2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 1

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year:

- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.

- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.

- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available.

- As of right now, Weston Peick is the only rider eligible to pick a two-digit career number. Jason Anderson has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21.

- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross (as well as Cody Cooper), as in the past they have not been assigned a national number. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2* Cooper Webb 200 3* Eli Tomac 468 4* Blake Baggett 385 5 6* Jeremy Martin 340 7 8 9 10* Justin Brayton 275 11* Kyle Chisholm 221 12* Jake Weimer 5 13** Weston Peick 339 14* Cole Seely 124 15* Dean Wilson 208 16* Zach Osborne 301 17* Joey Savatgy 261 18 Christian Craig 266 19* Justin Bogle 12 20* Broc Tickle 184 21* Jason Anderson 429 22* Chad Reed 159 23* Aaron Plessinger 332 24 Jordon Smith 265 25* Marvin Musquin 469 26* Alex Martin 137 27* Malcolm Stewart 169 28 Shane McElrath 257 29 Chase Sexton 243 30 Benny Bloss 213 31 Austin Forkner 212 32 Phil Nicoletti 169 33* Josh Grant 83 34 Vince Friese 168 35 Tyler Bowers 149 36 Sean Cantrell 146 37 RJ Hampshire 129 38 Brandon Hartranft 127 39 Mitchell Harrison 121 40 Kyle Cunningham 120 41 Luke Renzland 118 42 Kyle Peters 112 43 Justin Cooper 112 44 Bradley Taft 102 45 Hayden Mellross 101 46* Justin Hill 195 47 Ben Lamay 97 48 Justin Starling 89 49 Michael Mosiman 89 50 Anthony Rodriguez 76 51* Justin Barcia 281 52 Mitchell Oldenburg 75 53 Dakota Alix 74 54 Garrett Marchbanks 72 55 Dylan Merriam 69 56 Cole Martinez 59 57 John Short 58 58 Josh Osby 56 59 Alex Ray 56 60 Martin Castelo 55 61 Colt Nichols 54 62 Martin Davalos 53 63 Nick Gaines 51 64 Cody Vanbuskirk 51 65 Jacob Williamson 50 66 Jimmy Decotis 49 67 Lorenzo Locurcio 49 68 Brandon Scharer 46 69 Jean Ramos 39 70 Brandan Leith 37 71 Henry Miller 36 72 Dylan Ferrandis 34 73 Josh Cartwright 34 74 Cameron McAdoo 33 75 Ramyller Alves 32 76 Enzo Lopes 32 77 Cade Autenrieth 32 78 Jake Masterpool 32 79 Justin Hoeft 31 80 Jordan Bailey 28 81 Ryan Breece 26 82 Dakota Tedder 26 83 Blake Wharton 21 84 Zack Williams 19 85 Adam Enticknap 19 86 Chase Marquier 19 87 Wilson Fleming 18 88 Austin Politelli 18 89 Challen Tennant 18 90 Matthew Bisceglia 15 91 Bradley Lionnet 14 92* Adam Cianciarulo 209 93 Michael Leib 13 94* Ken Roczen 199 95 Josh Hill 13 96 AJ Catanzaro 13 97 Heath Harrison 12 98 Keith Tucker 12 99 Chris Blose 12

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2* Cooper Webb 181 3* Eli Tomac 468 4* Blake Baggett 385 5 6* Jeremy Martin 340 7 8 9 10* Justin Brayton 275 11* Kyle Chisholm 221 12* Jake Weimer 5 14* Cole Seely 339 15* Dean Wilson 208 16* Zach Osborne 301 17* Joey Savatgy 261 18** Weston Peick 339 19* Justin Bogle 12 20* Broc Tickle 184 21* Jason Anderson 429 22* Chad Reed 159 23* Aaron Plessinger 332 24 Christian Craig 266 25* Marvin Musquin 469 26* Alex Martin 137 27* Malcolm Stewart 169 28 Jordon Smith 265 29 Shane McElrath 257 30 Chase Sexton 243 31 Benny Bloss 213 32 Austin Forkner 212 33* Josh Grant 83 34 Phil Nicoletti 169 35 Vince Friese 168 36 Tyler Bowers 149 37 Sean Cantrell 146 38 RJ Hampshire 129 39 Brandon Hartranft 127 40 Mitchell Harrison 121 41 Kyle Cunningham 120 42 Luke Renzland 118 43 Kyle Peters 112 44 Justin Cooper 112 45 Bradley Taft 102 46* Justin Hill 195 47 Hayden Mellross 101 48 Ben Lamay 92 49 Justin Starling 89 50 Michael Mosiman 89 51* Justin Barcia 281 52 Anthony Rodriguez 76 53 Mitchell Oldenburg 75 54 Dakota Alix 74 55 Garrett Marchbanks 72 56 Dylan Merriam 69 57 Cole Martinez 59 58 John Short 58 59 Josh Osby 56 60 Alex Ray 56 61 Martin Castelo 55 62 Colt Nichols 54 63 Martin Davalos 53 64 Nick Gaines 51 65 Cody Vanbuskirk 51 66 Jacob Williamson 50 67 Jimmy Decotis 49 68 Lorenzo Locurcio 49 69 Brandon Scharer 46 70 Jean Ramos 39 71 Brandan Leith 37 72 Henry Miller 36 73 Dylan Ferrandis 34 74 Josh Cartwright 34 75 Cameron McAdoo 33 76 Ramyller Alves 32 77 Enzo Lopes 32 78 Cade Autenrieth 32 79 Jake Masterpool 32 80 Justin Hoeft 31 81 Jordan Bailey 28 82 Ryan Breece 26 83 Dakota Tedder 26 84 Blake Wharton 21 85 Zack Williams 19 86 Adam Enticknap 19 87 Chase Marquier 19 88 Wilson Fleming 18 89 Austin Politelli 18 90 Challen Tennant 18 91 Matthew Bisceglia 15 92* Adam Cianciarulo 209 93 Bradley Lionnet 14 94* Ken Roczen 199 95 Michael Leib 13 96 Josh Hill 13 97 AJ Catanzaro 13 98 Heath Harrison 12 99 Keith Tucker 12



