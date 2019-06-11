2019 Paris Supercross Preview

We've already seen the entry list for the Paris Supercross, and we know that Zach Osborne who is still on that list, isn't going to make it because of kidney stones. But, other than that, the field of riders looks pretty good for both classes. Let's take a look at how these guys are prepping for this weekend's race.

SX1

# 1W DYLAN FERRANDIS - FRANCE - YAMAHA STAR RACING

# 3 NICOLAS AUBIN - FRANCE - SUZUKI OB1 BHIR

# 6 JEREMY MARTIN - USA - HONDA GEICO

# 7 GAETAN LE HIR - FRANCE - HONDA

# 8 THOMAS RAMETTE - FRANCE - SUZUKI JPM

# 17 JOEY SAVATGY - USA - SUZUKI JGR

# 20 GREG ARANDA - FRANCE - KAWASAKI SN

# 22 CHAD REED - AUSTRALIA - HONDA

# 25 FLORENT RICHIER - FRANCE - HONDA FR25

# 27 MALCOLM STEWART - USA- HONDA SMARTOP

# 42 BEN LAMAY - USA - HONDA FR25

# 46 JUSTIN HILL -USA - HONDA Smartop

# 51 JUSTIN BARCIA - USA - MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA

# 85 CEDRIC SOUBEYRAS - FRANCE - HUSQVARNA MORACO 2B

# 137 ADRIEN ESCOFFIER - FRANCE - HONDA SR MOTOBLOUZ

# 141 MAXIME Desprey - FRANCE - YAMAHA GSM

# 911 JORDI TIXIER - FRANCE - KTM VHR

# 971 FABIEN IZOIRD - FRANCE - KAWASAKI SN

SX TOUR

# 1 JACE OWEN - USA - HONDA FR25 *

# 11 CALVIN FONVIELLE - FRANCE - KTM TMX

# 14 ARNAUD AUBIN - FRANCE - SUZUKI OB1 BHIR

# 35 MITCH HARRISON -USA- BUD RACING KAWASAKI *

# 51 ADRIEN MALAVAL - FRANCE - YAMAHA TMX

# 57 DARIAN SANAYEI - USA - BUD RACING KAWASAKI *

# 72 LUCAS IMBERT - FRANCE - YAMAHA TOP TEAM

# 81 BRIAN HSU - GERMANY - KTM **

# 170 YANNIS IRSUTI - FRANCE - YAMAHA NEW BIKE

# 322 JULIEN DUHAMEL - HVA

# 384 LORENZO CAMPORESE - ITALY - KAWASAKI BUD RACING

# 420 PIERRE LOZZI - FRANCE - HUSQVARNA

GERMAIN JAMET - FRANCE - YAMAHA TMX

# 773 THOMAS DO - FRANCE - SUZUKI JPM

# 921 MELVIN REGNER - KAWASAKI MR

# 945 ANTHONY BOURDON - FRANCE - HONDA SR MOTOBLOUZ

# 965 HUGO MANZATO - FRANCE - HUSQVARNA

# 975 JULIEN ROUSSALY - FRANCE - HUSQVARNA MORACO 2B

*wild cards out of championship

** wild card JLFO

Dylan Ferrandis





Last year in his home country, Dylan had a great night of racing coming home with second overall in the hunt for the King of Paris crown. He knows how to whip that 450 around and we expect to see him coming out swinging.





Jeremy Martin

We are super stoked to see JMart racing again, again. Monster Energy Cup showed that he's ready to ride and while he might not be in full form, any sort of racing is key to getting back to his winning ways.

A former King of Bercy, Barcia is regular at the French SX. But this year, it seems that he's having some issues getting comfortable on the all new 2020 Yamaha YZ450F. His MEC didn't go how he wanted but it looks like he's expecting a better result in Paris, and even better result come A1.

We're glad to see that Jordi is fully recovered from his crash at the MEC. He was a solid sixth place overall last year in front of his home town crowd.

Can the Prince repeat the feat? Winning the Prince of Paris last year (SX2 class), Jace is also coming off a victorious Kicker Arenacross season where he's shown that he's got the multiple, short-race format down.

Spending most of the year on the MXGP circuit in the MX2 class, Mitch has shown some serious speed at Supercross as well. Recently he's been practicing in SoCal and he looks on par with the other pros at the track.

Darian has also been grinding it out in the MX2 class of the MXGP series, but based on some of his recent posts, he might be a serious threat at Supercross, too!