | Chattanooga, TN - Kawasaki
250 B - Caden Dudney | Athens, TX - Kawasaki
250 B Limited - Grayson Townsend | St. George, UT - Kawasaki
450 B - Diesel Thomas | Raymond, NE - Husqvarna
450 B Limited - Diesel Thomas | Raymond, NE - Husqvarna
250 C - Ryan Jaramillo | Los Lunas, NM - Husqvarna
250 C Limited - Austin Ellis | Grass Valley, CA - Honda
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited - Drew Roberts | Kemp, TX - Yamaha
450 C - Jamieson MacDonald | Ontario, Canada - KTM
125 C - Carson Asay | Vancouver, WA - KTM
125 Jr. (12-17) B/C - Owen Covell | Plymouth, MA - Yamaha
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C - Owen Covell | Plymouth, MA - Yamaha
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C - Caden Dudney | Athens, TX - Kawasaki
College (18-24) - Noah Stevens | Danbury, NC - KTM
WMX - Kyleigh Stallings | Yukon, OK - Kawasaki
Junior (25+) - Jacob Hayes | San Antonio, FL - Honda
Vet (30+) - Brandon Haas | Chesterfield, SC - Yamaha
Senior (40+) - Andrew Short | Smithville, TX - KTM
Senior (45+) - John Boruff | Maynardville, TN - Kawasaki
Masters (50+) - Mike Brown | Bristol, TN - KTM
Titles from Supermini and below classes
Girls (11-16) - Rosaly Sylvestre | Quebec, Canada - Husqvarna
Supermini 1 (12-15) - Grant McDonald | Cairo, GA - KTM
Supermini 2 (13-16) - Aidan Zingg | Hemet, CA - KTM
Mini Sr 1 (12-14) - Ries Seeba | Wrightwood, CA - KTM
Mini Sr 2 (13-15) - Dane Pappas | Livermore, CA - GasGas
85cc (10-12) - Braxtyn Mes | Temecula, CA - Husqvarna
85cc (10-12) Limited - Nolan Ford | Fairfield, CA - KTM
65cc (10-11) - Jaydin Smart | Berry Creek, CA - Cobra
65cc (10-11) Limited - Carter Gray | St. Clairsville, OH - Cobra
65cc (7-9) - Kannon Zabojnik | Rowlett, TX - Cobra
65cc (7-9) Limited - Kannon Zabojnik | Rowlett, TX - Cobra
Micro 3 (7-8) Limited - Tate Brush | Atwood, TN - Cobra
Micro 2 (4-6) Limited - Trey Geary | Imperial, NB - Cobra
Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Dr Limited - Wyatt Tedesco | Checotah, OK - Yamaha
Micro-E (4-7) Limited - Mickey Fluhart | Brandywine, MD - Cobra
States and Countries Represented
Across all 36 classes, there were riders from 49 of the 50 states! Yes, even riders from Alaska and Hawaii. What was the one state left out? Delaware...sorry Coty Schock.
Outside the USA, the following countries were represented: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.
