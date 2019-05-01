2019 Monster Energy Supercross Round 1 Pre-Race

- Home
It's time to take the wraps off everything surrounding the new SX season.
Hear from a former A1 winner (and one of our favorite legends to chat with) about winning his first A1, and what he expects from this weekend. Note: There was a technical glitch that caused the video to poop out about halfway through (blame it on a loose nut behind the viewfinder), but the conversation is definitely worth listening to.
SidewayzMike
1/5/2019 9:04 AM
Can’t one of the teams or Feld get together with a local crop duster and pay him to do some reverse cloud seeding so we DONT get rain on race day.? I’m sure insurance will pay for it
SidewayzMike
1/5/2019 8:43 AM
Why I see Thomas Do on last years suzuki?
Looby321
1/5/2019 5:16 AM
Hopefully 2019 is kinder to Webb than 2018...