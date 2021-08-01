2020 Vital MX Awards: Racer of the Year - Zach Osborne

So you though 2020 was over with? We beg to differ...and we have a trio of awards to hand out. Yes, this is happening just a little later than we'd have liked, but we can't let this slip much more into the new year without letting them loose.

First up on the roster is our Racer of the Year award, which goes to Zach Osborne. Like all the Vital MX Awards, the voting is a blended tally from the readers of Vital MX, the staff of Vital MX, and the MX industry. Zach got over 40% of the reader vote, tied with Dylan Ferrandis at 40% of the staff vote, and had over 50% of the industry vote.

'20 was a mixed bag year for Zach, with a big injury during the Supercross season (he talks about that in the video above). While he was unsure how he'd do in his Supercross return, he caught fire and nabbed the last 450 race of the season in Salt Lake City. Then he went on a tear, winning four of the nine rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series, and clinching the 450 crown.

He now joins Jeffrey Herlings (2018), and Adam Cianciarulo (2019), as a winner in this category.

We're stoked to add a bit of hardware to Zach's growing collection, and wish him all the best as we head into the 2021 season!



