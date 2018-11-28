2019 Silly Season, Round 3

Toggle

Round three has buttoned-up numbers from the AMA's top 100 list, tune-up info from a couple teams (including new ones), and a few more riders and mechanics in their new spots.

11/28/2018

Round three has buttoned-up numbers from the AMA's top 100 list, tune-up info from a couple teams (including some new ones), and a few more riders and mechanics in their new spots.

We're still looking for updates on privateers and smaller teams, too. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.

You'll find a whole bunch more Twitter (T) and Instagram (I) links for riders. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna

T: Rockstar_Racing
I: rockstarhusky

Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
Crew Chief: Steve Westfall

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
1 (450 SX),
21 (450 MX)		 Jason Anderson
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21 		Chris Loredo Airoh/Alpinestars Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars
16 (450 SX/MX) Zach Osborne
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16 		Dave Feeney Fly Oakley Fly Gaerne
36 (250 SX/MX) Michael Mosiman
I: @michaelmosiman342 		Scott Lillis Airoh Scott Fly TCX
50 (250 SX/MX) Jordan Bailey
I: @jordanbailey133 		Jedidiah Rodriguez Airoh Scott Fly TCX
112 (250 SX/MX) Thomas Covington
T: @thomasc64
I: @thomasc64 		Pat Thrall Airoh Scott Fly TCX

Monster Energy Kawasaki

T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki

Team Manager: Dan Fahie
Crew Chief: Mike Williamson

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
1 (450 MX),
3 (450 SX)
 Eli Tomac
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac 		Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars
17 (450 SX/MX) Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy37 		Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_ 		Just1 Just1 Just1 Alpinestars

Red Bull KTM
I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
2 (450 SX/MX) Cooper Webb
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2 		Carlos Rivera Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
25 (450 SX/MX)
 		Marvin Musquin
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25 		Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc

Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief:  JR Boyd

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
4 (450 SX/MX) Blake Baggett
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4 		Austin Kent Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars
29 (450 SX/MX) Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss332 		Derek Rankin Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

GEICO Honda

T: @fchonda
I: @fchonda
GEICOHonda.com

Team Manager: Dan Betley
Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding
R&D Director: Kristian Kibby
Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor
Technical Director: Andrew Hopson

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
6 (250 SX/MX) Jeremy Martin
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6 		Derek Dwyer Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
23 (250 SX/MX) Chase Sexton
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486 		Jade Dungey Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
31 (250 SX/MX) RJ Hampshire
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire 		Keith Clickstein Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
38 (250 SX/MX) Christian Craig
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig 		Ricki Rock Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
196 (250 SX/MX) Hunter Lawrence
I: @hunterlawrence 		Adam Snyder Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars

Monster Energy / Yamaha Factory Racing

T: @YamahaMotorUSA
I: @yamahamotorusa

Team Manager: Jim Perry

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
7 (450 SX/MX) Aaron Plessinger
T: @aaronplessinger
I: @aaronplessinger_7 		Billy Hartle Alpinestars 100% Thor Alpinestars
51 (450 SX/MX) Justin Barcia
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia 		Sean Bell Arai/Alpinestars Scott  Alpinestars  Alpinestars

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
10 (450 SX) Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton 		Arron Mrozek Shoei Scott Fly Gaerne
27 (450 SX) Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart
 Jason Montoya Shoei Scott Seven Gaerne
42 (450 SX) Vince Friese
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese 		Nick McCampbell Shoei EKS Fly Alpinestars

H.E.P. Motorsports

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
11 (450 SX) Kyle Chisholm
T: @KyleChisholm11
I: @kylechisholm11 		  6D EKS Thor Thor
62 (450 SX) Alex Ray
T: @alexray_62
I: @alexray_62 		  6D EKS Thor Thor
722 (450 SX) Adam Enticknap
T: @AEnticknap722
I: @the722 		  6D   Thor Thor
(450 SX) Cedric Soubeyras
I: @cedricsoubeyras 		         

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
12 (250 SX/MX) Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_ 		Matt Winters TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
28 (250 SX/MX) Jordan Smith
T: @/_smitty45
I: @smitty28_ 		Christian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
40 (250 SX/MX) Sean Cantrell
T: seancantrell37
I: sean_cantrell 		Anthony Amos TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
(250 SX/MX) Mitchell Falk
T: @mfalk123
I: @mfalk123 		Hunter Falk TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

Team Honda HRC

T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
14 (450 SX/MX) Cole Seely
T: @coleseely
I: @coleseely 		Rich Simmons Troy Lee Designs Spy Troy Lee Designs Alpinestars
94 (450 SX/MX) Ken Roczen
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94 		Oscar Wirdeman
I: @Oswi_cbad 		Fox Fox Fox Fox

Dean Wilson (Privateer)

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
15 (450) Dean Wilson
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15 		Fox Fox Shift Fox

Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

F: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx

Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
18 (450 SX/MX) Weston Peick
T: @westonpeick
I: @westonpeick 		Travis Soules Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars
22 (450 SX) Chad Reed
T: @CRtwotwo
I: @crtwotwo 		Ben Schiermeyer Fox Scott Fox Fox
26 (250 SX/MX) Alex Martin
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26 		  Answer Scott Arai Gaerne
46 (450 SX/MX) Justin Hill
T: @justinhill36
I: @justinhill36 		Brad Benesch Bell Scott O'Neal Gaerne
47 Jimmy Decotis
T: @JimmyDecotis
I: @jimmydecotis 		FXR Scott Arai Gaerne
67 Enzo Lopes Wes Hunter        

Phoenix Racing

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
19 (450 SX/MX) Justin Bogle
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19 		         
37 (450 SX/MX)

Kyle Cunningham
T: @KCunningham_39
I: @_kylecunningham

  
243 (AX and 250 E) Jace Owen
T: @jaceowen401
I: @jaceowen5 		       
(AX) Fredrik Noren
T: @norenmx
I: @norenmx
(AX) Isaac Teasdale
T: @iteasdale521
I: @isaacteasdale

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
24 (250 SX/MX) Austin Forkner
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner 		Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone 		Bell Scott Fox Fox
61 (250 SX/MX) Garrett Marchbanks
T: @marchbanks_182
I: @marchbanks182 		Colter Ahrens Bell Scott Fox Fox
73 (250 SX/MX) Martin Davalos
I: @mdavalos30 		Kyle Defoe Bell Scott Fox Fox
92 (250 SX/MX) Adam Cianciarulo
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo 		Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing

T: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha

Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Brad Hoffman
Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
32 (250 SX/MX) Justin Cooper
I: @justincooper191 		Josh Ellingson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
34 (250 SX/MX) Dylan Ferrandis
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis 		Alex Campbell Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
39 (250 SX/MX) Colt Nichols
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69 		Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
66 (250 SX/MX) Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_62
I: @freckle_52 		Jay Burgess Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

Rockwell Yamaha

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
35 (250 West SX) Mitchell Harrison
T: MitchellH289
I: mitchellh35_ 		  Leatt Leatt Leatt Gaerne
179 (250 West SX)

Jon Ames
I: jonames_179

   Leatt Leatt Leatt Gaerne

Club MX/Traders Racing/Redemption

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
44 (250 East) Cameron McAdoo
I: @mcadoo_44 		  Shoei   FXR  
70 (250 East) Josh Osby
T: @JoshOsby174
I: @joshosby70 		  Shoei   FXR  
231 (250 East) Jayce Pennington
T: @pennington231
I: @pennington231 		  Shoei   FXR  
382 (250 East) Tanner Stack
T: @Stack382
I: @tstack_382 		  Shoei   FXR  

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha

www.rockriverracing.com
T: @RockRiverYamaha
I: @cycletraderRockRiver

Team Manager: Christina Denney
Crew Chief: Scott Rabon

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
45 (250 E SX/MX) Brandon Hartranft
T: hartranft_40
I: hartranft_45 		Dylan Curtis   EKS Moose Sidi
121 (450 SX) Matt Bisceglia
T: @mattbisceglia
I: @mattbisceglia 		Alex Harris   EKS   Sidi
156 (250 W SX/MX) Jacob Hayes
T: @jacob_hayesss
I: @jacob_hayess 		Dylan Curtis     Moose Sidi

AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey Energy

Team Owner: Tony Eyrich
Team Director : Keith King
Team Manager: Nate Fite
Crew Chief : Eric Burkhar

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
54 (450 SX) Dylan Merriam
T: @dylanmerriam_
I: @dylan_merriam 		Justin Myerson Shoei EKS FXR Alpinestars
60 (250 W SX) Justin Starling
T: @justinstarling_
I: @justinstarling 		Evan Rahm Shoei EKS FXR Alpinestars
111 (250 W SX) Chris Blose
T: @cblose
I: @cblose 		Blake McCarthy Shoei EKS FXR Alpinestarst

International Supercross Race Team

TXS Productions
F: TXS Productions
T: @TXSproductions
I: @TXSproductions
W: TXSproductions.com

Jason Watkins: Crew Chief / Mechanic / Driver
I: @Jasonmichaelwatkins

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
282 (450 SX) Theodore Pauli
F: Bubba Pauli
T: @Bubbapauli
I: @Bubbapauli
W: bubbapauli.com 		Arai   FXR  
501 (450 SX)

Scotty Wennerstrom
FB : Scotty Wennerstrom
I: @Wennerstrom501

 Bell   FXR  
848 (250 West, 450 East SX) Joan Cros
F: Joan Cros
T: @Joancros48
I: @Joancros48
W: equipojcr.wixsite.com/teamjcr 		Just1   FXR  


