2018 MXoN Saturday Qualifying Highlights Photo Gallery

RedBud was a whole different animal after a bunch of rain the night before, but it made for a compelling start to an epic racing weekend.
We'll 'fess up...we love the Motocross of Nations. Despite some rough weather to start the weekend, RedBud hasn't disappointed. Here's a peek at what happened during Saturday's qualifying.
Here are the top ten teams heading into Sunday's action.
1. Netherlands 4
2. Italy 5
3. France 5
4. Germany 5
5. Australia 11
6. Spain 11
7. Great Britain 12
8. Switzerland 12
9. USA 13
10. Sweden 16