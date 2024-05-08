The 2024 Loretta Lynn Amateur National is done and dusted! Champions were crowned, moto winner medals handed out, and more. For some stats beyond the most obvious, plus all moto winners, champions, states that won, etc...scroll below.

OEM Titles

What makes this stat a bit interesting is in years past KTM has dominated this category, while having many of their titles come from the 50cc and 65cc classes. In 2024, KTM didn't win a single title from a 50cc or 65cc class. All their titles came from 85ccs and above.

MX Sports / Align Media

Additionally, there were eleven different OEMs across the 36 classes. The usual players were involved such as Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, GasGas, Husqvarna, Cobra, and Suzuki. They were also joined by Beta and TM in two classes each, one Triumph was on hand, and oddly enough...there was a Maico entered in two vet classes!

KTM - 9 Kawasaki - 7 Cobra - 7 Yamaha - 5 Husqvarna - 4 Honda - 2 GasGas - 2

Where Were the Winners From?

This year, 16 states were represented by winners, and also one country outside the USA...well, not far outside. Note, that the states are listed by where the riders signed up as their home location. For some, this may not represent their current place of living or their birth state.

California - 7 Titles Texas - 6 Titles Tennessee - 5 Titles Nebraska - 3 Titles Massachusetts - 2 Titles Utah - 2 Titles Canada - 1 Title Florida - 1 Title Georgia - 1 Title Nevada - 1 Title New Mexico - 1 Title North Carolina - 1 Title Maryland - 1 Title Ohio - 1 Title Oklahoma - 1 Title South Carolina - 1 Title Washington - 1 Title

MX Sports / Align Media

Lowest Moto Scores to Win a Title

This one is pretty straightforward, as seven riders this year were able to score titles by sweeping all three of their motos in their respective classes. However, no one was able to do it for two titles.

1-1-1 Drew Adams Pro Sport

1-1-1 Diesel Thomas 450 B

1-1-1 Caden Dudney Schoolboy 2

1-1-1 Brandon Haas Vet 30+

1-1-1 Mike Brown Masters 50+

1-1-1 Tate Brush Micro 3 (7-8) Limited

1-1-1 Owen Covell 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C

MX Sports / Align Media

Worst Scores to Win Title

Hey, a title is a title, but some riders made it tougher on themselves more than others. Here are the three highest moto score totals to take home titles, including two that didn't even have moto wins.

Drew Roberts in 250 C Jr. with 9-5-3 moto scores, totaling 17. Jamieson Macdonald in 450 C with 1-10-2 moto scores, totaling 13. Austin Ellis in 250 C Limited with 3-6-2 moto scores, totaling 11.

Riders to win two titles

This year, five riders were able to pull off double titles at the ranch.

Drew Adams - 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport

Caden Dudney - Schoolboy 2 (13-17) and 250 B

Diesel Thomas - 450 B and 450 B Limited

Kannon Zabojink - 65cc (7-9) and 65cc (7-9) Limited

Owen Covell - 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

MX Sports / Align Media

Rider With the Lowest Moto Scores

No rider took all six of their moto victories this year but a few came close. The lowest total from two classes was achieved by Team Green's Caden Dudney

Caden Dudney 1-1-1 in Schoolboy 2 (13-17) and 3-1-1 in 250 B

Titles Without a Moto Win

Five riders this year were able to wrap up titles without winning a single moto.

John Boruff in Senior 45+ with 2-2-5 moto scores.

Trey Geary in Micro 2 (4-6) Limited

Drew Roberts in 250 C Jr. with 9-5-3 moto scores

Austin Ellis in 250 C Limited with 3-6-2 moto scores

Grant McDonald in Supermini 1 (12-15) with 2-2-2 moto scores

MX Sports / Align Media

Moto Winners Without Titles

This year there were 32 riders that won motos, but didn't pick up titles. These 32 riders accounted for 36 moto wins.

Mayla Herrick - 1 Moto win Alessandro Carminati - 1 Moto win Brennon Harrison - 1 Moto win Carson Wood - 1 Moto win Darren Pine - 1 Moto win Kevyn De Pinho - 1 Moto win Tanner Dorman - 1 Moto win Tayce Morgan - 1 Moto win Chase Brennan - 1 Moto win Beckham Smith - 2 Moto wins Maverick Gresham-Lewis - 1 Moto win Ezra Armbruster - 2 Moto wins Bryson Smith - 1 Moto win Mathis McKenzie - 1 Moto win Boone Lloyd - 1 Moto win Gregory Pamart - 1 Moto win Shane Kelleher - 2 Moto wins Cole Martinez - 1 Moto win Jaxon Pascal - 1 Moto win Gianna Love - 1 Moto win Colton Legg - 1 Moto win Jason Norwood - 1 Moto win David Kubec - 1 Moto win Flynn Watts - 1 Moto win Seth Dennis - 2 Moto wins Tegan Kirtenback - 1 Moto win Kaiden Vargas - 1 Moto win Sawyer Treadwell - 1 Moto win Ryan Sampson - 1 Moto win Landen Gordon - 1 Moto win Jordan Jarvis - 1 Moto win Cole Davies - 1 Moto win

Other Awards

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award - Drew Adams

AMA Amateur Rider of the Year - Caden Dudney

AMA Youth Rider of the Year - Owen Covell

AMA Vet Rider of the Year - Andrew Short

AMA State Championship - California

Air Force Special Warfare AEGIS Award - Ezra Ambruster

Oakley Fastest Lap Award - Caden Dudney

For more information on these wards, see this article from Racer X.

MX Sports / Align Media

Titles from 125cc and above classes

250 Pro Sport - Drew Adams | Chattanooga, TN - Kawasaki

Open Pro Sport - Drew Adams | Chattanooga, TN - Kawasaki

250 B - Caden Dudney | Athens, TX - Kawasaki

250 B Limited - Grayson Townsend | St. George, UT - Kawasaki

450 B - Diesel Thomas | Raymond, NE - Husqvarna

450 B Limited - Diesel Thomas | Raymond, NE - Husqvarna

250 C - Ryan Jaramillo | Los Lunas, NM - Husqvarna

250 C Limited - Austin Ellis | Grass Valley, CA - Honda

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited - Drew Roberts | Kemp, TX - Yamaha

450 C - Jamieson MacDonald | Ontario, Canada - KTM

125 C - Carson Asay | Vancouver, WA - KTM

125 Jr. (12-17) B/C - Owen Covell | Plymouth, MA - Yamaha

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C - Owen Covell | Plymouth, MA - Yamaha

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C - Caden Dudney | Athens, TX - Kawasaki

College (18-24) - Noah Stevens | Danbury, NC - KTM

WMX - Kyleigh Stallings | Yukon, OK - Kawasaki

Junior (25+) - Jacob Hayes | San Antonio, FL - Honda

Vet (30+) - Brandon Haas | Chesterfield, SC - Yamaha

Senior (40+) - Andrew Short | Smithville, TX - KTM

Senior (45+) - John Boruff | Maynardville, TN - Kawasaki

Masters (50+) - Mike Brown | Bristol, TN - KTM

MX Sports / Align Media

Titles from Supermini and below classes

Girls (11-16) - Rosaly Sylvestre | Quebec, Canada - Husqvarna

Supermini 1 (12-15) - Grant McDonald | Cairo, GA - KTM

Supermini 2 (13-16) - Aidan Zingg | Hemet, CA - KTM

Mini Sr 1 (12-14) - Ries Seeba | Wrightwood, CA - KTM

Mini Sr 2 (13-15) - Dane Pappas | Livermore, CA - GasGas

85cc (10-12) - Braxtyn Mes | Temecula, CA - Husqvarna

85cc (10-12) Limited - Nolan Ford | Fairfield, CA - KTM

65cc (10-11) - Jaydin Smart | Berry Creek, CA - Cobra

65cc (10-11) Limited - Carter Gray | St. Clairsville, OH - Cobra

65cc (7-9) - Kannon Zabojnik | Rowlett, TX - Cobra

65cc (7-9) Limited - Kannon Zabojnik | Rowlett, TX - Cobra

Micro 3 (7-8) Limited - Tate Brush | Atwood, TN - Cobra

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited - Trey Geary | Imperial, NB - Cobra

Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Dr Limited - Wyatt Tedesco | Checotah, OK - Yamaha

Micro-E (4-7) Limited - Mickey Fluhart | Brandywine, MD - Cobra

MX Sports / Align Media

States and Countries Represented

Across all 36 classes, there were riders from 49 of the 50 states! Yes, even riders from Alaska and Hawaii. What was the one state left out? Delaware...sorry Coty Schock.

Outside the USA, the following countries were represented: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.

Link to all results