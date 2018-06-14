2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 1

- Home
An early look at next year's rider numbers.
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.
- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year:
- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.
- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.
- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available.
- As of right now, Weston Peick is the only rider eligible to pick a two-digit career number. Jason Anderson has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21.
- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross (as well as Cody Cooper), as in the past they have not been assigned a national number. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.
Projected Numbers Including #13
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2*
|Cooper Webb
|200
|3*
|Eli Tomac
|468
|4*
|Blake Baggett
|385
|5
|6*
|Jeremy Martin
|340
|7
|8
|9
|10*
|Justin Brayton
|275
|11*
|Kyle Chisholm
|221
|12*
|Jake Weimer
|5
|13**
|Weston Peick
|339
|14*
|Cole Seely
|124
|15*
|Dean Wilson
|208
|16*
|Zach Osborne
|301
|17*
|Joey Savatgy
|261
|18
|Christian Craig
|266
|19*
|Justin Bogle
|12
|20*
|Broc Tickle
|184
|21*
|Jason Anderson
|429
|22*
|Chad Reed
|159
|23*
|Aaron Plessinger
|332
|24
|Jordon Smith
|265
|25*
|Marvin Musquin
|469
|26*
|Alex Martin
|137
|27*
|Malcolm Stewart
|169
|28
|Shane McElrath
|257
|29
|Chase Sexton
|243
|30
|Benny Bloss
|213
|31
|Austin Forkner
|212
|32
|Phil Nicoletti
|169
|33*
|Josh Grant
|83
|34
|Vince Friese
|168
|35
|Tyler Bowers
|149
|36
|Sean Cantrell
|146
|37
|RJ Hampshire
|129
|38
|Brandon Hartranft
|127
|39
|Mitchell Harrison
|121
|40
|Kyle Cunningham
|120
|41
|Luke Renzland
|118
|42
|Kyle Peters
|112
|43
|Justin Cooper
|112
|44
|Bradley Taft
|102
|45
|Hayden Mellross
|101
|46*
|Justin Hill
|195
|47
|Ben Lamay
|97
|48
|Justin Starling
|89
|49
|Michael Mosiman
|89
|50
|Anthony Rodriguez
|76
|51*
|Justin Barcia
|281
|52
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|75
|53
|Dakota Alix
|74
|54
|Garrett Marchbanks
|72
|55
|Dylan Merriam
|69
|56
|Cole Martinez
|59
|57
|John Short
|58
|58
|Josh Osby
|56
|59
|Alex Ray
|56
|60
|Martin Castelo
|55
|61
|Colt Nichols
|54
|62
|Martin Davalos
|53
|63
|Nick Gaines
|51
|64
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|51
|65
|Jacob Williamson
|50
|66
|Jimmy Decotis
|49
|67
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|49
|68
|Brandon Scharer
|46
|69
|Jean Ramos
|39
|70
|Brandan Leith
|37
|71
|Henry Miller
|36
|72
|Dylan Ferrandis
|34
|73
|Josh Cartwright
|34
|74
|Cameron McAdoo
|33
|75
|Ramyller Alves
|32
|76
|Enzo Lopes
|32
|77
|Cade Autenrieth
|32
|78
|Jake Masterpool
|32
|79
|Justin Hoeft
|31
|80
|Jordan Bailey
|28
|81
|Ryan Breece
|26
|82
|Dakota Tedder
|26
|83
|Blake Wharton
|21
|84
|Zack Williams
|19
|85
|Adam Enticknap
|19
|86
|Chase Marquier
|19
|87
|Wilson Fleming
|18
|88
|Austin Politelli
|18
|89
|Challen Tennant
|18
|90
|Matthew Bisceglia
|15
|91
|Bradley Lionnet
|14
|92*
|Adam Cianciarulo
|209
|93
|Michael Leib
|13
|94*
|Ken Roczen
|199
|95
|Josh Hill
|13
|96
|AJ Catanzaro
|13
|97
|Heath Harrison
|12
|98
|Keith Tucker
|12
|99
|Chris Blose
|12
Projected Numbers Excluding #13
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2*
|Cooper Webb
|181
|3*
|Eli Tomac
|468
|4*
|Blake Baggett
|385
|5
|6*
|Jeremy Martin
|340
|7
|8
|9
|10*
|Justin Brayton
|275
|11*
|Kyle Chisholm
|221
|12*
|Jake Weimer
|5
|14*
|Cole Seely
|339
|15*
|Dean Wilson
|208
|16*
|Zach Osborne
|301
|17*
|Joey Savatgy
|261
|18**
|Weston Peick
|339
|19*
|Justin Bogle
|12
|20*
|Broc Tickle
|184
|21*
|Jason Anderson
|429
|22*
|Chad Reed
|159
|23*
|Aaron Plessinger
|332
|24
|Christian Craig
|266
|25*
|Marvin Musquin
|469
|26*
|Alex Martin
|137
|27*
|Malcolm Stewart
|169
|28
|Jordon Smith
|265
|29
|Shane McElrath
|257
|30
|Chase Sexton
|243
|31
|Benny Bloss
|213
|32
|Austin Forkner
|212
|33*
|Josh Grant
|83
|34
|Phil Nicoletti
|169
|35
|Vince Friese
|168
|36
|Tyler Bowers
|149
|37
|Sean Cantrell
|146
|38
|RJ Hampshire
|129
|39
|Brandon Hartranft
|127
|40
|Mitchell Harrison
|121
|41
|Kyle Cunningham
|120
|42
|Luke Renzland
|118
|43
|Kyle Peters
|112
|44
|Justin Cooper
|112
|45
|Bradley Taft
|102
|46*
|Justin Hill
|195
|47
|Hayden Mellross
|101
|48
|Ben Lamay
|92
|49
|Justin Starling
|89
|50
|Michael Mosiman
|89
|51*
|Justin Barcia
|281
|52
|Anthony Rodriguez
|76
|53
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|75
|54
|Dakota Alix
|74
|55
|Garrett Marchbanks
|72
|56
|Dylan Merriam
|69
|57
|Cole Martinez
|59
|58
|John Short
|58
|59
|Josh Osby
|56
|60
|Alex Ray
|56
|61
|Martin Castelo
|55
|62
|Colt Nichols
|54
|63
|Martin Davalos
|53
|64
|Nick Gaines
|51
|65
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|51
|66
|Jacob Williamson
|50
|67
|Jimmy Decotis
|49
|68
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|49
|69
|Brandon Scharer
|46
|70
|Jean Ramos
|39
|71
|Brandan Leith
|37
|72
|Henry Miller
|36
|73
|Dylan Ferrandis
|34
|74
|Josh Cartwright
|34
|75
|Cameron McAdoo
|33
|76
|Ramyller Alves
|32
|77
|Enzo Lopes
|32
|78
|Cade Autenrieth
|32
|79
|Jake Masterpool
|32
|80
|Justin Hoeft
|31
|81
|Jordan Bailey
|28
|82
|Ryan Breece
|26
|83
|Dakota Tedder
|26
|84
|Blake Wharton
|21
|85
|Zack Williams
|19
|86
|Adam Enticknap
|19
|87
|Chase Marquier
|19
|88
|Wilson Fleming
|18
|89
|Austin Politelli
|18
|90
|Challen Tennant
|18
|91
|Matthew Bisceglia
|15
|92*
|Adam Cianciarulo
|209
|93
|Bradley Lionnet
|14
|94*
|Ken Roczen
|199
|95
|Michael Leib
|13
|96
|Josh Hill
|13
|97
|AJ Catanzaro
|13
|98
|Heath Harrison
|12
|99
|Keith Tucker
|12
Donovan759
6/15/2018 5:37 AM
Are riders no longer allowed to chose #13? Or did you just leave it out because most who earn that position at the end of the season opt for a different number?
GD2
6/15/2018 6:41 AM
I always do two lists. One with #13, and one without, because whichever rider is set to earn #13 gets to choose to take it or skip it.