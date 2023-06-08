Loretta Lynn's 2023 is done and dusted...well, there wasn't much dust but a whole lot of mud that racers and families will be cleaning off of bikes, and out of gear and RVs for weeks to come. Who ended up coming out on top at what of the toughest conditions the legendary race has ever seen? Scroll down and see the list of the year's champions.

First, we'll run through a couple of quick notes and statistics:

Even though the vast majority of racers at LL race two classes (the max allowed) only four riders were able to take home two championships this weekend, and all four came from big bike classes. Those four were Jeff Emig, Chase Haynes, Klark Robbins, and Robert Weiss.

Only four riders were able to win a championship with perfect 1-1-1 moto scores, winning all three motos in their respective class. Those riders were Daxton Bennick, Heath Harrison, Ronnie Renner, and Easton Graves. With Graves being the only rider from a mini-class to pull off the deed.

The worst moto score that a champion had? Nico Verhoeven started off his 65cc (7-9) title run with an 11th-place finish! However, he backed it up with two moto wins after to take the overall with 13 total points on the board.

Was Verhoeven's 13 total moto scores the highest to take a championship? Not quite, Colby Lessar in Mini Sr 1 85cc (12-14) took that stressful honor. His championship came from 5-4-6 moto scores, giving him a total of 15. This almost tied one of the craziest scores to ever win a title at the Ranch, as Michael Leib picked up his 2009 250 B Stock championship with 1-1-14 moto scores for a 16 total.

There were 18 first-time champions at Loretta Lynn's this year, with seven of them being on their first-ever trip to the Ranch.

This year's Nicky Hayden Horizon Award winner is Daxton Bennick.

Championships by OEM

KTM - 13

Husqvarna - 7

Yamaha - 5

Kawasaki - 5

Cobra - 4

Honda - 2

GasGas - 0

Suzuki - 0

(Six of KTM's 13 titles came from Superminis or smaller, while Yamaha and Kawasaki each only earned one title in that area)

Championships by home state (17 total states in 2023)

California - 7

Texas - 5

Arizona - 4

New Jersey - 4

Alabama - 2

Colorado - 2

Florida - 2

Illinois - 1

Lousiana - 1

Massachusetts - 1

Nebraska - 1

New York - 1

North Carolina - 1

Ohio - 1

Oklahoma - 1

Pennsylvania - 1

West Virginia - 1

125 Classes and Above (Big Bikes)

Riders are sorted in alphabetical order

Daxton Bennick - Yamaha

Open Pro Sport Champion with 1-1-1 moto scores.

This is Bennick's sixth title at LL's.

Casey Cochran - Husqvarna

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Champion with 6-1-1 moto scores.

This is Cochran's sixth title at LL's.

Jadon Cooper - Yamaha

450 B Champion with 2-1-4 moto scores.

This is Cooper's first title at LL's.

Jeff Emig - KTM

Senior 40+ Champion with 2-2-2 moto scores.

Masters 50+ Champion with 1-2-1 moto scores.

This brings Emig's total LL's title count to nine.

Jeremy Fappani - KTM

250 B Limited Champion with 2-1-3 moto scores.

This is Fappani's second LL's title.

Heath Harrison - Honda

Junior 25+ Champion with 1-1-1 moto scores.

This is Harrison's third title at LL's.

Chase Haynes - Kawasaki

250 C Limited Champion with 1-1-2 moto scores.

450 C Champion with 1-2-3 moto scores

This was Haynes' first trip to Loretta Lynn's, resulting in two titles.

Krystian Janick - Kawasaki

250 B Champion with 6-1-1 moto scores.

This is Janick's second title at LL's.

Leum Oehlhof - Yamaha

450 B Limited Champion with 2-1-3 moto scores.

This is Oehlhof's second title at LL's.

Makai Olerich - KTM

125 C Champion with 1-1-2 moto scores.

This was Olerich's first trip to LL's, resulting in his first title.

Broc Peterson - Honda

Vet 30+ Champion with 1-2-4 moto scores.

This is Peterson's second title at LL's, both having come in Vet 30+.

Ronnie Renner - KTM

Senior 45+ Champion with 1-1-1 moto scores.

This was Renner's first LL's title.

Klark Robbins - KTM

125 Jr. (12-17) B/C Champion with 2-1-6 moto scores.

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C Champion with 7-1-2 moto scores.

This is Robbins' eighth visit to the Ranch but his first two titles.

Kyleigh Stallings - Kawasaki

WMX Champion with 1-1-4 moto scores.

This is Stallings' third title at LL's.

Gavin Towers - Yamaha

250 Pro Sport Champion with 3-3-2 moto scores.

In his final visit to the Ranch, after 12 years and 22 class attempts, Gavin Towers wins his first LL's title.

Robert Weiss - Husqvarna

250 C Champion with 4-2-1 moto scores.

250 C Jr. (12-17) Champion with 2-1-1 moto scores.

In his first visit to the Ranch, Weiss took home two titles.

Jesse Wessell - Husqvarna

Collegeboy (18-24) Champion with 3-8-1 moto scores.

In his third visit to the Ranch, Wessell took home his first title.

Superminis and Below (Little Bikes)

Riders are sorted in alphabetical order

Kameron Buckman - Cobra

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited Champion with 1-1-2 moto scores.

This was Buckman's third trip to LL's and his first title.

Deacon Denno - Husqvarna

Supermini 1 (12-15) Champion with 2-1-2 moto scores.

This was Denno's sixth visit to the ranch and his first title.

Nolan Ford - KTM

85cc (10-12) Limited Champion with 2-2-3 moto scores.

This was Ford's third trip to LL's and his first title.

Landen Gordon - Kawasaki

Supermini 2 (13-16) Champion with 1-2-2 moto scores.

Gordon took home his second LL's title.

Easton Graves - KTM

65cc (10-11) Champion with 1-1-1 moto scores.

Graves took home his first LL's title.

Mayla Herrick - Husqvarna

Girls (11-16) Champion with 1-1-2 moto scores.

Herrick took home her first LL's title.

Brody Jones - Yamaha

Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Dr LTD Champion with 2-1-1 moto scores.

In his first trip to LL's, Jones took home a title.

Colby Lessar - KTM

Mini Sr 1 85cc (12-14) Champion with 5-4-6 moto scores

With the highest combined moto scores of the week, Lessar took home his first LL's title.

Jayden Smart - Cobra

65cc (7-9) Limited Champion with 2-1-1 moto scores.

This marked Smart's third title at LL's.

Wyatt Thurman - KTM

85cc (10-12) Champion with 2-1-2 moto scores.

This was Thurman's second title and LL's.

Jarret Tincher - Cobra

Micro-E (4-7) Limited Champion with 6-1-2 moto scores.

In his third trip to the ranch, Tincher locks down his first LL's title.

Nico Verhoeven - KTM

65cc (7-9) Champion with 11-1-1 moto scores.

This appears to be Verhoeven's first trip to the Ranch and his first title.

Jackson Vick - KTM

65cc (10-11) Limited Champion 1-3-1 moto scores

This was Vick's first trip to LL's and marks his first title.

Vincent Wey - Husqvarna

Mini Sr 2 85cc (13-15) Champion with 1-2-2 moto scores.

Wey took home his second-ever LL's title this year.

Cameron Zabojnik - Cobra

Micro 3 (7-8) Limited Champion with 2-1-6 moto scores.

This is the second title for Zabojnik at the Ranch.

