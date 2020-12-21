12 Days of MXmas: VP Racing Fuels

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

We've got an array of cool products, courtesy of the gang at VP. From left to right, there are the...

A VP Battery Charger and Maintainer, powered exclusively by CTEK. This device monitors and maintains your battery health and delivers peak performance by extending battery life. This connect-and-forget charger reconditions and restores your battery to optimum performance and is also safe for outdoor use.

Then there's the VP 622 Synthetic Racing Brake Fluid (16.9 oz), which has been formulated for the demands of racing and the hard braking that comes with it, for use in both auto and powersport vehicles. Fully synthetic, the 622 Racing Brake Fluid maintains stability under high temperatures, is the highest boiling point DOT 4 fluid, resists vapor lock, and resists fade, while delivering a better pedal feel.

Octanium® (32 oz.) is blended for off-road racing applications, and increases gasoline octane up to 8 numbers (80 points), improves throttle response and acceleration, while eliminating knocks and pings.

Stay Frosty® Race Ready (64 oz.) is a proprietary VP Racing Fuels coolant formulated for high-compression, high-heat racing engines. It contains a specialized blend of heat transfer agents that drastically improve coolant’s ability to transfer heat away from high temperature cylinder heads

VP Powersports Silicone Detailer (13 oz.) is formulated with a dry silicone base to provide a superior finish that will resist dirt and dust allowing for easier cleanup and ultimate protection of all treated surfaces. Safe for use on all surfaces, however one should avoid overspray on critical components such as brakes, tires, seats, grips, and other surfaces where a slick finish would not be desirable. Keeps rubber surfaces from drying out and renews faded or lightly scratched surfaces.

The VP Powersports Foam and Fiber Filter Cleaner (13 oz.) is formulated for...you guessed it...cleaning both foam and fiber filters. It removes dirt, grime and oil from filter quickly and easily, and will not damage the media to maximize filter life. VP Powersports Foam and Fiber Filter Cleaner also make a great engine and general-purpose degreaser.

And finally, the VP Powersports Chain Lube (13 oz.) is formulated to provide unsurpassed lubrication, extending chain and sprocket life. When used properly, this formula will not fling-off or collect dirt and provides excellent protection against rust and corrosion in all conditions.

Where do you pick up any (or all) of this good stuff? Visit your local dealer, or if you're shopping online, visit vpracingfuels.com.

