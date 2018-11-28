2019 Silly Season, Round 3

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Round three has buttoned-up numbers from the AMA's top 100 list, tune-up info from a couple teams (including new ones), and a few more riders and mechanics in their new spots.
Round three has buttoned-up numbers from the AMA's top 100 list, tune-up info from a couple teams (including some new ones), and a few more riders and mechanics in their new spots.
We're still looking for updates on privateers and smaller teams, too. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.
As usual, there are also some updated social media links for riders. Yeah, we wish that they didn't change after every year due to number changes... Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
You'll find a whole bunch more Twitter (T) and Instagram (I) links for riders. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Click photo to change size and caption
T: Rockstar_Racing
I: rockstarhusky
Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
Crew Chief: Steve Westfall
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|1 (450 SX),
21 (450 MX)
|Jason Anderson
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21
|Chris Loredo
|Airoh/Alpinestars
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
|16 (450 SX/MX)
|Zach Osborne
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16
|Dave Feeney
|Fly
|Oakley
|Fly
|Gaerne
|36 (250 SX/MX)
|Michael Mosiman
I: @michaelmosiman342
|Scott Lillis
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
|50 (250 SX/MX)
|Jordan Bailey
I: @jordanbailey133
|Jedidiah Rodriguez
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
|112 (250 SX/MX)
|Thomas Covington
T: @thomasc64
I: @thomasc64
|Pat Thrall
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
Click photo to change size and caption
T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki
Team Manager: Dan Fahie
Crew Chief: Mike Williamson
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|1 (450 MX),
3 (450 SX)
|Eli Tomac
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac
|Brian Kranz
|Bell
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
|17 (450 SX/MX)
|Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy37
|Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_
|Just1
|Just1
|Just1
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and captionRed Bull KTM
Team Manager: Ian Harrison
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|2 (450 SX/MX)
|Cooper Webb
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2
|Carlos Rivera
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|25 (450 SX/MX)
|Marvin Musquin
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25
|Frank Latham
|Airoh/Leatt
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and caption
T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc
Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief: JR Boyd
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|4 (450 SX/MX)
|Blake Baggett
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4
|Austin Kent
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|29 (450 SX/MX)
|Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss332
|Derek Rankin
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and caption
T: @fchonda
I: @fchonda
GEICOHonda.com
Team Manager: Dan Betley
Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding
R&D Director: Kristian Kibby
Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor
Technical Director: Andrew Hopson
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|6 (250 SX/MX)
|Jeremy Martin
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6
|Derek Dwyer
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|23 (250 SX/MX)
|Chase Sexton
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486
|Jade Dungey
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|31 (250 SX/MX)
|RJ Hampshire
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire
|Keith Clickstein
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|38 (250 SX/MX)
|Christian Craig
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig
|Ricki Rock
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|196 (250 SX/MX)
|Hunter Lawrence
I: @hunterlawrence
|Adam Snyder
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and caption
T: @YamahaMotorUSA
I: @yamahamotorusa
Team Manager: Jim Perry
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|7 (450 SX/MX)
|Aaron Plessinger
T: @aaronplessinger
I: @aaronplessinger_7
|Billy Hartle
|Alpinestars
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|51 (450 SX/MX)
|Justin Barcia
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia
|Sean Bell
|Arai/Alpinestars
|Scott
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and caption
Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|10 (450 SX)
|Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton
|Arron Mrozek
|Shoei
|Scott
|Fly
|Gaerne
|27 (450 SX)
|Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart
|Jason Montoya
|Shoei
|Scott
|Seven
|Gaerne
|42 (450 SX)
|Vince Friese
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese
|Nick McCampbell
|Shoei
|EKS
|Fly
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and caption
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|11 (450 SX)
|Kyle Chisholm
T: @KyleChisholm11
I: @kylechisholm11
|6D
|EKS
|Thor
|Thor
|62 (450 SX)
|Alex Ray
T: @alexray_62
I: @alexray_62
|6D
|EKS
|Thor
|Thor
|722 (450 SX)
|Adam Enticknap
T: @AEnticknap722
I: @the722
|6D
|Thor
|Thor
|(450 SX)
|Cedric Soubeyras
I: @cedricsoubeyras
Click photo to change size and caption
Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|12 (250 SX/MX)
|Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_
|Matt Winters
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|28 (250 SX/MX)
|Jordan Smith
T: @/_smitty45
I: @smitty28_
|Christian Ortiz
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|40 (250 SX/MX)
|Sean Cantrell
T: seancantrell37
I: sean_cantrell
|Anthony Amos
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|(250 SX/MX)
|Mitchell Falk
T: @mfalk123
I: @mfalk123
|Hunter Falk
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and caption
T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us
Team Manager: Erik Kehoe
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|14 (450 SX/MX)
|Cole Seely
T: @coleseely
I: @coleseely
|Rich Simmons
|Troy Lee Designs
|Spy
|Troy Lee Designs
|Alpinestars
|94 (450 SX/MX)
|Ken Roczen
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94
|Oscar Wirdeman
I: @Oswi_cbad
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|15 (450)
|Dean Wilson
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15
|Fox
|Fox
|Shift
|Fox
F: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx
Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|18 (450 SX/MX)
|Weston Peick
T: @westonpeick
I: @westonpeick
|Travis Soules
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|22 (450 SX)
|Chad Reed
T: @CRtwotwo
I: @crtwotwo
|Ben Schiermeyer
|Fox
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|26 (250 SX/MX)
|Alex Martin
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26
|Answer
|Scott
|Arai
|Gaerne
|46 (450 SX/MX)
|Justin Hill
T: @justinhill36
I: @justinhill36
|Brad Benesch
|Bell
|Scott
|O'Neal
|Gaerne
|47
|Jimmy Decotis
T: @JimmyDecotis
I: @jimmydecotis
|FXR
|Scott
|Arai
|Gaerne
|67
|Enzo Lopes
|Wes Hunter
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|19 (450 SX/MX)
|Justin Bogle
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19
|37 (450 SX/MX)
|
Kyle Cunningham
|243 (AX and 250 E)
|Jace Owen
T: @jaceowen401
I: @jaceowen5
|(AX)
|Fredrik Noren
T: @norenmx
I: @norenmx
|(AX)
|Isaac Teasdale
T: @iteasdale521
I: @isaacteasdale
Click photo to change size and caption
T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam
Team Manager: Mitch Payton
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|24 (250 SX/MX)
|Austin Forkner
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner
|Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|61 (250 SX/MX)
|Garrett Marchbanks
T: @marchbanks_182
I: @marchbanks182
|Colter Ahrens
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|73 (250 SX/MX)
|Martin Davalos
I: @mdavalos30
|Kyle Defoe
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|92 (250 SX/MX)
|Adam Cianciarulo
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo
|Brandon Zimmerman
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
Click photo to change size and caption
T: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha
Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Brad Hoffman
Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|32 (250 SX/MX)
|Justin Cooper
I: @justincooper191
|Josh Ellingson
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|34 (250 SX/MX)
|Dylan Ferrandis
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis
|Alex Campbell
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|39 (250 SX/MX)
|Colt Nichols
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69
|Trevor Carmicheal
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|66 (250 SX/MX)
|Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_62
I: @freckle_52
|Jay Burgess
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
Click photo to change size and caption
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|35 (250 West SX)
|Mitchell Harrison
T: MitchellH289
I: mitchellh35_
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Gaerne
|179 (250 West SX)
|
Jon Ames
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Leatt
|Gaerne
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|44 (250 East)
|Cameron McAdoo
I: @mcadoo_44
|Shoei
|FXR
|70 (250 East)
|Josh Osby
T: @JoshOsby174
I: @joshosby70
|Shoei
|FXR
|231 (250 East)
|Jayce Pennington
T: @pennington231
I: @pennington231
|Shoei
|FXR
|382 (250 East)
|Tanner Stack
T: @Stack382
I: @tstack_382
|Shoei
|FXR
Click photo to change size and caption
www.rockriverracing.com
T: @RockRiverYamaha
I: @cycletraderRockRiver
Team Manager: Christina Denney
Crew Chief: Scott Rabon
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|45 (250 E SX/MX)
|Brandon Hartranft
T: hartranft_40
I: hartranft_45
|Dylan Curtis
|EKS
|Moose
|Sidi
|121 (450 SX)
|Matt Bisceglia
T: @mattbisceglia
I: @mattbisceglia
|Alex Harris
|EKS
|Sidi
|156 (250 W SX/MX)
|Jacob Hayes
T: @jacob_hayesss
I: @jacob_hayess
|Dylan Curtis
|Moose
|Sidi
Click photo to change size and caption
AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey Energy
Team Owner: Tony Eyrich
Team Director : Keith King
Team Manager: Nate Fite
Crew Chief : Eric Burkhar
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|54 (450 SX)
|Dylan Merriam
T: @dylanmerriam_
I: @dylan_merriam
|Justin Myerson
|Shoei
|EKS
|FXR
|Alpinestars
|60 (250 W SX)
|Justin Starling
T: @justinstarling_
I: @justinstarling
|Evan Rahm
|Shoei
|EKS
|FXR
|Alpinestars
|111 (250 W SX)
|Chris Blose
T: @cblose
I: @cblose
|Blake McCarthy
|Shoei
|EKS
|FXR
|Alpinestarst
Click photo to change size and caption
TXS Productions
F: TXS Productions
T: @TXSproductions
I: @TXSproductions
W: TXSproductions.com
Jason Watkins: Crew Chief / Mechanic / Driver
I: @Jasonmichaelwatkins
|# (Class)
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|282 (450 SX)
|Theodore Pauli
F: Bubba Pauli
T: @Bubbapauli
I: @Bubbapauli
W: bubbapauli.com
|Arai
|FXR
|501 (450 SX)
|
Scotty Wennerstrom
|Bell
|FXR
|848 (250 West, 450 East SX)
|Joan Cros
F: Joan Cros
T: @Joancros48
I: @Joancros48
W: equipojcr.wixsite.com/teamjcr
|Just1
|FXR
mxbrian15
11/29/2018 7:12 AM
H.E.P. Suzuki running Thor Boots???
boothead379
11/29/2018 1:06 AM
What about Carson brown ?
ML512
11/29/2018 6:32 AM
JMC Husqvarna
devindavisphoto
11/29/2018 12:46 AM
Falk is running #123.
Michael Scott
11/28/2018 7:09 PM
722 is 97 this year as well
mxer146
11/28/2018 6:52 PM
Not sure who’s taking his place but Rich Simmons is out at HRC for Seely
Brownie281
11/29/2018 12:29 AM
Jordan Troxell from TLD I believe
ML512
11/29/2018 6:32 AM
Correct.
redrider_714
11/28/2018 5:35 PM
Aren’t the Rockstar Husky 250 guys wearing Scott goggles now since Dragon pulled out of SX/MX? Also Cahd Reeds’ gear and goggles should be swapped. He’s wearing Scott goggles and Fox gear. Jimmy Decotis and Alex Martins’ helmet and gear sponsors need switched also.
GuyB
11/28/2018 5:43 PM
Thanks. I hate when some old data slips in there.