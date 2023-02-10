2024 AMA National Numbers | Official

It's official, below are the 2024 AMA National Numbers. This list contains each career and assigned number from 1-99. Check out all the notes of what notable has changed and if you keep scrolling you'll find the full list.

One big thing to note going into this feature, the AMA made a decision the Friday before the final round of SuperMotocross to omit all SuperMotocross points from the totals involved with earning an AMA National number. So all numbers below are calculated from the rider's Supercross and Pro Motocross results.

A couple of notes before jumping into the lists...

New Career Numbers:

Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen are the only two riders who are new to earning a career number, which they will start racing with in 2024. Deegan has chosen the number synonymous with his family, number 38, while Kitchen has chosen to go with the number 47.

One career number has been put on hold, one is a maybe, while four have been released:

*note: Changing for 2024 is the rule surrounding career numbers and petitioning to keep them. If a rider doesn't score the needed 25 points in a year to maintain a number, they can now only petition to keep it on hold for one year...not multiple like we've seen happen before.

Ryan Dungey #5 - Dungey earned enough points for number 5 to be held for 2023 but didn't race/score 25 points. So it will be available for 2024.

Justin Brayton #10 - This is JB's first season not racing in the USA and not scoring the needed 25 points to keep his career number 10. This will be the one year the number can be held and JB's personal goal is that Cameron McAdoo does well enough in 2024 to take over the number from him.

Marvin Musquin #25 - Musquin has taken the option to hold his #25, if he doesn't race in 2024 and score at least 25 points, it'll become available in 2025.

Zach Osborne #16 - Zacho had number 16 held for 2023 and didn't race/score 25 points. So it became available for 2024.

Broc Tickle #20 - Tickle had number 20 held for 2023 and didn't race/score 25 points. So it became available for 2024.

Chad Reed #22 - Reed had number 22 held for 2023 and didn't race/score 25 points. So it became available for 2024.

Single Digit Numbers:

Currently, the numbers four, five, and eight are vacant and the only riders eligible for single-digit numbers are riders who have won an AMA National Championship in the prior season. Regional Supercross championships don't count towards this, only the 450 Supercross and Pro Motocross titles, along with the 250 Pro Motocross titles. As stated above, SMX was originally going to count towards this but it's been decided that an SMX title doesn't earn a rider a single digit. With this, there are three rides this year that won these titles and could pick from a single digit. Those riders are Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Chase Sexton. This is the third year in a row that Jett would be eligible to take a single digit but has declined so he can stay with his preferred number 18. This is first-year Hunter Lawrence has the opportunity to go for a single digit, but he will stick with his traditional number 96.

Chase Sexton and the number 4: Sexton has created the most buzz about a number change, as he already holds a career number and is now updating it. This at first may come as a surprise as most expected him to stick with the number 23 and build upon that branding. Why would he get single digit now? Well, this is the first opportunity he has had to lock in a single digit. Up to this point, Sexton has won two 250 regional Supercross titles, which allows for a two-digit career number. His 2023 450 Supercross title is the first National level title he's won, which allows for a single digit to be selected. So why the number 4? It was the first number Chase raced with and apparently, this has been in the back of his mind for a while.

Number 13 Skipped:

The AMA does allow the rider who earns number 13 to skip the number, which places them at the next available number. This year, that choice will be left up to Tom Vialle, who had the highest total point haul of anyone who didn't already have a career number. By choosing to skip 13, he will be bumped to number 16.

*Career Number

** New Career Number

*** Requesting Hold On Their Current Career Number (explanation in the above intro)

#1 Chase Sexton - 450 Supercross

#1 Jett Lawrence - 450 Motocross

#1 Jett Lawrence - 450 SuperMotocross

#1W Jett Lawrence - 250 West SX (can't defend, now full-time 450)

#1E Hunter Lawrence - 250 East SX (won't defend, moving to 450 full-time)

#1 Hunter Lawrence - 250 Motocross (won't defend, moving to 450 full-time)

#1 Haiden Deegan - 250 SuperMotocross

#2 Cooper Webb*

#3 Eli Tomac*

#4 Chase Sexton**

#5 (Vacant)

#6 Jeremy Martin*

#7 Aaron Plessinger*

#8 (Vacant)

#9 Adam Cianciarulo*

#10 Justin Brayton***

#11 Kyle Chisholm*

#12 Shane McElrath*

#13 (Vacant)

#14 Dylan Ferrandis*

#15 Dean Wilson*

#16 Tom Vialle

#17 Joey Savatgy*

#18 Jett Lawrence*

#19 Justin Bogle*

#20 Maximus Vohland

#21 Jason Anderson*

#22 Fredrick Noren

#23 Grant Harlan

#24 RJ Hampshire*

#25 Marvin Musquin***

#26 Garrett Marchbanks

#27 Malcolm Stewart*

#28 Christian Craig**

#29 Ty Masterpool

#30 Jo Shimoda*

#31 Jordon Smith

#32 Justin Cooper*

#33 Jalek Swoll

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco

#35 Talon Hawkins

#36 Phil Nicoletti

#37 Max Anstie

#38 Haiden Deegan**

#39 Pierce Brown

#40 Dilan Schwartz

#41 Carson Mumford

#42 Caden Braswell

#43 Seth Hammaker

#44 Josh Hill

#45 Colt Nichols*

#46 Justin Hill*

#47 Levi Kitchen**

#48 Chance Hymas

#49 Jose Butron

#50 Enzo Lopes

#51 Justin Barcia*

#52 Derek Drake

#53 Derek Kelley

#54 Chris Blose

#55 Mitchell Oldenburg

#56 Jeremy Hand

#57 Nate Thrasher

#58 Cullin Park

#59 Daxton Bennick

#60 Lorenzo Locurcio

#61 Stilez Robertson

#62 Kevin Moranz

#63 Cameron McAdoo

#64 Austin Forkner

#65 Henry Miller

#66 Justin Starling

#67 Benny Bloss

#68 Romain Pape

#69 Coty Schock

#70 Jerry Robin

#71 Cole Thompson

#72 Jace Owen

#73 Robbie Wageman

#74 Joshua Cartwright

#75 Marshal Weltin

#76 Preston Kilroy

#77 Michael Moisman

#78 Joshua Varize

#79 Harri Kullas

#80 Michael Hicks

#81 Cade Clason

#82 Mitchell Harrison

#83 Gulliem Farres

#84 Anthony Rodriguez

#85 Hunter Yoder

#86 Luca Marsalisi

#87 Max Miller

#88 Dylan Walsh

#89 Luke Neese

#90 Hardy Munoz

#91 Devin Simonson

#92 Jace Kessler

#93 Bryce Shelly

#94 Ken Roczen*

#95 Ryan Surratt

#96 Hunter Lawrence*

#97 Tristan Lane

#98 Kaedan Amerine

#99 Jett Reynolds