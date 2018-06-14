Toggle

2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 1 2

An early look at next year's rider numbers.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 13 10 671 314 507 6060 73 6

GD2
6/14/2018 9:30 PM

2019 AMA National Number Projections, Round 1

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year:

- Davi Millsaps was injured at the beginning of the season, but he eventually retired without lining up at all. So, unless the AMA holds his number for another year, #18 should become available.

- #5 (Ryan Dungey's old number) should become available this year unless the AMA decides to hold it.

- #41 (Trey Canard's old number) should become available. 

- As of right now, Weston Peick is the only rider eligible to pick a two-digit career number. Jason Anderson has the option to choose a single-digit career number, but he has stated that he plans to stick with #21. 

- We've excluded several riders who came over from overseas to compete in Supercross (as well as Cody Cooper), as in the past they have not been assigned a national number. If any of them are assigned a national number, some riders will be shifted down on the final list.

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number
** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2* Cooper Webb 200
3* Eli Tomac 468
4* Blake Baggett 385
5
6* Jeremy Martin 340
7
8
9
10* Justin Brayton 275
11* Kyle Chisholm 221
12* Jake Weimer 5
13** Weston Peick 339
14* Cole Seely 124
15* Dean Wilson 208
16* Zach Osborne 301
17* Joey Savatgy 261
18 Christian Craig 266
19* Justin Bogle 12
20* Broc Tickle 184
21* Jason Anderson 429
22* Chad Reed 159
23* Aaron Plessinger 332
24 Jordon Smith 265
25* Marvin Musquin 469
26* Alex Martin 137
27* Malcolm Stewart 169
28 Shane McElrath 257
29 Chase Sexton 243
30 Benny Bloss 213
31 Austin Forkner 212
32 Phil Nicoletti 169
33* Josh Grant 83
34 Vince Friese 168
35 Tyler Bowers 149
36 Sean Cantrell 146
37 RJ Hampshire 129
38 Brandon Hartranft 127
39 Mitchell Harrison 121
40 Kyle Cunningham 120
41 Luke Renzland 118
42 Kyle Peters 112
43 Justin Cooper 112
44 Bradley Taft 102
45 Hayden Mellross 101
46* Justin Hill 195
47 Ben Lamay 97
48 Justin Starling 89
49 Michael Mosiman 89
50 Anthony Rodriguez 76
51* Justin Barcia 281
52 Mitchell Oldenburg 75
53 Dakota Alix 74
54 Garrett Marchbanks 72
55 Dylan Merriam 69
56 Cole Martinez 59
57 John Short 58
58 Josh Osby 56
59 Alex Ray 56
60 Martin Castelo 55
61 Colt Nichols 54
62 Martin Davalos 53
63 Nick Gaines 51
64 Cody Vanbuskirk 51
65 Jacob Williamson 50
66 Jimmy Decotis 49
67 Lorenzo Locurcio 49
68 Brandon Scharer 46
69 Jean Ramos 39
70 Brandan Leith 37
71 Henry Miller 36
72 Dylan Ferrandis 34
73 Josh Cartwright 34
74 Cameron McAdoo 33
75 Ramyller Alves 32
76 Enzo Lopes 32
77 Cade Autenrieth 32
78 Jake Masterpool 32
79 Justin Hoeft 31
80 Jordan Bailey 28
81 Ryan Breece 26
82 Dakota Tedder 26
83 Blake Wharton 21
84 Zack Williams 19
85 Adam Enticknap 19
86 Chase Marquier 19
87 Wilson Fleming 18
88 Austin Politelli 18
89 Challen Tennant 18
90 Matthew Bisceglia 15
91 Bradley Lionnet 14
92* Adam Cianciarulo 209
93 Michael Leib 13
94* Ken Roczen 199
95 Josh Hill 13
96 AJ Catanzaro 13
97 Heath Harrison 12
98 Keith Tucker 12
99 Chris Blose 12

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number
** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2* Cooper Webb 181
3* Eli Tomac 468
4* Blake Baggett 385
5
6* Jeremy Martin 340
7
8
9
10* Justin Brayton 275
11* Kyle Chisholm 221
12* Jake Weimer 5
14* Cole Seely 339
15* Dean Wilson 208
16* Zach Osborne 301
17* Joey Savatgy 261
18** Weston Peick 339
19* Justin Bogle 12
20* Broc Tickle 184
21* Jason Anderson 429
22* Chad Reed 159
23* Aaron Plessinger 332
24 Christian Craig 266
25* Marvin Musquin 469
26* Alex Martin 137
27* Malcolm Stewart 169
28 Jordon Smith 265
29 Shane McElrath 257
30 Chase Sexton 243
31 Benny Bloss 213
32 Austin Forkner 212
33* Josh Grant 83
34 Phil Nicoletti 169
35 Vince Friese 168
36 Tyler Bowers 149
37 Sean Cantrell 146
38 RJ Hampshire 129
39 Brandon Hartranft 127
40 Mitchell Harrison 121
41 Kyle Cunningham 120
42 Luke Renzland 118
43 Kyle Peters 112
44 Justin Cooper 112
45 Bradley Taft 102
46* Justin Hill 195
47 Hayden Mellross 101
48 Ben Lamay 92
49 Justin Starling 89
50 Michael Mosiman 89
51* Justin Barcia 281
52 Anthony Rodriguez 76
53 Mitchell Oldenburg 75
54 Dakota Alix 74
55 Garrett Marchbanks 72
56 Dylan Merriam 69
57 Cole Martinez 59
58 John Short 58
59 Josh Osby 56
60 Alex Ray 56
61 Martin Castelo 55
62 Colt Nichols 54
63 Martin Davalos 53
64 Nick Gaines 51
65 Cody Vanbuskirk 51
66 Jacob Williamson 50
67 Jimmy Decotis 49
68 Lorenzo Locurcio 49
69 Brandon Scharer 46
70 Jean Ramos 39
71 Brandan Leith 37
72 Henry Miller 36
73 Dylan Ferrandis 34
74 Josh Cartwright 34
75 Cameron McAdoo 33
76 Ramyller Alves 32
77 Enzo Lopes 32
78 Cade Autenrieth 32
79 Jake Masterpool 32
80 Justin Hoeft 31
81 Jordan Bailey 28
82 Ryan Breece 26
83 Dakota Tedder 26
84 Blake Wharton 21
85 Zack Williams 19
86 Adam Enticknap 19
87 Chase Marquier 19
88 Wilson Fleming 18
89 Austin Politelli 18
90 Challen Tennant 18
91 Matthew Bisceglia 15
92* Adam Cianciarulo 209
93 Bradley Lionnet 14
94* Ken Roczen 199
95 Michael Leib 13
96 Josh Hill 13
97 AJ Catanzaro 13
98 Heath Harrison 12
99 Keith Tucker 12


Related: National Numbers
National Numbers
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest