2021 Silly Season v1

Who's down for a first round of '21 Silly Season? This year has featured more moves, and a compressed time schedule (due to the late end to the National season), so things are definitely happening at a different pace from normal. Some teams are lamenting delayed budgets, and bikes that are hard to find. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, feel free to fire off an email to GuyB.

Note: Updated with new AMA numbers, and for guys who use numbers in their IG handle, we will update rider social links as they change to reflect their current numbers. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Monster Energy Kawasaki

No changes for last year's powerhouse squad.

T: @RaceKawasaki

I: @racekawasaki



Team Manager: Dan Fahie

1 (SX), 3 (MX)

Eli Tomac (450)



T: @elitomac

I: @elitomac

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars

9

Adam Cianciarulo (450)

T: @AdamCianciarulo

I: @adamcianciarulo

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Justin Shantie Fox Fox Fox Fox

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna

Zach's 450 outdoor title was a high point (as was the 1-2-3 sweep at the final 450 Supercross race), but we'd love to be able to wave the magic anti-injury wand over the rest of the lineup.

T: @Rockstar_Racing

I: @rockstarhusky

Team Manager: Steve Westfall

1 (450 MX), 16 (SX)

Zach Osborne (450)

T: @zacho_16

I: @zacho_16

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Dave Feeney Fly Oakley Fly Gaerne

15

Dean Wilson (450)

T: @DeanWilson15

I: @deanwilsonmx15

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Damon Conkright

Alpinestars 100% Oneal Alpinestars

21

Jason Anderson (450)

T: @elhombre_21

I: @elhombre_21

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Chris Loredo Airoh/Alpinestars Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars

24

RJ Hampshire (250)

T: @Hampshire21

I: @rjhampshire

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Pat Thrall Airoh Scott Fly TCX

47

Jalek Swoll (250)

T: @swoll352

I: @js352

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Jed Rodriguez Airoh Scott Fly TCX

67

Stilez Robertson

I: @stilezrobertson

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Airoh Scott Fly TCX

Red Bull KTM

Here's hoping for Webb and Musquin to both be healthy in '21. It'll be interesting to see how a 250 will fare under the factory tent.

I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

2

Cooper Webb (450)

T: @cooperwebb_2

I: @cooperwebb2

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots Carlos Rivera Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

25

Marvin Musquin (450)

T: @MarvinMusquin25

I: @marvinmusquin25

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

TBD

Max Vohland (250)

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots TLD Scott TLD Alpinestars

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

We're awaiting news on '21 plans, and are leaving the '20 lineup in place.

T: @TeamRmatvmc

I: @teamrmatvmc



Team Owner: Forrest Butler

Team Manager: Michael Byrne

Crew Chief: JR Boyd

4

Blake Baggett (450)

T: @blakebaggett4

I: @blakebaggett4

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Austin Kent

Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

19

Justin Bogle (450)

T: @justinbogle19

I: @justinbogle19

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

This is one of the biggest areas of change, as the team graduates their 250 champ up to the big bikes, and takes on the entire 450 program.

T: @StarYamahaMX

I: @starracingyamaha



Team Owner: Bobby Regan

Technical Manager: Brad Hoffman

250 Team Manager: Wil Hahn

450 Team Manager: Jeremy Coker

Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

6

Jeremy Martin (250)

T: @JeremyMartin6

I: @jeremymartin6

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Derik Dwyer Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

7

Aaron Plessinger (450)

T: @aaronplessinger

I: @aaronplessinger_7

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Keith Clickstein Alpinestars 100% Thor Alpinestars

14

Dylan Ferrandis (450)

I: @dylanferrandis

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Alex Campbell Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

29

Christian Craig (250)

T: @_christiancraig

I: @_christiancraig

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Derek Rankin Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

32

Justin Cooper (250)

T: @justincooper32

I: @justincooper_32

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Josh Ellingson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

59

Jarrett Frye

I: @frye34

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

64

Colt Nichols (250)

T: @coltnichols39

I: @coltnichols39

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Matt Winters Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

91

Nate Thrasher

I: @natethrasher_428

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

Team Honda HRC

With the dissolution of the GEICO Honda team, we'll should see 250s under the factory tent again.

T: HondaPowersprts

I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

18

Jett Lawrence (250)

I: @jettson18

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fox 100% Shift Fox

23

Chase Sexton (450)

T: @_chasesexton

I: @chasesextonx

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Jade Dungey Alpinestars 100% Alpinestars Alpinestars

41

Hunter Lawrence (250)

I: @hunterlawrence

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fox 100% Shift Fox

94

Ken Roczen (450)

T: @kenroczen94

I: @kenroczen94

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Jordan Troxell Fox Fox Fox Fox

JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

Last we checked, the team is awaiting a decision from Suzuki. There's been a recent change in upper management, and they've been presented with good/better/best options.

F: @jgrmxrace

I: @jgrmx



Team Owner: Coy Gibbs

Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht

Engine Development: Dean Baker

26

Alex Martin (250)

T: @alexmartin_26

I: @alexmartin_26

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Lee McCollum Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

43

Fredrik Noren

T: @Norenmx

I: @freddienoren

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Wes Hunter Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

79

Isaac Teasdale

I: @isaacteasdale

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Spencer Bloomer Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / TBD / Gas Gas

New look, mostly new lineup, and a switch to red from orange for the TLD crew.

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe

Crew Chief: Rich Simmons

42

Michael Mosiman (250)

I: @michaelmosiman36

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Jay Burgess TLD TLD

45

Pierce Brown (250)

I: @_piercebrown

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Kristian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

51

Justin Barcia (450)

T: @justinbarcia

I: @justinbarcia

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Billy Hartle TLD Scott TLD Alpinestars

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

The team gets a new 250, has a full-time spot for McAdoo, and a new recruit with Hammaker.

T: @pcraceteam

I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

31

Cameron McAdoo (250)

I: @cameronmcadoo

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Kyle Defoe Bell Scott Fox Fox

38

Austin Forkner (250)

T: @AustinForkner

I: @austinforkner

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Olly Stone Bell Scott Fox Fox

80

Jordan Smith (250)

T: @jordonsmith.80

I: @smitty28_

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

TBD

Seth Hammaker (250)

I: @sethhammaker_510



Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Colter Ahrens Bell Scott Fox Fox

H.E.P. Motorsports

I: @HEPmotorsports

Team Manager: Dustin Pipes

Crew Chief: Clark Jones

34

Max Anstie

I: @maxanstie

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Dave Dye Thor 100% Thor Forma

722

Adam Enticknap

T: @AEnticknap722

I: @the722

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Thor 100% Thor Forma

Team Tedder

Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has signed Martín Davalos and Dakota Tedder to a two year contract that will have them compete in the 2021 & 2022 Premier 450 Class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series. This follows Martín Davalos winning the 2020 AMA/Monster Energy Supercross Series 450 rookie of the year award with Team Tedder.

I: @teamtedderracing

36

Martin Davalos (450)

I: @martin__davalos

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots Arai/Leatt Oakley Thor Alpinestars

111

Dakota Tedder (450)

I: @dakota

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Planning on three 450s for the '21 season. A chance of 250s? The team has also been seen testing with Benny Bloss and Joey Savatgy.

Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

T: @tony800801

I: @talessi800801

40

Vince Friese (450)

T: @vincefriese

I: @vincefriese

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Aaron Mrozek Shoei Leatt Leatt Leatt

46

Justin Hill (450)

T: @justinhill46

I: @justinhill46

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Jake Chase Leatt Leatt Leatt Leatt

Club MX/IAMACOMEBACK/Jeffrey Homes/ATVs & More/Yamaha

Normally an East Coast 250 team, they will add the Pro MX schedule to the program. They've also got a full slate of returning and new sponsors.

Team Owners: Brandon Haas, Scott Jeffrey

Team Manager: Brandon Haas

Crew Chief: Greg Chidgey

Team Driver: Marc Dionne



48

Garrett Marchbanks (250)

T: @gmarchbanks61

I: @gmarchbanks36

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Shoei FXR Gaerne

61

Joey Crown (250)

I: @joeycrown355



Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Shoei FXR Gaerne

68

Jace Owen (250)

I: @jaceowen_

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Shoei FXR Gaerne

TBD

Nique Thury (250)

I: @niquethury



Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Shoei FXR Gaerne

Penrite Honda

We haven't heard anything definitive one way or another on this crew, but expect that they'll be back in '21. We'll leave the '20 roster in place for now.

49 (250)

Mitchell Oldenburg

T: @Freckle_66

I: @freckle66

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly Scott Fly Sidi

52 (250)

Luke Clout

I: @lukeclout4

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

3D Racing

I: @3Dracing_yamaha

54

Nick Gaines

I: @nickgaines59

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

128

Carter Halpain

I: @carter_halpain

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

Team Manluk/K&R Racing

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

I: @manlukracing, @team_krracing

Founders: Frank Luebke, Mark Ripple

Team Manager: Justin Kopcak

55

John Short

T: @johnshort63

I: @johnshort63

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots

92

Chase Marquier (250)

T: @Chase_marquier

I: @chasemarquier73

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots

296 (250 East)

Ryder Floyd

Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots

Phoenix Racing Honda

I: @phxracinghonda

56

Kyle Peters (250)

I: @kylepeters

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Alpinestars 100% Moose Alpinestars

59

Josh Osby (250)

T: @JoshOsby174

I: @joshosby70

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 6D FXR

SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt's/Kawasaki

Bring on another year for these guys.

57

Justin Rodbell

I: @justinbellrod

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots HJC 100% O'Neal Sidi

83

Alex Ray

T: @ alexray61

I: @alexray_61

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots HJC EKS O'Neal Sidi

330

AJ Catanzaro

I: @jcatanzaro

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Arai Scott FXR Alpinestars

AJE Motorsport

As usual, they'll race the West Coast 250 series. They're switching to Gas Gas for bikes, and will have a new team sponsor to be named later.

60

Chris Blose

T: @CBlose

I: @cblose



Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

74

Mitchell Falk

T: @mfalk123

I: @mitchellfalk_60

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

JMC Motorsports Racing/Fly Racing/Husqvarna Motocycles/Integrity Electric

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

63

Martin Castelo

I: @mcastelo_

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly 100% Fly Alpinestars

65

Carson Brown

I: @carsonbrown_910



Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly 100% Fly Alpinestars

73

Derek Kelley

I: @_derekkelley

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly 100% Fly Alpinestars

TiLube Honda

66

Jordan Bailey

I: @jordanbailey.66

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

Nuclear Blast/Rockwell/Yamaha

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

69

Robbie Wageman

T: @RobbieWageman

I: @wageman

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Eric Angelski Arai Leatt Leatt Leatt

Bradley Lionnet

I: @bradlionnet321

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots BJ Burns Arai Leatt Leatt Leatt

Hunter Schlosser

I: @schlossman312

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots BJ Burns Arai Leatt Leatt Leatt

FXR/Chaparral/Honda

Team Owner/Manager: Michael Lindsay

72

Coty Schock

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 6D Oakley FXR Alpinestars

Team TPJ/FLY Racing

Currently using the '20 roster as a placeholder until we get new info.

James Weeks

I: @jimmyweeks65

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly

Dylan Merriam

T: @dylanmerriam_

I: @dylan_merriam

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly

186

Lane Shaw

I: @laneshaw86

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly

259

Corbin Hayes

I: @corbin_hayes

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly

446

Blaine Silveira

I: @bs__446

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly

767

Mason Wharton

I: @mwharton767

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Fly

929

Taiki Koga

I: @deusedeuse

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

PRMX Just1 Wossner Pelletier Kawasaki Team

Still looking to fill two 250 West spots.

Joshua Cartwright (450)

I: @jcartwright519

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Just 1 Just 1 Just 1





Dakota Alix (250 East)

I: @dakotaalix

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Just 1 Just 1 Just 1





Justin Thompson (250 East)

I: @justinthompson_96

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Just 1 Just 1 Just 1





280

Cade Clason (450)

I: @cadeclason

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots Just 1 Just 1 Just 1

TXS

282

Bubba Pauli

I: @bubbapauli

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

348

Joan Cros

I: @joancros48

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

Rock River Yamaha Racing

The team is looking for solid results again in 2021 on their amateur elite team, and to rebuild the pro side after a lackluster year in 2020.

I: @RockRiverYamahaRacing

BWR Engines

I: @bwrengines

Riders To Place

10

Justin Brayton

T: @justinbrayton

I: @justinbrayton

11

Kyle Chisholm

T: @KyleChisholm11

I: @kylechisholm11

12

Shane McElrath

T: @shanemcelrath_

I: @shanemcelrath_

17 (450)

Joey Savatgy

I: @versacesavatgy17

20

Broc Tickle

T: @Broctickle

I: @broctickle

22

Chad Reed

T: @CRtwotwo

I: @crtwotwo

27

Malcolm Stewart

T: @predator_34

I: @malcolmstewart

28

Brandon Hartranft

I: @brandonhartranft_

30

Jo Shimoda

I: @joshimoda47

33

Derek Drake

I: @derekdrake33

35

Mitchell Harrison

I: @mitchellh74_

37

Benny Bloss

T: @BBloss332

I: @bbloss29

39

Carson Mumford

I: @carsonmumford

42

Ben LaMay

T: @BenLaMay907

I: @benlamay

44

Tyler Bowers

T: @tbowers911

I: @tylerbowers

50

Enzo Lopes

I: https://www.instagram.com/enzolopes/



53

Jake Masterpool

I: @JakeMasterpool

58

Jacob Hayes

T: @Jacob_hayesss

I: @jacob_hayess

62

Mason Gonzales

I: @masongonzaless

70

Henry Miller

T: @h_miller49

I: @h_miller49

75

Ty Masterpool

T: @tymasterpool

I: @tymasterpool

76

Grant Harlan

I: @grant_harlan

77

Jerry Robin

T: @Jerry_Robin194

I: @jerry_robin67



78

Kyle Cunningham

T: @_kylecunningham

I: @_kylecunningham

79

Isaac Teasdale

I: @isaacteasdale

81

Justin Starling

T: @JustinStarling_

I: @justinstarling



82

Lorenzo Locurcio

T: @locurcio_183

I: @locurcio47

85

Kevin Moranz

I: @moranz346

86

Darian Sanayei

I: @dsanayei

88

Logan Karnow

I: @karnow471

89

Ryan Breece

I: @ryanbreece86

221

Mathias Jørgensen

I: @mathiasjorgensen21

501

Scotty Wennerstrom

I: @wennerstrom501

Ramyller Alves

T: @RamyllerAlves

I: @ramylleralves

Cade Autenrieth

T: @cadea330

I: @cade0

Sean Cantrell

T: @seancantrell37

I: @sean_cantrell

Jimmy Decotis

T: @JimmyDecotis

I: @jimmydecotis

Carlen Gardner

T: @CarlenGardner

I: @carlengardner

Chris Howell

T: @chowellracing

I: @chrishowellracing

Brandan Leith

T: @BrandanLeith838

I: @brandanleith68



Jess Pettis

T: @jpettis39

I: @jesspettis

Austin Politelli

T: @PolitelliAustin

I: @austinpolitelli

Anthony Rodriguez

T: @anthonymx127

I: @anthonymx127

Ryan Sipes

T: @R_Sipes

I: @r_sipes

Marshal Weltin

T: @marshalweltin

Blake Wharton

T: @Blake_Wharton

I: @blake_wharton