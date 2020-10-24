2021 Silly Season v1

- Bike Checks
Our sport's annual version of musical chairs is happening. The music is playing, and the riders are slowly circling the remaining seats...
Who's down for a first round of '21 Silly Season? This year has featured more moves, and a compressed time schedule (due to the late end to the National season), so things are definitely happening at a different pace from normal. Some teams are lamenting delayed budgets, and bikes that are hard to find. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, feel free to fire off an email to GuyB.
Note: Updated with new AMA numbers, and for guys who use numbers in their IG handle, we will update rider social links as they change to reflect their current numbers. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
No changes for last year's powerhouse squad.
T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki
Team Manager: Dan Fahie
1 (SX), 3 (MX)
Eli Tomac (450)
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Brian Kranz
|Bell
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
9
Adam Cianciarulo (450)
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Justin Shantie
|Fox
|
Fox
|Fox
|Fox
Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna
Zach's 450 outdoor title was a high point (as was the 1-2-3 sweep at the final 450 Supercross race), but we'd love to be able to wave the magic anti-injury wand over the rest of the lineup.
T: @Rockstar_Racing
I: @rockstarhusky
Team Manager: Steve Westfall
1 (450 MX), 16 (SX)
Zach Osborne (450)
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Dave Feeney
|Fly
|Oakley
|Fly
|Gaerne
15
Dean Wilson (450)
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Damon Conkright
|Alpinestars
|100%
|Oneal
|Alpinestars
21
Jason Anderson (450)
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Chris Loredo
|Airoh/Alpinestars
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
24
RJ Hampshire (250)
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Pat Thrall
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
47
Jalek Swoll (250)
T: @swoll352
I: @js352
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Jed Rodriguez
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
67
Stilez Robertson
I: @stilezrobertson
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
Red Bull KTM
Here's hoping for Webb and Musquin to both be healthy in '21. It'll be interesting to see how a 250 will fare under the factory tent.
I: ktmusa
Team Manager: Ian Harrison
2
Cooper Webb (450)
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Carlos Rivera
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
25
Marvin Musquin (450)
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Frank Latham
|Airoh/Leatt
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
TBD
Max Vohland (250)
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|TLD
|Scott
|TLD
|Alpinestars
We're awaiting news on '21 plans, and are leaving the '20 lineup in place.
T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc
Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief: JR Boyd
4
Blake Baggett (450)
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Austin Kent
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
19
Justin Bogle (450)
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
This is one of the biggest areas of change, as the team graduates their 250 champ up to the big bikes, and takes on the entire 450 program.
T: @StarYamahaMX
I: @starracingyamaha
Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Technical Manager: Brad Hoffman
250 Team Manager: Wil Hahn
450 Team Manager: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins
6
Jeremy Martin (250)
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Derik Dwyer
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
7
Aaron Plessinger (450)
T: @aaronplessinger
I: @aaronplessinger_7
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Keith Clickstein
|Alpinestars
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
14
Dylan Ferrandis (450)
I: @dylanferrandis
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Alex Campbell
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
29
Christian Craig (250)
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Derek Rankin
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
32
Justin Cooper (250)
T: @justincooper32
I: @justincooper_32
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Josh Ellingson
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
59
Jarrett Frye
I: @frye34
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
64
Colt Nichols (250)
T: @coltnichols39
I: @coltnichols39
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Matt Winters
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
91
Nate Thrasher
I: @natethrasher_428
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
With the dissolution of the GEICO Honda team, we'll should see 250s under the factory tent again.
T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us
Team Manager: Erik Kehoe
18
Jett Lawrence (250)
I: @jettson18
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Fox
23
Chase Sexton (450)
T: @_chasesexton
I: @chasesextonx
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Jade Dungey
|Alpinestars
|100%
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
41
Hunter Lawrence (250)
I: @hunterlawrence
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Fox
94
Ken Roczen (450)
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Jordan Troxell
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
Last we checked, the team is awaiting a decision from Suzuki. There's been a recent change in upper management, and they've been presented with good/better/best options.
F: @jgrmxrace
I: @jgrmx
Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker
26
Alex Martin (250)
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Lee McCollum
|Arai
|Scott
|Answer
|Gaerne
43
Fredrik Noren
T: @Norenmx
I: @freddienoren
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Wes Hunter
|Arai
|Scott
|Answer
|Gaerne
79
Isaac Teasdale
I: @isaacteasdale
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Spencer Bloomer
|Arai
|Scott
|Answer
|Gaerne
New look, mostly new lineup, and a switch to red from orange for the TLD crew.
Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Rich Simmons
42
Michael Mosiman (250)
I: @michaelmosiman36
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Jay Burgess
|TLD
|TLD
45
Pierce Brown (250)
I: @_piercebrown
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Kristian Ortiz
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
51
Justin Barcia (450)
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Billy Hartle
|TLD
|Scott
|TLD
|Alpinestars
The team gets a new 250, has a full-time spot for McAdoo, and a new recruit with Hammaker.
T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam
Team Manager: Mitch Payton
31
Cameron McAdoo (250)
I: @cameronmcadoo
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Kyle Defoe
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
38
Austin Forkner (250)
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Olly Stone
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
80
Jordan Smith (250)
T: @jordonsmith.80
I: @smitty28_
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Brandon Zimmerman
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
TBD
Seth Hammaker (250)
I: @sethhammaker_510
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Colter Ahrens
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
Team Manager: Dustin Pipes
Crew Chief: Clark Jones
34
Max Anstie
I: @maxanstie
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Dave Dye
|Thor
|100%
|Thor
|Forma
722
Adam Enticknap
T: @AEnticknap722
I: @the722
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Thor
|100%
|Thor
|Forma
Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has signed Martín Davalos and Dakota Tedder to a two year contract that will have them compete in the 2021 & 2022 Premier 450 Class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series. This follows Martín Davalos winning the 2020 AMA/Monster Energy Supercross Series 450 rookie of the year award with Team Tedder.
36
Martin Davalos (450)
I: @martin__davalos
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Arai/Leatt
|Oakley
|Thor
|Alpinestars
111
Dakota Tedder (450)
I: @dakota
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
Planning on three 450s for the '21 season. A chance of 250s? The team has also been seen testing with Benny Bloss and Joey Savatgy.
Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801
40
Vince Friese (450)
T: @vincefriese
I: @vincefriese
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Aaron Mrozek
|Shoei
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
46
Justin Hill (450)
T: @justinhill46
I: @justinhill46
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Jake Chase
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
Normally an East Coast 250 team, they will add the Pro MX schedule to the program. They've also got a full slate of returning and new sponsors.
Team Owners: Brandon Haas, Scott Jeffrey
Team Manager: Brandon Haas
Crew Chief: Greg Chidgey
Team Driver: Marc Dionne
48
Garrett Marchbanks (250)
T: @gmarchbanks61
I: @gmarchbanks36
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Shoei
|FXR
|Gaerne
61
Joey Crown (250)
I: @joeycrown355
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Shoei
|FXR
|Gaerne
68
Jace Owen (250)
I: @jaceowen_
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Shoei
|FXR
|Gaerne
TBD
Nique Thury (250)
I: @niquethury
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Shoei
|FXR
|Gaerne
We haven't heard anything definitive one way or another on this crew, but expect that they'll be back in '21. We'll leave the '20 roster in place for now.
49 (250)
Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_66
I: @freckle66
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Sidi
52 (250)
Luke Clout
I: @lukeclout4
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
54
Nick Gaines
I: @nickgaines59
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
128
Carter Halpain
I: @carter_halpain
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.
I: @manlukracing, @team_krracing
Founders: Frank Luebke, Mark Ripple
Team Manager: Justin Kopcak
55
John Short
T: @johnshort63
I: @johnshort63
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
92
Chase Marquier (250)
T: @Chase_marquier
I: @chasemarquier73
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
296 (250 East)
Ryder Floyd
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
56
Kyle Peters (250)
I: @kylepeters
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Alpinestars
|100%
|Moose
|Alpinestars
59
Josh Osby (250)
T: @JoshOsby174
I: @joshosby70
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|6D
|FXR
Bring on another year for these guys.
57
Justin Rodbell
I: @justinbellrod
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|HJC
|100%
|O'Neal
|Sidi
83
Alex Ray
T: @ alexray61
I: @alexray_61
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|HJC
|EKS
|O'Neal
|Sidi
330
AJ Catanzaro
I: @jcatanzaro
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Arai
|Scott
|FXR
|Alpinestars
AJE Motorsport
As usual, they'll race the West Coast 250 series. They're switching to Gas Gas for bikes, and will have a new team sponsor to be named later.
60
Chris Blose
T: @CBlose
I: @cblose
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
74
Mitchell Falk
T: @mfalk123
I: @mitchellfalk_60
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.
63
Martin Castelo
I: @mcastelo_
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
|100%
|Fly
|Alpinestars
65
Carson Brown
I: @carsonbrown_910
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
|100%
|Fly
|Alpinestars
73
Derek Kelley
I: @_derekkelley
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
|100%
|Fly
|Alpinestars
66
Jordan Bailey
I: @jordanbailey.66
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.
69
Robbie Wageman
T: @RobbieWageman
I: @wageman
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Eric Angelski
|Arai
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
Bradley Lionnet
I: @bradlionnet321
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|BJ Burns
|Arai
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
Hunter Schlosser
I: @schlossman312
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|BJ Burns
|Arai
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
Team Owner/Manager: Michael Lindsay
72
Coty Schock
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|6D
|Oakley
|FXR
|Alpinestars
Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.
James Weeks
I: @jimmyweeks65
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
Dylan Merriam
T: @dylanmerriam_
I: @dylan_merriam
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
186
Lane Shaw
I: @laneshaw86
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
259
Corbin Hayes
I: @corbin_hayes
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
446
Blaine Silveira
I: @bs__446
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
767
Mason Wharton
I: @mwharton767
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Fly
929
Taiki Koga
I: @deusedeuse
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
Still looking to fill two 250 West spots.
Joshua Cartwright (450)
I: @jcartwright519
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Just 1
|Just 1
|Just 1
|
Dakota Alix (250 East)
I: @dakotaalix
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Just 1
|Just 1
|Just 1
|
Justin Thompson (250 East)
I: @justinthompson_96
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Just 1
|Just 1
|Just 1
|
280
Cade Clason (450)
I: @cadeclason
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|Just 1
|Just 1
|Just 1
282
Bubba Pauli
I: @bubbapauli
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
348
Joan Cros
I: @joancros48
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
The team is looking for solid results again in 2021 on their amateur elite team, and to rebuild the pro side after a lackluster year in 2020.
I: @bwrengines
10
Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton
11
Kyle Chisholm
T: @KyleChisholm11
I: @kylechisholm11
12
Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_
17 (450)
Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy17
20
Broc Tickle
T: @Broctickle
I: @broctickle
22
Chad Reed
T: @CRtwotwo
I: @crtwotwo
27
Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart
28
Brandon Hartranft
I: @brandonhartranft_
30
Jo Shimoda
I: @joshimoda47
33
Derek Drake
I: @derekdrake33
35
Mitchell Harrison
I: @mitchellh74_
37
Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss29
39
Carson Mumford
I: @carsonmumford
42
Ben LaMay
T: @BenLaMay907
I: @benlamay
44
Tyler Bowers
T: @tbowers911
I: @tylerbowers
50
Enzo Lopes
I: https://www.instagram.com/enzolopes/
53
Jake Masterpool
I: @JakeMasterpool
58
Jacob Hayes
T: @Jacob_hayesss
I: @jacob_hayess
62
Mason Gonzales
I: @masongonzaless
70
Henry Miller
T: @h_miller49
I: @h_miller49
75
Ty Masterpool
T: @tymasterpool
I: @tymasterpool
76
Grant Harlan
I: @grant_harlan
77
Jerry Robin
T: @Jerry_Robin194
I: @jerry_robin67
78
Kyle Cunningham
T: @_kylecunningham
I: @_kylecunningham
79
Isaac Teasdale
I: @isaacteasdale
81
Justin Starling
T: @JustinStarling_
I: @justinstarling
82
Lorenzo Locurcio
T: @locurcio_183
I: @locurcio47
85
Kevin Moranz
I: @moranz346
86
Darian Sanayei
I: @dsanayei
88
Logan Karnow
I: @karnow471
89
Ryan Breece
I: @ryanbreece86
221
Mathias Jørgensen
I: @mathiasjorgensen21
501
Scotty Wennerstrom
I: @wennerstrom501
Ramyller Alves
T: @RamyllerAlves
I: @ramylleralves
Cade Autenrieth
T: @cadea330
I: @cade0
Sean Cantrell
T: @seancantrell37
I: @sean_cantrell
Jimmy Decotis
T: @JimmyDecotis
I: @jimmydecotis
Carlen Gardner
T: @CarlenGardner
I: @carlengardner
Chris Howell
T: @chowellracing
I: @chrishowellracing
Brandan Leith
T: @BrandanLeith838
I: @brandanleith68
Jess Pettis
T: @jpettis39
I: @jesspettis
Austin Politelli
T: @PolitelliAustin
I: @austinpolitelli
Anthony Rodriguez
T: @anthonymx127
I: @anthonymx127
Ryan Sipes
T: @R_Sipes
I: @r_sipes
Marshal Weltin
T: @marshalweltin
Blake Wharton
T: @Blake_Wharton
I: @blake_wharton
ryerickson264
10/24/2020 5:22 PM
RJ, Jalek and Stile in TCX?
I believe Chase is with Oakley now too.
-MAVERICK-
10/24/2020 5:07 PM
Man, not only was I hoping to see Ferrandis with a single digit number, but was really hoping to see him in something other than Thor.
That said, not surprised they kept him.