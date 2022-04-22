2022 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure | The Most Fun Way To Save On Gas!

The Kawasaki KLR650 is to the KX450 as an actual horse is to a Ford Mustang. Well, that might be a little harsh but you get my point. So why are we talking about it, and why did I ride it for the last six months? There are a couple reasons, but the most pertinent as of late is that if you want to save some gas and leave the truck at home, the KLR650 is a great way to do that. But another reason is that after years of stagnant service (not a bad thing to some KLR-diehards out there) in the Kawasaki lineup, this dual-sport staple got a few updates bringing it into the 21st century.

What Is It?

The KLR650 is the epitome of function over fashion, practicality above all else, and has been a true workhorse of the ADV segment for decades. It has a loyal following and it has earned its reputation as a never-say-die machine on countless overland motorcycle adventures. Have to fill up with gas of dubious quality? No prob, the KLR will run on almost anything. Have a crash in the middle of Mongolia and need some work done? No prob, a local welder or mechanic will probably be able to get the relatively simple machine back on the road. Have to ride for eight hours straight to make it to your campsite before dark? No prob, the KLR’s rider comfort with the wide, cushy seat and wind protection puts other dual sports to shame.

What Changed?

While at a glance it is easy to see that the KLR650 is has an updated look, there is a whole host of changes to this bike that you can’t see. Here is a complete list.

NEW Fuel Injected 652 cc Single-Cylinder Engine

NEW Multi-Functional Digital Instrumentation With Fuel Gauge

NEW LED Headlight

NEW Bodywork including fuel tank

NEW Larger Front Disc And Optional ABS

NEW Greater Wind Protection and Styling

NEW Increased Carrying Capacity

NEW Fuel Injection

NEW Revised Cam Profiles

NEW Exhaust Pipe Diameter

NEW Updated Clutch

NEW Increased ACG Output

NEW Low Maintainence Battery

NEW Lighter Starter, Ignition Coil, And Evaporator Canister

NEW Honeycomb Catalyzer

NEW Rear Frame

NEW Swingarm

NEW Larger Swingarm Pivot Shaft

NEW Front and Rear Suspension Settings

NEW Larger Front Brake Disc

NEW Thicker Rear Brake Disc

NEW Optional ABS Models

NEW Stronger Rear Wheel Rim Material

NEW Larger-Diameter Axle Shafts

NEW Fine-Tuned Handlebar And Footpeg Positions

NEW Rubber Mounts On Handlebars And Footpegs

NEW Fuel Tank Design With More Useable Volume

NEW Taller Windshield For Increased Wind Protection

NEW Seat Design And Materials For Improved Comfort

NEW Pillion Grab Bars For Passenger Comfort

NEW 30 mm Shorter Side Stand

NEW Shroud, Side Cover, And Tail Cowl

NEW Bright LED Headlight

NEW Taillight And Turn Signal

NEW All-Digital Instrument Panel

NEW Longer Mirror Arms

MSRP

KLR650 - $6,699

KLR650 ABS - $6,999

KLR650 TRAVELER - $7,399

KLR650 ADVENTURE - $7,999

So, as you can see, a ton of stuff is new and there are four models to choose from. I rode the Adventure model that comes with fog lights, crash bars, hard luggage, and USB and DC power outlets. Having a USB port right by the handlebars is such a convenience when running your phone as navigation. On long trips, the whole time you are riding you can be charging up any electronics you need.

The Ride: Motor

Since I haven’t ridden a KLR in many years, it is hard to say right off the bat that there is a huge difference, even with that massive list of changes. The throttle response is better and while it is still a little cold blooded in the morning, it isn’t nearly as bad as in the past. As a 652cc single this bike retains that old school, thumper vibe. It is a torque monster and wants to be short shifted. The plus side of this is off-road, it can crawl up pretty gnarly terrain and, since the gears are pretty close together, you can always find the right gear. On the street, you pop through the gears quickly and cruise around in 5th most of the time. On the freeway, it would be really nice to have a 6th gear and the bike definitely has the power to pull it. As it is, you can cruise at 65 very comfortably, and you can also spend time above that (not that I ever would) but once you get used to the different sound of the bike, you can keep up with and pass California freeway traffic.

Suspension

Other than sag, the suspension is non-adjustable, and for most off-roading with a bike this size it is very capable. It is plush and comfortable and nothing like the suspension we are used to on moto or off-road-only bikes. You can find the limits pretty quickly if you forget that the bike weighs 487 pounds. Picking your way through rocks, over roots, through rain ruts the wheels are glued to the ground and once you learn how hard you can hit things, this big bike is more capable than you might first guess.

Handling

Surprisingly enough the KLR650 handles like a much smaller bike. It's a Sumo wrestler who is also a professional ballet dancer. In the tight stuff, the KLR shines. Sure, the weight is an issue and you are not going to be pivot-turning up switchbacks, but the turning radius is super tight allowing for a ton of slow speed precision. What the suspension lacks at high-speed, the chassis makes up for with stability. This bike feels rock solid at all times and high-speed jeep roads are a joy, as well as flowing trails. With the weight and lack of explosive power, you can't 'pop' over trail obstacles like you can on a trail bike, but you can bounce through them with predictability and composure.

Extras

There were a couple of the new items that stood out, both good and bad. First the bigger windshield is awesome. Cruising down the highway at full tilt, there is no helmet buffeting at all. The new dash is super easy to read and the fuel gauge gives you plenty of warning before you need to gas up. The seat is oh so comfortable for long days in the saddle. Also I found that using one of the passenger pegs as well as the regular pegs made standing for a long time super comfortable and gave a lot of leverage on the bike. Even off-road, this was a very comfortable and increases the amount of control you have.

Cons

Here are the things that stood out in a bad way. The rubber mounted bars are fine, but the rubber mounted foot pegs are weird. They did it to reduce the amount of vibration that the rider feels on the highway. Mission accomplished, but at what cost? Off-road, you stand up most of the time and every time I stood up, I could feel a little flex on the pegs that I wasn’t a fan of. Also the clutch lever is not adjustable which bugged me because I wanted it further out so I could wear thicker gloves and just use one finger to fully engage the clutch.

Overall

There is a lot to like about a KLR650 and rather than thinking about getting a four-wheel vehicle that gets better gas mileage, go with this Kawi; it makes a great commuter and around-towner with the hard cases and rear rack. Is it as off-road capable as a KTM or Husky 500/501? That’s an easy nope, but it laps those bikes multiple times on price, practicality, range, extras, reliability, ruggedness, highway manners, and maintenance. If I owned one of these bikes, I would swap the pegs for the older design and get a slip-on muffler to save weight and get a little more pep in its step.



