12 Days of MXmas: Thor

Are you going to need something to carry your holiday haul? Thor might just have the perfect solution for you. Oh, and it works great as a gear bag, too.
It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.
The Thor Transit Wheelie Bag ($249.95) might be the ultimate getaway vehicle.
Let's start from the ground up. The chassis of the wheelie bag has a durable molded base, oversized wheels to keep you rolling easily, and durable reinforced handles with a retractable push botton in the main handle. The bag itself is constructed with a 1200D Ballistic polyester shell, and 210D polyester lining. The large main compartment is ventilated on both sides, and there are mesh pockets along both sides it. There's also a roll-out changing mat, micro fleece lined helmet & goggle pocket, and a PU Backed boot compartment for durability & cleaning. There are even cinch straps to compress bag height when you're running at less than a full complement of gear, and the exterior pieces built into the bag have ventilation holes, so moisture on the interior doesn't have to stay there.
Overall dimensions are 37” L x 16.75” W x 17.75” H, and it's available at any Parts Unlimited retailer. For more info, check www.thormx.com.
RVoortman57
12/5/2018 11:02 PM
This would be nice to win... been using this same gearbag since I was 6
colintrax
12/5/2018 11:02 PM
That bag looks way better than the fox bag I've been using for years. Might just buy it if I don't win
EV901
12/5/2018 10:59 PM
Gotta keep the goodies somewhere
YellowZonker
12/5/2018 10:55 PM
Nice!
mbuoniconti
12/5/2018 10:51 PM
Day 11, and 10 more chances to pick a Guy with a last name of B. Get it? GuyB!! Come on, thats pretty good.
Walters
12/5/2018 10:32 PM
Is this big enough for my dirtbike?
kwenske321
12/5/2018 10:29 PM
I sure could use a new bag!
Wingalls
12/5/2018 10:14 PM
Time to retire the old ogio
H217H
12/5/2018 10:09 PM
It is as big as a house wow!
Trav138
12/5/2018 9:51 PM
Nice looking bag
sachyman
12/5/2018 9:47 PM
Would love a new bag
stillwelding
12/5/2018 9:42 PM
I know someone who could use one of those
StevieTimes
12/5/2018 9:42 PM
awesome
Lynch
12/5/2018 9:41 PM
Nice one!
Benlawson
12/5/2018 9:35 PM
Man this thing would be so handy!
Jbulz
12/5/2018 8:52 PM
Oh man I need this!
Racer142
12/5/2018 8:47 PM
Beautiful
wisey
12/5/2018 8:24 PM
I could give my daughter a X Mas gift, my old gear bag.
Vet145
12/5/2018 8:24 PM
I would travel the hell out of that thing!
yz133rider
12/5/2018 8:19 PM
Goodness that things serious.