Here they are, the fresh numbers for 2022 season! Lots of moving around this year, and quite a few first time two digits holders.
Couple notes, Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis each had the option of taking a single digit number, but both have stuck with their current numbers. But Jett did go from 18 being his assigned number to his career number.
Rumor is Justin Hill may mount a comeback in 2022, and has requested his career number to be saved.
Joe Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence are the only two new career numbers not caused by winning a championship in 2021, by placing top ten overall in combined points.
The number 13 was skipped as has been done in many years past, first call would've gone to Christian Craig based on the list below but he stuck with number 28 instead.
2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross National Numbers
1 - 450SX Cooper Webb
1 - 450MX Dylan Ferrandis
1 - 250MX Jett Lawrence
1W - Justin Cooper (Will Only Run if Competes on West Coast)
1E - Colt Nichols (Will Only Run if Competes on East Coast)
2* - Cooper Webb (Existing Career Number)
3* - Eli Tomac (Existing Career Number)
6* - Jeremy Martin (Existing Career Number)
7* - Aaron Plessinger (Existing Career Number)
9* - Adam Cianciarulo (Existing Career Number)
10* - Justin Brayton (Existing Career Number)
11* - Kyle Chisholm (Existing Career Number)
12* - Shane McElrath (Existing Career Number)
14* - Dylan Ferrandis
15* - Dean Wilson (Existing Career Number)
16* - Zach Osborne (Existing Career Number)
17* - Joey Savatgy (Existing Career Number)
18** - Jett Lawrence (New Career Number/Champion)
19* - Justin Bogle (Existing Career Number)
20* - Broc Tickle (Existing Career Number)
21* - Jason Anderson (Existing Career Number)
22* - Chad Reed (Existing Career Number/Champion Provisional)
23* - Chase Sexton (Existing Career Number)
24* - RJ Hampshire (Existing Career Number)
25* - Marvin Musquin (Existing Career Number)
26* - Alex Martin (Existing Career Number)
27* - Malcolm Stewart (Existing Career Number)
28 - Christian Craig
29 - Michael Mosiman
30** - Jo Shimoda (New Career Number for Placing Top 10 Overall in Points Combined)
31 - Jalek Swoll
32* - Justin Cooper (Existing Career Number)
33 - Austin Forkner
34 - Max Anstie (Same Number as 2021)
35 - Garrett Marchbanks
36 - Maximus Vohland (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)
37 - Coty Schock
38 - Joshua Varize (First Time with Two Digit Number)
39 - Jarrett Frye
40 - Dilan Schwartz
41 - Brandon Hartranft
42 - Ty Masterpool
43 - Carson Mumford
44 - Pierce Brown
45** - Colt Nichols
46* - Justin Hill (Existing Career Number)
47 - Seth Hammaker (First Time with Two Digit Number)
48 - Cameron McAdoo
49 - Nate Thrasher
50 - Stilez Robertson
51* - Justin Barcia (Existing Career Number)
52 - Kyle Peters
53 - Martin Davalos
54 - Mitchell Oldenburg
55 - Justin Rodbell (First Time with Two Digit Number)
56 - Joshua Osby
57 - Kevin Moranz
58 - Ryan Surratt (First Time with Two Digit Number)
59 - Levi Kitchen (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)
60 - Thomas Do (First Time with Two Digit Number)
61 - Fredrik Noren
62 - Vince Friese
63 - Jeremy Hand (First Time with Two Digit Number)
64 - Mitchell Harrison
65 - Grant Harlan
66 - Chris Blose
67 - Logan Karnow
68 - Preston Kilroy (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)
69 - Robbie Wageman (Same Number as 2021)
70 - Ramyller Alves
71 - Ben LaMay
72 - John Short
73 - Benny Bloss
74 - Derek Kelley
75 - Luke Neese (First Time with Two Digit Number)
76 - Devin Simonson (First Time with Two Digit Number)
77 - Cedric Soubeyras (First Time with Two Digit Number)
78 - Cade Clason
79 - Hunter Schlosser (First Time with Two Digit Number)
80 - Enzo Lopes
81 - Jace Owen
82 - Chris Canning (First Time with Two Digit Number)
83 - Tyler Bowers
84 - Scott Meshey (First Time with Two Digit Number)
85 - Hunter Sayles
86 - Wilson Fleming (First Time with Two Digit Number)
87 - Alex Ray
88 - Jacob Runkles (First Time with Two Digit Number)
89 - Lane Shaw (First Time with Two Digit Number)
90 - Jordon Smith
91 - Brandon Scharer (First Time with Two Digit Number)
92 - Jace Kessler (First Time with Two Digit Number/Rookie)
93 - Tyler Stepek (First Time with Two Digit Number)
94* - Ken Roczen (Existing Career Number)
95 - Justin Starling
96** - Hunter Lawrence (New Career Number for Placing Top 10 Overall in Points Combined)
97 - Jerry Robin
98 - Dominique Thury (First Time with Two Digit Number)
99 - RJ Wageman (First Time with Two Digit Number)
