It's time to take the wraps off everything surrounding the new SX season.

GuyB
1/5/2019 1:45 AM

2019 Monster Energy Supercross Round 1 Pre-Race

It's always our favorite time of year when the rigs start rolling into the pits at Angel Stadium. Let's see what else was going on early in the weekend at the Big A.

On Thursday and Friday, you'll always find an assortment of last-minute details being handled; with sponsor logo shuffling...

...wraps being finished, and new flooring being sorted out...

...and a few new (or new to the team) rigs being sorted out, like this one for Ted Parks and the Fly/TPJ crew. Watch the horns.

The TPJ had some delays with vendors, so it's not as finished as they'd like it to be for this weekend...but it'll get sorted shortly. Here's what the finished product will look like.

Bring the bling. Lots of riders were getting their new gear and accessories delivered on Friday. The Allsport Dynamics crew had this set for Joey Savatgy to try.

We hope it's not needed anywhere during the season, but we spotted the Team Honda HRC duo of Lars Lindstrom and Jordan Troxell (who's now wrenching for Cole Seely), working on their emergency wheel changes.

How about we blast through a whole bunch of team bikes for this year? We finally got a look at Jason Anderson's race bike.

Eli Tomac's Monster Energy Kawasaki.

Cole Seely's Team Honda HRC 450.

Justin Bogle's Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS 450.

Chad Reed's Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing 450.

RJ Hampshire's GEICO Honda.

Sean Cantrell's Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM.

Justin Barcia's Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing 450.

Justin Starling's Gas Monkey Energy Husqvarna.

Alex Ray's H.E.P. Suzuki 450.

Hmm...Adam Cianciarulo must've been speeding on his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki.

Ken Roczen's Team Honda HRC 450.

Matt Bisceglia's CycleTrader.com/Rock River/Yamaha

Ronnie Stewart's Husqvarna.

Chad Cook's PR-MX Kawasaki.

Thomas Do came over from France to try out the 250 West.

Of course, Friday is when we get our season-opening press conference with a variety of riders, most of whom look like they wish they didn't have to be there or answer questions, and could just go racing instead...which is what just about everyone else wants, too.

Hear from a former A1 winner (and one of our favorite legends to chat with) about winning his first A1, and what he expects from this weekend. Note: There was a technical glitch that caused the video to poop out about halfway through (blame it on a loose nut behind the viewfinder), but the conversation is definitely worth listening to.

Marvin had a cool L.A. Angel-themed helmet for this weekend...and it'll also be good for A2.

Here's your new broadcast team. Yep, Ricky Carmichael and Ralph Sheheen will be in the booth, while Will Christien and Daniel Blair will be on the floor.

It was cool to see some of the past A1 winners recognized, with Donnie Hansen, Jeff Ward, Ricky Johnson, Damon Bradshaw, David Bailey, David Vuillemin, and Ryan Villopoto on hand.

There were plenty of Monster Girls on hand.

Despite rumors of an off-season injury, Eli Tomac looks ready to get after it.

Fox had some really cool LE gear for this weekend, which promptly gave us '90s flashbacks.

Dean Wilson getting stylish.

Joey Savatgy laying it into one of the berms. One of the more unusual features in the course for the weekend is a really big double-double section. Watch out for that one.

Though he hasn't had a lot of time, Justin Bogle seems to have settled in nicely as the fill-in for Benny Bloss over at Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS.

We also really like Cole Seely's new TLD gear and helmet setup.

Jason Anderson rocking the number one plate.

This will be Chad Reed's 18th SX season...and as long as he stays healthy, he should break a few records (like main event starts) along the way

Check out Justin Barcia...and the stream of muffler packing particles trailing behind his Yamaha.

Marvin Musquin coming in hot.

Cooper Webb didn't really get to show off what he can do on the Red Bull KTM at the Monster Energy Cup. We can't wait to see if 2018 is a little kinder to him.

Justin Brayton, global Supercross specialist. It'll be interesting to see if he can pick off another win this season.


