2018 MXoN Saturday Qualifying Highlights Photo Gallery

We'll 'fess up...we love the Motocross of Nations. Despite some rough weather to start the weekend, RedBud hasn't disappointed. Here's a peek at what happened during Saturday's qualifying.



Here are the top ten teams heading into Sunday's action.

1. Netherlands 4

2. Italy 5

3. France 5

4. Germany 5

5. Australia 11

6. Spain 11

7. Great Britain 12

8. Switzerland 12

9. USA 13

10. Sweden 16

