12 Days of MXmas: Yoshimura

We're down to the wire, so here's number 11 of 12. Here's another model-specific giveaway, for someone who has already pounced on one of the most anticipated 450 MX bikes, the 2021 Honda CRF450R/RX. Yoshimura's RS-12 Stainless Full Exhaust ($899.00), was in development for over a year in collaboration with Honda Japan, HRC Honda, and Tim used this on his way to yet another MXGP World Championship.

With an asymmetrical muffler (to maximize capacity), and a resonance chamber (to help manage sound and increase usable power), the RS-12 has a very unique profile to help provide additional clearance for the rear tire and brake caliper. The Yoshimura team also created a unique oval manifold using FEA (Finite Element Analysis) and a state-of-the-art hydroforming process. to improve power, reduce weight, and improve the fit. Machined joints provide superior and exacting fit, for extra strength.

Other details include a Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap, which covers the inner cap mounted design, and eases servicing. A new patent-pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert right makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arrestors. It's also designed, developed, and constructed in the U.S.

Want more info? Check here. www.yoshimura-rd.com. Of course, they have exhausts and options for every bike.

