2019 Vital MX Awards Show - Person of the Year

We're back with round two of the 2019 Vital MX Awards, and this time around it's for the Person of the Year category.

Ryan Sipes grabbed the win in this one. His widely varied schedule in '19 included lining up for Supercross, GNCC, Sprint Enduro, 125 All-Star races, Straight Rhythm, Flattrack, Hard Enduro events, the ISDE, and more.

By fan vote (which accounts for 50% of the total), he got edged out by Team Fried, whose nomination was a bit on the controversial side because they are more of a colab than a single person, 22.1% to 22.8%. But in the end, the industry (25%) and staff (25%) voting put Ryan over the top...and they easily outpaced the two other nominees (Roger DeCoster and Eric Peronnard) on the ballot. The final total was 51.6% for Sipes, to 34.05% for Team Fried.

Check the video below for our conversation with the new Vital MX POTY.

Here's Ryan's new trophy, that replaces the one shown in the video. When he was out for the Leatt Boot launch, we were still a day or so from having completed awards.



