It's that time of year again! We're putting the 2022 motocross 450s to the test. We just wrapped it up and while we're working on our usual in-depth article, with all the nitty gritty opinion and specs, we have this short and sweet video to check out. Spoiler alert, it has the results and if you want to learn more, check back on the 13th for all the goods.

2022 Vital MX 450 Shootout: Video Edition