12 Days of MXmas: Works Connection

As we near the halfway point of the 12 Days, it's time to twist the grip on this sucker, and the Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube makes that an easy task.
It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. We'll pick winners before Christmas.
The Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube ($69.95) is designerd for use with a stock throttle housing, and consists of a CNC-machined aluminum throttle that includes a sealed bearing inside the end of the tube, and combined with an internal polymer bushing to create buttery-smooth throttle action. Also included are six Delrin® snap-on cam pulleys that are designed to match the OEM/stock pull ratio. The cams included in the kit cover the complete line of MX and off-road, race 4-stroke models from Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha.
For more info, or to check out their vast array of other goodies, visit www.worksconnection.com
rdub126
12/7/2018 9:20 PM
yup
slamdmini
12/7/2018 8:52 PM
sweet
StevieTimes
12/7/2018 8:30 PM
FAN TASTIC
23'swifey
12/7/2018 8:30 PM
WC makes good stuff
RVoortman57
12/7/2018 8:28 PM
This would go good on my RM250
racerx217
12/7/2018 8:25 PM
nice!!
mwhite304
12/7/2018 8:20 PM
This needs to be under our tree
Team Sakai Racing
12/7/2018 8:16 PM
That would be awesome under the tree!!
jake721
12/7/2018 8:09 PM
Tired of changing the kid’s broken tubes! This a life changer.
tempura
12/7/2018 7:46 PM
Whiskey throttle smooth!!
TheWeapon
12/7/2018 7:41 PM
Mint.
jgmxdad251
12/7/2018 7:38 PM
Nice!
yak651
12/7/2018 7:32 PM
Would like to get a grip this xmas
RGaede
12/7/2018 7:29 PM
Last throttle tube ever!
c0ncEpT
12/7/2018 7:26 PM
Hope this make it easier for me to hold the throttle open. Brap!
HuskyEd
12/7/2018 7:18 PM
WFO!!
Hman144
12/7/2018 7:12 PM
Grip it and rip it.
JOHN CHOATE
12/7/2018 7:08 PM
This gift idea really turns me on!!!!
Honda47
12/7/2018 6:43 PM
Works Connection always makes good stuff!
craigathan404
12/7/2018 6:39 PM
That seems like one slick piece of equipment right there