1993 Supercross Recap Part 1 | Ft. Jeremy McGrath, Damon Bradshaw, & Jeff Emig

In 1993, Jeremy McGrath became the first premier-class rookie to win the Supercross title. MC changed how a rider rode Supercross, was a fan favorite with his personality, and became the King of Supercross, winning seven SX titles and a record 72 wins. In 2024, Jett Lawrence became only the third rider to win the premier class title in their rookie season. I had the idea to write an article comparing the similarities and differences between the two riders' roads to said titles and discussing who is the greatest rookie of all time. In doing so, I interviewed six riders from the '93 season, including Jeremy, Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Emig, Jeff Stanton, Mike Kiedrowski, and Steve Lamson. The intention was to use the audio for quotes for a written article, which will be available on Vital MX on Christmas Day. In the end, the audio was worthy of posting in podcast form. Below, you will find part one of two.