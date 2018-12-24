12 Days of MXmas: Winners!

Congrats to the lucky winners! We've fired out emails to everyone, and some of you have already replied with the pertinent details so that we can get your prizes fired out ASAP.



Thanks again to all the companies who helped out!



Day 1 - Motorex

Prizes: Motorex Racing Paddock Mat, and Motorex Folding Bike Stand.

Winner: cjmx



Day 2 - ProTaper

Prizes: ProTaper MX Race Spec (RS) Rear Sprocket, ProTaper MX Race Spec (RS) front sprockets, ProTaper Pro Series Forged Racing Chain, ProTaper EVO Handlebar, ProTaper 2.0 Race Series Bar Pad, and ProTaper Clamp-On Grip System.

Winner: Bromanyak256



Day 3 - Thor

Prize: Thor Transit Wheelie Bag.

Winner: 711stretch



Day 4 - Stacyc

Prize: Choice of 12” or 16” Stacyc e-bike.

Winner: Buechlerj



Day 5 - Works Connection

Prize: Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube.

Winner: Mx4life320



Day 6 - Answer

Prize: Answer AR-5 Helmet

Winner: bberg



Day 7 - Leatt

Prizes: Leatt 4.5 Orange X-Flow Jersey and Pant, 1.5 GripR Glove, and GPX 3.5 helmet.

Winner: MxProdigy17



Day 8 - Scott

Prizes: Scott Prospect Goggle, Scott Prospect Works Film System goggle, Scott Prospect Light Sensitive Lens, and Scott Goggle Case.

Day 9 - ODI

Prizes: ODI CFT Podium MX Handlebar, and ODI V2 Lock-On MX Half-Waffle Grip.

Winner: FI2T



Day 10 - Boyesen

Prize: Rad Valve (two-stroke), or Supercooler (four-stroke).

MxKing809



Day 11 - DT-1

Prizes: DT-1 Air Filter, DT1 Aluminum Filter Cage, and DT1 Wash Cover.

Winner: Kawirider819



Day 12 - Mika Metals

Prizes: Mika RAW Series handlebars, Mika Bar Clamps, and Mika Dual Density 50/50 Waffle Grips.

Winner: buggz



