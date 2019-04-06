In the first 2019 Yamaha YZ125 video, we wanted to just reacquaint ourselves with a stock YZ125. Since it is unchanged for over a decade other than some updated plastics, there weren't any surprises other than being reminded how lazy you get riding four-strokes. In that video we also alluded to a project that would involve that bike and a former Supercross Champion. Well, as you've probably figured out, we have former West Coast 250 Supercross Champion Jake Weimer racing this machine at the Washougal 125 All-Star race.

But there is no way he would ride it stock, so we had Jake build this bike just the way he wanted it for the race. What we have here is about 80% finished - a new piston, flywheel, and clutch didn't arrive in time for this shoot. Jake flew out from Idaho to pick up the bike, and even in it's mostly finished state, the bike is pretty awesome. He'll finish up the bike back home and we'll catch up with him at the Washougal round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series to see how he and the YZ125 manage.



