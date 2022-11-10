2023 Monster Energy Supercross Track Maps Revealed

Do you like to nerd out pre-season, figure out all the lines and drool over the upcoming Supercross tracks? Maybe you're building custom tracks on Supercross the game? Maybe you just want to scroll your Monday morning away? Either way, we got you. Check out all the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross track maps (minus Daytona) below.

Round 1 | Anaheim 1

Round 2 | Oakland (West)

Round 3 | San Diego (West)

Round 4 | Anaheim 2 (West) - SX Futures

Round 5 | Houston (East Coast)

Round 6 | Tampa (East Coast)

Round 7 | Arlington (East) - SX Futures

Round 8 | Daytona (East)

To be announced.

Round 9 | Indianapolis (East)

Round 10 | Detroit (East)

Round 11 | Seattle (West)

Round 12 | Glendale (West) - SX Futures

Round 13 | Atlanta (East)

Round 14 | East Rutherford (East vs West) - SX Futures

Round 15 | Nashville (East)

Round 16 | Denver (West)

Round 17 | Salt Lake City (East vs West) - SX Futures Finale











