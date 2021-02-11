This year's 250 Shootout was quite tough as the modern day small bore four strokes are just so close these days. For 2022, the two largest differences were the inclusion of the GASGAS MC250F and the all-new Honda CRF250R. Other than that the Yamaha YZ250F, KTM 250 SX-F and Husqvarna FC 250, usual contenders, have come in with some small suspension and mapping updates. While last year's all-new and improved machine, the Kawasaki KX250, is unchanged...along with the long unchanged Suzuki RM-Z250 (we actually had to use a 2021 model for this test). All of our test riders though this Shootout would be a bit more straight forward but even after multiple testing days, we were all nearly stumped on where to rate these machines. After some thought, notes, and soul searching, we came up with answers which can be seen below.

As always, a Shootout is a subjective opinion. We work towards making these tests as consistent as possible, but at the same time we continue to suggest checking out all bike tests and Shootouts to hear everyone's thoughts if you're in the market for one of these bikes. While all these machines are excellent, there's also certain characteristics in each bike that can one a better overall experience for you than another. We put the effort into these features to make sure you find the bike that best suits you and creates the best riding experience. Also, make sure you check back for our full written feature with all the details of how we came to this discussion.

2022 Vital MX 250 Shootout - Video Edition