Vital's Take: Here they are, the fresh numbers for 2022 season! Lots of moving around this year, and quite a few first time two digits holders.

Couple notes, Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis each had the option of taking a single digit number, but both have stuck with their current numbers. But Jett did go from 18 being his assigned number to his career number.

Rumor is Justin Hill may mount a comeback in 2022, and has requested his career number to be saved.

Joe Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence are the only two new career numbers not caused by winning a championship in 2021, by placing top ten overall in combined points.

The number 13 was skipped as has been done in many years past, first call would've gone to Christian Craig based on the list below but he stuck with number 28 instead.

2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross National Numbers

1 - 450SX Cooper Webb

1 - 450MX Dylan Ferrandis

1 - 250MX Jett Lawrence

1W - Justin Cooper (Will Only Run if Competes on West Coast)

1E - Colt Nichols (Will Only Run if Competes on East Coast)

2* - Cooper Webb (Existing Career Number)

3* - Eli Tomac (Existing Career Number)

6* - Jeremy Martin (Existing Career Number)

7* - Aaron Plessinger (Existing Career Number)

9* - Adam Cianciarulo (Existing Career Number)

10* - Justin Brayton (Existing Career Number)

11* - Kyle Chisholm (Existing Career Number)

12* - Shane McElrath (Existing Career Number)

14* - Dylan Ferrandis

15* - Dean Wilson (Existing Career Number)

16* - Zach Osborne (Existing Career Number)

17* - Joey Savatgy (Existing Career Number)

18** - Jett Lawrence (New Career Number/Champion)

19* - Justin Bogle (Existing Career Number)

20* - Broc Tickle (Existing Career Number)

21* - Jason Anderson (Existing Career Number)

22* - Chad Reed (Existing Career Number/Champion Provisional)

23* - Chase Sexton (Existing Career Number)

24* - RJ Hampshire (Existing Career Number)

25* - Marvin Musquin (Existing Career Number)

26* - Alex Martin (Existing Career Number)

27* - Malcolm Stewart (Existing Career Number)

28 - Christian Craig

29 - Michael Mosiman

30** - Jo Shimoda (New Career Number for Placing Top 10 Overall in Points Combined)

31 - Jalek Swoll

32* - Justin Cooper (Existing Career Number)

33 - Austin Forkner

34 - Max Anstie (Same Number as 2021)

35 - Garrett Marchbanks

36 - Maximus Vohland (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)

37 - Coty Schock

38 - Joshua Varize (First Time with Two Digit Number)

39 - Jarrett Frye

40 - Dilan Schwartz

41 - Brandon Hartranft

42 - Ty Masterpool

43 - Carson Mumford

44 - Pierce Brown

45** - Colt Nichols

46* - Justin Hill (Existing Career Number)

47 - Seth Hammaker (First Time with Two Digit Number)

48 - Cameron McAdoo

49 - Nate Thrasher

50 - Stilez Robertson

51* - Justin Barcia (Existing Career Number)

52 - Kyle Peters

53 - Martin Davalos

54 - Mitchell Oldenburg

55 - Justin Rodbell (First Time with Two Digit Number)

56 - Joshua Osby

57 - Kevin Moranz

58 - Ryan Surratt (First Time with Two Digit Number)

59 - Levi Kitchen (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)

60 - Thomas Do (First Time with Two Digit Number)

61 - Fredrik Noren

62 - Vince Friese

63 - Jeremy Hand (First Time with Two Digit Number)

64 - Mitchell Harrison

65 - Grant Harlan

66 - Chris Blose

67 - Logan Karnow

68 - Preston Kilroy (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)

69 - Robbie Wageman (Same Number as 2021)

70 - Ramyller Alves

71 - Ben LaMay

72 - John Short

73 - Benny Bloss

74 - Derek Kelley

75 - Luke Neese (First Time with Two Digit Number)

76 - Devin Simonson (First Time with Two Digit Number)

77 - Cedric Soubeyras (First Time with Two Digit Number)

78 - Cade Clason

79 - Hunter Schlosser (First Time with Two Digit Number)

80 - Enzo Lopes

81 - Jace Owen

82 - Chris Canning (First Time with Two Digit Number)

83 - Tyler Bowers

84 - Scott Meshey (First Time with Two Digit Number)

85 - Hunter Sayles

86 - Wilson Fleming (First Time with Two Digit Number)

87 - Alex Ray

88 - Jacob Runkles (First Time with Two Digit Number)

89 - Lane Shaw (First Time with Two Digit Number)

90 - Jordon Smith

91 - Brandon Scharer (First Time with Two Digit Number)

92 - Jace Kessler (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)

93 - Tyler Stepek (First Time with Two Digit Number)

94* - Ken Roczen (Existing Career Number)

95 - Justin Starling

96** - Hunter Lawrence (New Career Number for Placing Top 10 Overall in Points Combined)

97 - Jerry Robin

98 - Dominique Thury (First Time with Two Digit Number)

99 - RJ Wageman (First Time with Two Digit Number)



