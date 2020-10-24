Toggle

2021 Silly Season v1 2

Our sport's annual version of musical chairs is happening. The music is playing, and the riders are slowly circling the remaining seats...

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9371 3581 45954 881 2395 30628 38 1693 2 184

GuyB
10/24/2020 12:14 PM

2021 Silly Season v1

Who's down for a first round of '21 Silly Season? This year has featured more moves, and a compressed time schedule (due to the late end to the National season), so things are definitely happening at a different pace from normal. Some teams are lamenting delayed budgets, and bikes that are hard to find. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, feel free to fire off an email to GuyB.

Note: Updated with new AMA numbers, and for guys who use numbers in their IG handle, we will update rider social links as they change to reflect their current numbers. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Photo

Monster Energy Kawasaki

No changes for last year's powerhouse squad.

T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki

Team Manager: Dan Fahie

1 (SX), 3 (MX)
Eli Tomac (450)

T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars

9
Adam Cianciarulo (450)
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Justin Shantie Fox

Fox

 Fox Fox

Photo

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna

Zach's 450 outdoor title was a high point (as was the 1-2-3 sweep at the final 450 Supercross race), but we'd love to be able to wave the magic anti-injury wand over the rest of the lineup.

T: @Rockstar_Racing
I: @rockstarhusky

Team Manager: Steve Westfall

1 (450 MX), 16 (SX)
Zach Osborne (450)
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Dave Feeney Fly Oakley Fly Gaerne

15
Dean Wilson (450)
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Damon Conkright
 Alpinestars 100% Oneal Alpinestars

21
Jason Anderson (450)
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Chris Loredo Airoh/Alpinestars Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars

24
RJ Hampshire (250)
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Pat Thrall Airoh Scott Fly TCX

47
Jalek Swoll (250)
T: @swoll352
I: @js352

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Jed Rodriguez Airoh Scott Fly TCX

67
Stilez Robertson
I: @stilezrobertson

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Airoh Scott Fly TCX

Photo

Red Bull KTM

Here's hoping for Webb and Musquin to both be healthy in '21. It'll be interesting to see how a 250 will fare under the factory tent.

I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

2
Cooper Webb (450)
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
Carlos Rivera Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

25
Marvin Musquin (450)
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

TBD
Max Vohland (250)

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
TLD Scott TLD Alpinestars

Photo

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

We're awaiting news on '21 plans, and are leaving the '20 lineup in place.

T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc

Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief:  JR Boyd

4
Blake Baggett (450)
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Austin Kent
 Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

19
Justin Bogle (450)
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

Photo

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

This is one of the biggest areas of change, as the team graduates their 250 champ up to the big bikes, and takes on the entire 450 program.

T: @StarYamahaMX
I: @starracingyamaha

Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Technical Manager: Brad Hoffman
250 Team Manager: Wil Hahn
450 Team Manager: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

6
Jeremy Martin (250)
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Derik Dwyer Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

7
Aaron Plessinger (450)
T: @aaronplessinger
I: @aaronplessinger_7

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Keith Clickstein Alpinestars 100% Thor Alpinestars

14
Dylan Ferrandis (450)
I: @dylanferrandis

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Alex Campbell Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

29
Christian Craig (250)
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Derek Rankin Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

32
Justin Cooper (250)
T: @justincooper32
I: @justincooper_32

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Josh Ellingson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

59
Jarrett Frye
I: @frye34

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

64
Colt Nichols (250)
T: @coltnichols39
I: @coltnichols39

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Matt Winters Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

91
Nate Thrasher
I: @natethrasher_428

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

Photo

Team Honda HRC

With the dissolution of the GEICO Honda team, we'll should see 250s under the factory tent again.

T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

18
Jett Lawrence (250)
I: @jettson18

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Fox 100% Shift Fox

23
Chase Sexton (450)
T: @_chasesexton
I: @chasesextonx

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Jade Dungey Alpinestars 100% Alpinestars Alpinestars

41
Hunter Lawrence (250)
I: @hunterlawrence

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Fox 100% Shift Fox

94
Ken Roczen (450)
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Jordan Troxell Fox Fox Fox Fox

Photo

JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

Last we checked, the team is awaiting a decision from Suzuki. There's been a recent change in upper management, and they've been presented with good/better/best options.

F: @jgrmxrace
I: @jgrmx

Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker

26
Alex Martin (250)
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Lee McCollum Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

43
Fredrik Noren
T: @Norenmx
I: @freddienoren

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Wes Hunter Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

79
Isaac Teasdale
I: @isaacteasdale

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Spencer Bloomer Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / TBD / Gas Gas

New look, mostly new lineup, and a switch to red from orange for the TLD crew.

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Rich Simmons

42
Michael Mosiman (250)
I: @michaelmosiman36

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Jay Burgess TLD   TLD  

45
Pierce Brown (250)
I: @_piercebrown

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Kristian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

51
Justin Barcia (450)
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Billy Hartle TLD Scott  TLD  Alpinestars

Photo

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

The team gets a new 250, has a full-time spot for McAdoo, and a new recruit with Hammaker.

T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

31
Cameron McAdoo (250)
I: @cameronmcadoo

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Kyle Defoe Bell Scott Fox Fox

38
Austin Forkner (250)
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Olly Stone Bell Scott Fox Fox

80
Jordan Smith (250)
T: @jordonsmith.80
I: @smitty28_

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

TBD
Seth Hammaker (250)
I: @sethhammaker_510

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Colter Ahrens Bell Scott Fox Fox

Photo

H.E.P. Motorsports

I: @HEPmotorsports

Team Manager: Dustin Pipes
Crew Chief: Clark Jones

34
Max Anstie
I: @maxanstie

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Dave Dye Thor 100% Thor Forma

722
Adam Enticknap
T: @AEnticknap722
I: @the722

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Thor 100% Thor Forma

Team Tedder

Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has signed Martín Davalos and Dakota Tedder to a two year contract that will have them compete in the 2021 & 2022 Premier 450 Class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series. This follows Martín Davalos winning the 2020 AMA/Monster Energy Supercross Series 450 rookie of the year award with Team Tedder.

I: @teamtedderracing

36
Martin Davalos (450)
I: @martin__davalos

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
  Arai/Leatt Oakley Thor Alpinestars

111
Dakota Tedder (450)
I: @dakota

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
         

Photo

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Planning on three 450s for the '21 season. A chance of 250s? The team has also been seen testing with Benny Bloss and Joey Savatgy.

Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801

40
Vince Friese (450)
T: @vincefriese
I: @vincefriese

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Aaron Mrozek Shoei Leatt Leatt Leatt

46
Justin Hill (450)
T: @justinhill46
I: @justinhill46

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Jake Chase Leatt  Leatt Leatt Leatt

Club MX/IAMACOMEBACK/Jeffrey Homes/ATVs & More/Yamaha

Normally an East Coast 250 team, they will add the Pro MX schedule to the program. They've also got a full slate of returning and new sponsors.

Team Owners: Brandon Haas, Scott Jeffrey
Team Manager: Brandon Haas
Crew Chief: Greg Chidgey
Team Driver: Marc Dionne

48
Garrett Marchbanks (250)
T: @gmarchbanks61
I: @gmarchbanks36

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Shoei   FXR Gaerne

61
Joey Crown (250)
I: @joeycrown355

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Shoei   FXR Gaerne

68
Jace Owen (250)
I: @jaceowen_

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Shoei   FXR Gaerne

TBD
Nique Thury (250)
I: @niquethury

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Shoei   FXR Gaerne

Penrite Honda

We haven't heard anything definitive one way or another on this crew, but expect that they'll be back in '21. We'll leave the '20 roster in place for now.

49 (250)
Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_66
I: @freckle66 

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Fly Scott Fly Sidi

52 (250)
Luke Clout
I: @lukeclout4

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
         

3D Racing

I: @3Dracing_yamaha

54 
Nick Gaines
I: @nickgaines59

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
     

128
Carter Halpain
I: @carter_halpain

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
     

Team Manluk/K&R Racing

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

I: @manlukracing, @team_krracing

Founders: Frank Luebke, Mark Ripple
Team Manager: Justin Kopcak

55
John Short
T: @johnshort63
I: @johnshort63

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
         

92
Chase Marquier (250)
T: @Chase_marquier
I: @chasemarquier73

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
         

296 (250 East)
Ryder Floyd

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
         

Phoenix Racing Honda

I: @phxracinghonda

56
Kyle Peters (250)
I: @kylepeters

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Alpinestars 100% Moose Alpinestars

59
Josh Osby (250)
T: @JoshOsby174
I: @joshosby70

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  6D   FXR  

SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt's/Kawasaki

Bring on another year for these guys.

57
Justin Rodbell
I: @justinbellrod

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  HJC 100% O'Neal Sidi

83
Alex Ray
T: @ alexray61
I: @alexray_61

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  HJC EKS O'Neal Sidi

330
AJ Catanzaro
I: @jcatanzaro

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Arai Scott FXR Alpinestars

Photo

AJE Motorsport

As usual, they'll race the West Coast 250 series. They're switching to Gas Gas for bikes, and will have a new team sponsor to be named later.

60
Chris Blose
T: @CBlose
I: @cblose

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
         

74
Mitchell Falk
T: @mfalk123
I: @mitchellfalk_60

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
         

JMC Motorsports Racing/Fly Racing/Husqvarna Motocycles/Integrity Electric

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

63
Martin Castelo
I: @mcastelo_

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Fly 100% Fly Alpinestars

65
Carson Brown
I: @carsonbrown_910

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Fly 100% Fly Alpinestars

73
Derek Kelley
I: @_derekkelley

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Fly 100% Fly Alpinestars

TiLube Honda

66
Jordan Bailey
I: @jordanbailey.66

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
         

Photo

Nuclear Blast/Rockwell/Yamaha

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

69
Robbie Wageman
T: @RobbieWageman
I: @wageman

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
Eric Angelski Arai Leatt Leatt Leatt

Bradley Lionnet
I: @bradlionnet321

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
BJ Burns Arai Leatt Leatt Leatt

Hunter Schlosser
I: @schlossman312

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
BJ Burns Arai Leatt Leatt Leatt

FXR/Chaparral/Honda

Team Owner/Manager: Michael Lindsay

72
Coty Schock

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  6D Oakley FXR Alpinestars

Team TPJ/FLY Racing

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

James Weeks
I: @jimmyweeks65

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
    Fly  

Dylan Merriam
T: @dylanmerriam_
I: @dylan_merriam

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
    Fly  

186
Lane Shaw
I: @laneshaw86

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
    Fly  

259
Corbin Hayes
I: @corbin_hayes

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
    Fly  

446
Blaine Silveira
I: @bs__446

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
    Fly  

767
Mason Wharton
I: @mwharton767

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
    Fly  

929
Taiki Koga
I: @deusedeuse

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
       

PRMX Just1 Wossner Pelletier Kawasaki Team

Still looking to fill two 250 West spots.

Joshua Cartwright (450)
I: @jcartwright519

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Just 1 Just 1 Just 1  

Dakota Alix (250 East)
I: @dakotaalix

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Just 1 Just 1 Just 1  

Justin Thompson (250 East)
I: @justinthompson_96

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Just 1 Just 1 Just 1  

280
Cade Clason (450)
I: @cadeclason

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
  Just 1 Just 1 Just 1  

TXS

282
Bubba Pauli
I: @bubbapauli

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
     

348
Joan Cros
I: @joancros48

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
     

Rock River Yamaha Racing

The team is looking for solid results again in 2021 on their amateur elite team, and to rebuild the pro side after a lackluster year in 2020.

I: @RockRiverYamahaRacing

BWR Engines

I: @bwrengines

Riders To Place

10
Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton

11
Kyle Chisholm
T: @KyleChisholm11
I: @kylechisholm11

12
Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_

17 (450)
Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy17

20
Broc Tickle
T: @Broctickle
I: @broctickle

22
Chad Reed
T: @CRtwotwo
I: @crtwotwo

27
Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart

28
Brandon Hartranft
I: @brandonhartranft_

30
Jo Shimoda
I: @joshimoda47

33
Derek Drake
I: @derekdrake33

35
Mitchell Harrison
I: @mitchellh74_

37
Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss29

39
Carson Mumford
I: @carsonmumford

42
Ben LaMay
T: @BenLaMay907
I: @benlamay

44
Tyler Bowers
T: @tbowers911
I: @tylerbowers

50
Enzo Lopes
I: https://www.instagram.com/enzolopes/

53
Jake Masterpool
I: @JakeMasterpool

58
Jacob Hayes
T: @Jacob_hayesss
I: @jacob_hayess

62
Mason Gonzales
I: @masongonzaless

70
Henry Miller
T: @h_miller49
I: @h_miller49

75
Ty Masterpool
T: @tymasterpool
I: @tymasterpool

76
Grant Harlan
I: @grant_harlan

77
Jerry Robin
T: @Jerry_Robin194
I: @jerry_robin67

78
Kyle Cunningham
T: @_kylecunningham
I: @_kylecunningham

79
Isaac Teasdale
I: @isaacteasdale

81
Justin Starling
T: @JustinStarling_
I: @justinstarling

82
Lorenzo Locurcio
T: @locurcio_183
I: @locurcio47

85
Kevin Moranz
I: @moranz346

86
Darian Sanayei
I: @dsanayei

88 
Logan Karnow
I: @karnow471

89
Ryan Breece
I: @ryanbreece86

221
Mathias Jørgensen
I: @mathiasjorgensen21

501
Scotty Wennerstrom
I: @wennerstrom501

Ramyller Alves
T: @RamyllerAlves
 I: @ramylleralves

Cade Autenrieth
T: @cadea330
I: @cade0

Sean Cantrell
T: @seancantrell37
I: @sean_cantrell

Jimmy Decotis
T: @JimmyDecotis
I: @jimmydecotis

Carlen Gardner
T: @CarlenGardner
I: @carlengardner

Chris Howell
T: @chowellracing
I: @chrishowellracing

Brandan Leith
T: @BrandanLeith838
I: @brandanleith68

Jess Pettis
T: @jpettis39
I: @jesspettis

Austin Politelli
T: @PolitelliAustin
I: @austinpolitelli

Anthony Rodriguez
T: @anthonymx127
I: @anthonymx127

Ryan Sipes
T: @R_Sipes
I: @r_sipes

Marshal Weltin
T: @marshalweltin

Blake Wharton
T: @Blake_Wharton
I: @blake_wharton

Related: Silly Season
Silly Season
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest