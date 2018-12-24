12 Days of MXmas: Winners!

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Since it's Christmas Eve, what do you say we pop open the list of winner for the 2018 Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas?
Congrats to the lucky winners! We've fired out emails to everyone, and some of you have already replied with the pertinent details so that we can get your prizes fired out ASAP.
Thanks again to all the companies who helped out!
Day 1 - Motorex
Prizes: Motorex Racing Paddock Mat, and Motorex Folding Bike Stand.
Winner: cjmx
Day 2 - ProTaper
Prizes: ProTaper MX Race Spec (RS) Rear Sprocket, ProTaper MX Race Spec (RS) front sprockets, ProTaper Pro Series Forged Racing Chain, ProTaper EVO Handlebar, ProTaper 2.0 Race Series Bar Pad, and ProTaper Clamp-On Grip System.
Winner: Bromanyak256
Day 3 - Thor
Prize: Thor Transit Wheelie Bag.
Winner: 711stretch
Day 4 - Stacyc
Prize: Choice of 12” or 16” Stacyc e-bike.
Winner: Buechlerj
Day 5 - Works Connection
Prize: Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube.
Winner: Mx4life320
Day 6 - Answer
Prize: Answer AR-5 Helmet
Winner: bberg
Day 7 - Leatt
Prizes: Leatt 4.5 Orange X-Flow Jersey and Pant, 1.5 GripR Glove, and GPX 3.5 helmet.
Winner: MxProdigy17
Day 8 - Scott
Prizes: Scott Prospect Goggle, Scott Prospect Works Film System goggle, Scott Prospect Light Sensitive Lens, and Scott Goggle Case.
Team Sakai Racing
Day 9 - ODI
Prizes: ODI CFT Podium MX Handlebar, and ODI V2 Lock-On MX Half-Waffle Grip.
Winner: FI2T
Day 10 - Boyesen
Prize: Rad Valve (two-stroke), or Supercooler (four-stroke).
MxKing809
Day 11 - DT-1
Prizes: DT-1 Air Filter, DT1 Aluminum Filter Cage, and DT1 Wash Cover.
Winner: Kawirider819
Day 12 - Mika Metals
Prizes: Mika RAW Series handlebars, Mika Bar Clamps, and Mika Dual Density 50/50 Waffle Grips.
Winner: buggz
bberg375
12/24/2018 7:53 PM
Can’t believe I won! Thanks so much and Merry Christmas to all!
Bromanyak256
12/24/2018 6:47 PM
So stoked to win that pro taper bundle, still can’t believe i won this! Shout out to vital, guyb, and pro taper❤️
MagMx08
12/24/2018 6:45 PM
Congrats to all the winners. Such a good feeling when you see your name as a winner. I won an FMF tail pipe a few years back so I’m a big fan of the vital 12 days of Christmas. Merry Christmas everyone.
FI2T
12/24/2018 4:06 PM
I won!! Thanks Vital and ODI!
I'm not sure what email I signed up with... I've never seen pm's or any emails from vital.
GuyB
12/24/2018 4:52 PM
It goes to the email that you signed up your account with. Hit me up at sgiberson@vitalmx.com.
FI2T
12/24/2018 5:37 PM
Email sent! I updated my email on here as well.
Thanks!!
mattyhamz2
12/24/2018 3:39 PM
Congrats guys!! Enjoy this every year!
UGOTBIT
12/24/2018 3:28 PM
Congrats to the winners. Thanks Vital and sponsors for killer giveaway! Merry Christmas!
mxnut23
12/24/2018 2:37 PM
Congrats to the winners !! Merry Christmas!!
FLmxer
12/24/2018 2:31 PM
Awesome guys. Really cool of Vital to do this each year!! Enjoy folks and Merry Christmas!!
T-Fish
12/24/2018 2:21 PM
Congratulations to the winners!
jhansen510
12/24/2018 2:08 PM
Congrats boys!
MOTOXSTATION
12/24/2018 2:02 PM
Congratulations to the winners! Thank you to Vitalmx crew and the great sponsors for putting together this annual event. Awesome products!
Happy Holidays and a Healthy & Prosperous New Year to all!
tingo
12/24/2018 1:56 PM
Never heard of her. Merry Christmas everyone!