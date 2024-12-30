1993 Supercross Recap Part 2 | Ft. Mike Kiedrowski, Steve Lamson, & Jeff Stanton 5

Jeff Stanton, Mike Kiedrowski, and Steve Lamson discuss the 1993 Supercross season.

Darksidemx3
12/30/2024 7:56am
93recap2

In 1993, Jeremy McGrath became the first premier-class rookie to win the Supercross title. MC changed how a rider rode Supercross, was a fan favorite with his personality, and became the King of Supercross, winning seven SX titles and a record 72 wins. In 2024, Jett Lawrence became only the third rider to win the premier class title in their rookie season. I had the idea to write an article comparing the similarities and differences between the two riders' roads to said titles and discussing who is the greatest rookie of all time. In doing so, I interviewed six riders from the '93 season, including Jeremy, Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Emig, Jeff Stanton, Mike Kiedrowski, and Steve Lamson. The intention was to use the audio for quotes for a written article, which is available on Vital MX here. In the end, the audio was worthy of posting in podcast form. Below, you will find part two of two. 

 

Related:
Mike Kiedrowski
Jeff Stanton
Steve Lamson
Monster Energy Supercross
5 comments

View replies to: 1993 Supercross Recap Part 2 | Ft. Mike Kiedrowski, Steve Lamson, & Jeff Stanton

A42A35AF-5530-48EE-80F0-822B39FE2DD1.jpeg?VersionId=H76lwi6EDKY5jN1qm9wgvwMlXgd7x
Moto Braap
1 day ago

You interviewed Jeremy and they already interviewed Jett on the preview show but I wonder what his comments would be specifically related to his rookie season and how he thinks it compares to Jeremy after his comment overall of wanting to break his record ‘72’ and win as much as possible.  Jeremy originally said how if anyone breaks his records he expected RC might. 

I forget if there was an outdoor rookie who won his first year in the premiere class but didn’t some riders win their first pro race?  Tomac pops into my mind but I forget if he won the series.  Canard came out firing too but I can’t remember if any rookies won the title.  It could have been RC or Stew if they struggled indoors.  If anyone knows that would be interesting.  I will listen to the interviews when I get a chance.  These 3 guys did a lot for the sport and should get interviewed more.

1
A42A35AF-5530-48EE-80F0-822B39FE2DD1.jpeg?VersionId=H76lwi6EDKY5jN1qm9wgvwMlXgd7x
Moto Braap
8 hours ago

Does that make Dungey the only one to win Supercross and Motocross as a rookie or were they just talking about his outdoor title?  Different strokes for different folks but to win on a 250 especially as a rookie is usually more impressive that separates the skill levels.  250 outdoor rookie GOAT honors for the one they call the GOAT.  No one else did that on s 250?