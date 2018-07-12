Toggle

12 Days of MXmas: Works Connection

As we near the halfway point of the 12 Days, it's time to twist the grip on this sucker, and the Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube makes that an easy task.

GuyB
12/7/2018 12:34 PM

12 Days of MXmas: Works Connection

It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. We'll pick winners before Christmas.

The Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube ($69.95) is designerd for use with a stock throttle housing, and consists of a CNC-machined aluminum throttle that includes a sealed bearing inside the end of the tube, and combined with an internal polymer bushing to create buttery-smooth throttle action. Also included are six Delrin® snap-on cam pulleys that are designed to match the OEM/stock pull ratio. The cams included in the kit cover the complete line of MX and off-road, race 4-stroke models from Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha.

For more info, or to check out their vast array of other goodies, visit www.worksconnection.com

146 comments
