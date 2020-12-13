2020 Vital MX Awards Final Voting

Let's face it, for a lot of us, 2020 is a year that we're looking forward to seeing in the rear-view mirror. Whether it was Covid-19 disrupting nearly everything, that it was an election year, or any number of other kookie events, this was a strange one. But whether this year pegged the meter on the crazy scale or not, we still had some great racing, a renewed interest in racing and riding from people looking for something to do with their time, and some cool new products to play with.

All that to say, it's time to vote for the 2020 Vital MX Awards. Pick your favorites from the three categories below, and we'll hand over a cool trophy to each of the winners. Deadline for voting? December 20th, 2020.

Ready or not, let's do this.

Racer of the Year Nominations

Dylan Ferrandis

With a successful title defense of the 250 West championship that he'd won in 2019, and a 250 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, 2020 was obviously a successful year for the transplanted Frenchman.

Tim Gajser

Things were no less challenging for the guys on the MXGP side this year, with a heavily revamped schedule, and multiple races crammed into a shorter time frame. Tim Gajser wrapped up his fourth World Championship (one MX2, and three MXGP)...including a title defense of his 2019 championship).

Zach Osborne

What a crazy 2020 for Zach. After a crash and injuries that had him questioning if he wanted to continue racing, he not only came back to win the final 450 Monster Energy Supercross race of the season, but he also went on a tear during the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series, winning four races and grabbing an Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in the 450 class.

Chase Sexton

Talk about a fast track to the elite level. Chase repeated as the 250 East Supercross title holder, and made a successful move up to the 450 class during the outdoor season, showing good speed as the fastest qualifier at several races, as well as taking the overall win at the final race of the season.

Eli Tomac

Eli clinched the 450 Supercross title that had eluded him in previous seasons, cementing a championship legacy. He got off to a good start, winning four races before the schedule was interrupted, and then came back to win two more during a very consistent run to the end.

Person of the Year Nominations

Bobby Regan

The slow-talking honcho behind Star Racing Yamaha has an eye for talent, has assembled quite a crew of riders and staff (including taking on the 450 Yamaha team), and purchasing a new training facility for the team they move into 2020.

Jett Lawrence

When it comes to rising stars in 2020, Jett was one that caught plenty of attention. Whether it was battling for the win at Anaheim 2 (before a big crash),

Feld Entertainment & MX Sports

Getting racing restarted after Covid-19 shut everything down was no easy feat. Whether it was dealing with local or state governments and their respective health departments, being flexible on schedules, communicating with race teams and fans, or cooperating amongst themselves, both of these groups did a lot of heavy lifting in 2020.

Product of the Year Nominees

GasGas Brand Launch

In a year that sorely needed some good news, seeing the KTM group acquire another brand and resurrect it with a full line of more affordable bikes was both welcome and unexpected.

Dave Miller Scott Face Mask

What started as a really cool way for Jimmy Mac and Curt Evans to raise money for the late Dave Miller's cancer treatment was also something that could put a smile on any vet racer's race...and that's something we could all use this year.

ARC Brake/Clutch Master Cylinder

Bob Barnett at ARC has been fine-tuning his brake/clutch and master cylinder setups for quite some time now, and the combination of performance, tune-ability and problem-solving boxes checked make them pretty impressive indeed.

ProTaper SELA

True, riders have gotten pretty good at self-setting their start devices, but one that makes it easier to set by yourself on the line? That's good stuff.

2021 Honda CRF450

There are evolutionary years (think bold new graphics), and revolutionary years (where companies start with a blank sheet of paper with the intent of building something better). This was one of those years for Honda, and their latest CRF450.

Renthal Fatbar 36 Handlebar

A boost in strength, while also trimming weight? That was the goal for the Renthal crew with their R-Works bar.