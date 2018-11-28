2019 Silly Season, Round 3

Round three has buttoned-up numbers from the AMA's top 100 list, tune-up info from a couple teams (including some new ones), and a few more riders and mechanics in their new spots.



We're still looking for updates on privateers and smaller teams, too. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.



As usual, there are also some updated social media links for riders. Yeah, we wish that they didn't change after every year due to number changes... Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



You'll find a whole bunch more Twitter (T) and Instagram (I) links for riders.

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna



T: Rockstar_Racing

I: rockstarhusky

Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt

Crew Chief: Steve Westfall

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots 1 (450 SX),

21 (450 MX) Jason Anderson

T: @elhombre_21

I: @elhombre_21 Chris Loredo Airoh/Alpinestars Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars 16 (450 SX/MX) Zach Osborne

T: @zacho_16

I: @zacho_16 Dave Feeney Fly Oakley Fly Gaerne 36 (250 SX/MX) Michael Mosiman

I: @michaelmosiman342 Scott Lillis Airoh Scott Fly TCX 50 (250 SX/MX) Jordan Bailey

I: @jordanbailey133 Jedidiah Rodriguez Airoh Scott Fly TCX 112 (250 SX/MX) Thomas Covington

T: @thomasc64

I: @thomasc64 Pat Thrall Airoh Scott Fly TCX

Monster Energy Kawasaki

T: @RaceKawasaki

I: @racekawasaki



Team Manager: Dan Fahie

Crew Chief: Mike Williamson



# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 1 (450 MX),

3 (450 SX)

Eli Tomac

T: @elitomac

I: @elitomac Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars 17 (450 SX/MX) Joey Savatgy

I: @versacesavatgy37 Justin Shantie

I: @j_shan_ Just1 Just1 Just1 Alpinestars

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots 2 (450 SX/MX) Cooper Webb

T: @cooperwebb_2

I: @cooperwebb2 Carlos Rivera Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 25 (450 SX/MX)

Marvin Musquin

T: @MarvinMusquin25

I: @marvinmusquin25 Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

T: @TeamRmatvmc

I: @teamrmatvmc



Team Owner: Forrest Butler

Team Manager: Michael Byrne

Crew Chief: JR Boyd

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 4 (450 SX/MX) Blake Baggett

T: @blakebaggett4

I: @blakebaggett4 Austin Kent Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars 29 (450 SX/MX) Benny Bloss

T: @BBloss332

I: @bbloss332 Derek Rankin Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

GEICO Honda

T: @fchonda

I: @fchonda

GEICOHonda.com

Team Manager: Dan Betley

Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding

R&D Director: Kristian Kibby

Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor

Technical Director: Andrew Hopson

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 6 (250 SX/MX) Jeremy Martin

T: @JeremyMartin6

I: @jeremymartin6 Derek Dwyer Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars 23 (250 SX/MX) Chase Sexton

T: @ChaseSexton486

I: @chasesexton486 Jade Dungey Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars 31 (250 SX/MX) RJ Hampshire

T: @Hampshire21

I: @rjhampshire Keith Clickstein Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars 38 (250 SX/MX) Christian Craig

T: @_christiancraig

I: @_christiancraig Ricki Rock Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars 196 (250 SX/MX) Hunter Lawrence

I: @hunterlawrence Adam Snyder Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars

Monster Energy / Yamaha Factory Racing

T: @YamahaMotorUSA

I: @yamahamotorusa



Team Manager: Jim Perry

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots 7 (450 SX/MX) Aaron Plessinger

T: @aaronplessinger

I: @aaronplessinger_7 Billy Hartle Alpinestars 100% Thor Alpinestars 51 (450 SX/MX) Justin Barcia

T: @justinbarcia

I: @justinbarcia Sean Bell Arai/Alpinestars Scott Alpinestars Alpinestars

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

T: @tony800801

I: @talessi800801

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 10 (450 SX) Justin Brayton

T: @justinbrayton

I: @justinbrayton Arron Mrozek Shoei Scott Fly Gaerne 27 (450 SX) Malcolm Stewart

T: @predator_34

I: @malcolmstewart

Jason Montoya Shoei Scott Seven Gaerne 42 (450 SX) Vince Friese

T: @Vincefriese

I: @vincefriese Nick McCampbell Shoei EKS Fly Alpinestars

H.E.P. Motorsports



# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 11 (450 SX) Kyle Chisholm

T: @KyleChisholm11

I: @kylechisholm11 6D EKS Thor Thor 62 (450 SX) Alex Ray

T: @alexray_62

I: @alexray_62 6D EKS Thor Thor 722 (450 SX) Adam Enticknap

T: @AEnticknap722

I: @the722 6D Thor Thor (450 SX) Cedric Soubeyras

I: @cedricsoubeyras

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe

Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 12 (250 SX/MX) Shane McElrath

T: @shanemcelrath_

I: @shanemcelrath_ Matt Winters TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars 28 (250 SX/MX) Jordan Smith

T: @/_smitty45

I: @smitty28_ Christian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars 40 (250 SX/MX) Sean Cantrell

T: seancantrell37

I: sean_cantrell Anthony Amos TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars (250 SX/MX) Mitchell Falk

T: @mfalk123

I: @mfalk123 Hunter Falk TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars

Team Honda HRC

T: HondaPowersprts

I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 14 (450 SX/MX) Cole Seely

T: @coleseely

I: @coleseely Rich Simmons Troy Lee Designs Spy Troy Lee Designs Alpinestars 94 (450 SX/MX) Ken Roczen

T: @kenroczen94

I: @kenroczen94 Oscar Wirdeman

I: @Oswi_cbad Fox Fox Fox Fox

Dean Wilson (Privateer)

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 15 (450) Dean Wilson

T: @DeanWilson15

I: @deanwilsonmx15 Fox Fox Shift Fox

Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

F: jgrmxrace

I: jgrmx



Team Owner: Coy Gibbs

Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht

Engine Development: Dean Baker

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 18 (450 SX/MX) Weston Peick

T: @westonpeick

I: @westonpeick Travis Soules Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars 22 (450 SX) Chad Reed

T: @CRtwotwo

I: @crtwotwo Ben Schiermeyer Fox Scott Fox Fox 26 (250 SX/MX) Alex Martin

T: @alexmartin_26

I: @alexmartin_26 Answer Scott Arai Gaerne 46 (450 SX/MX) Justin Hill

T: @justinhill36

I: @justinhill36 Brad Benesch Bell Scott O'Neal Gaerne 47 Jimmy Decotis

T: @JimmyDecotis

I: @jimmydecotis FXR Scott Arai Gaerne 67 Enzo Lopes Wes Hunter

Phoenix Racing

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 19 (450 SX/MX) Justin Bogle

T: @justinbogle19

I: @justinbogle19 37 (450 SX/MX) Kyle Cunningham

T: @KCunningham_39

I: @_kylecunningham 243 (AX and 250 E) Jace Owen

T: @jaceowen401

I: @jaceowen5 (AX) Fredrik Noren

T: @norenmx

I: @norenmx (AX) Isaac Teasdale

T: @iteasdale521

I: @isaacteasdale

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

T: @pcraceteam

I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 24 (250 SX/MX) Austin Forkner

T: @AustinForkner

I: @austinforkner Olly Stone

I: @olly_stone Bell Scott Fox Fox 61 (250 SX/MX) Garrett Marchbanks

T: @marchbanks_182

I: @marchbanks182 Colter Ahrens Bell Scott Fox Fox 73 (250 SX/MX) Martin Davalos

I: @mdavalos30 Kyle Defoe Bell Scott Fox Fox 92 (250 SX/MX) Adam Cianciarulo

T: @AdamCianciarulo

I: @adamcianciarulo Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing

T: StarYamahaMX

I: starracingyamaha



Team Owner: Bobby Regan

Team Manager: Brad Hoffman

Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn

Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker

Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 32 (250 SX/MX) Justin Cooper

I: @justincooper191 Josh Ellingson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 34 (250 SX/MX) Dylan Ferrandis

T: @dylan22f

I: @dylanferrandis Alex Campbell Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 39 (250 SX/MX) Colt Nichols

T: @Coat595

I: @coltnichols69 Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 66 (250 SX/MX) Mitchell Oldenburg

T: @Freckle_62

I: @freckle_52 Jay Burgess Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars

Rockwell Yamaha

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 35 (250 West SX) Mitchell Harrison

T: MitchellH289

I: mitchellh35_ Leatt Leatt Leatt Gaerne 179 (250 West SX) Jon Ames

I: jonames_179 Leatt Leatt Leatt Gaerne

Club MX/Traders Racing/Redemption

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 44 (250 East) Cameron McAdoo

I: @mcadoo_44 Shoei FXR 70 (250 East) Josh Osby

T: @JoshOsby174

I: @joshosby70 Shoei FXR 231 (250 East) Jayce Pennington

T: @pennington231

I: @pennington231 Shoei FXR 382 (250 East) Tanner Stack

T: @Stack382

I: @tstack_382 Shoei FXR

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha

www.rockriverracing.com

T: @RockRiverYamaha

I: @cycletraderRockRiver



Team Manager: Christina Denney

Crew Chief: Scott Rabon

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 45 (250 E SX/MX) Brandon Hartranft

T: hartranft_40

I: hartranft_45 Dylan Curtis EKS Moose Sidi 121 (450 SX) Matt Bisceglia

T: @mattbisceglia

I: @mattbisceglia Alex Harris EKS Sidi 156 (250 W SX/MX) Jacob Hayes

T: @jacob_hayesss

I: @jacob_hayess Dylan Curtis Moose Sidi

AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey Energy

Team Owner: Tony Eyrich

Team Director : Keith King

Team Manager: Nate Fite

Crew Chief : Eric Burkhar

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 54 (450 SX) Dylan Merriam

T: @dylanmerriam_

I: @dylan_merriam Justin Myerson Shoei EKS FXR Alpinestars 60 (250 W SX) Justin Starling

T: @justinstarling_

I: @justinstarling Evan Rahm Shoei EKS FXR Alpinestars 111 (250 W SX) Chris Blose

T: @cblose

I: @cblose Blake McCarthy Shoei EKS FXR Alpinestarst

International Supercross Race Team

TXS Productions

F: TXS Productions

T: @TXSproductions

I: @TXSproductions

W: TXSproductions.com

Jason Watkins: Crew Chief / Mechanic / Driver

I: @Jasonmichaelwatkins

# (Class) Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 282 (450 SX) Theodore Pauli

F: Bubba Pauli

T: @Bubbapauli

I: @Bubbapauli

W: bubbapauli.com Arai FXR 501 (450 SX) Scotty Wennerstrom

FB : Scotty Wennerstrom

I: @Wennerstrom501 Bell FXR 848 (250 West, 450 East SX) Joan Cros

F: Joan Cros

T: @Joancros48

I: @Joancros48

W: equipojcr.wixsite.com/teamjcr Just1 FXR



