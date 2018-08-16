2019 Vital MX 450 Shootout

It's that time of the year, the season to put the field of 450cc motocross bikes to the test and see which one will come out on top. Are you interested in getting one of these new machines, but not quite sure if it's right for you? That's why we're here, to give you all the information and insight you need to pick the best bike for you. There will be a winner and loser in Vital MX's 2019 450 Shootout but there's still a lot of great bikes stashed in there. While the winner will definitely be the most rounded machine by our tester's opinion, we hope that in reading this you'll find out if that bike or one of the others involved is the dirt bike you're going to put your hard earned dollars down on.

So the big question, where's the article!? Well, Vital MX is a fast moving website and we don't like to make our viewers wait. What can we say, it's not like we're waiting to print a magazine here. Actually, we just finished our last test session yesterday, gathered some cliff notes and got the results together to put together the video you see below. It's the short and sweet version to get the info out there while we build out the beast known as our Shootout, all for you tech and detail lovers. Click play below to learn who won and the scoring break down, while we take about a day and a half to get this thing wrapped up in written form. You can click back to this link as we're going to update this exact post when everything is finished up.

The Video - Vital MX's 2019 450 Shootout!