12 Days of MXmas: The Winners!

Well, with the holidays in the rear-view mirror, we 'spose you're curious who scored the gifts in our annual 12 Days giveaway. Check the roster below to find out if you were on the naughty or nice list. Congrats to all the winners (who have already been notified), and thanks to all the companies who participated. You guys rock.

Day 1 - Bel-Ray

Winner: de883zx

Prize: Case Thumper Racing Synthetic Blend Engine Oil (12 bottles/$8.99 ea.)

Case of Bel-Ray Foam Filter Oil Spray (12 cans/$9.99 ea.)

Day 2 - Scar Racing

Winner: camp332

Prize: Scar Gripper Titanium pegs ($299)

www.scar-racing.com

Day 3 - Risk Racing

Winner: TeamGreen

Prize: Risk Racing's Lock-N-Load Pro ($279.99)

www.riskracing.com

Day 4 - Troy Lee Designs

Winner: Bobby Skeet

Prize: Troy Lee Designs SE Composite Helmet ($475)

www.troyleedesigns.com

Day 5 - Motion Pro

Winner: 454supersport

Prize: Motion Pro TiProLight Titanium Four-Piece Wrench Set ($152.99)

www.motionpro.com

Day 6 - ProTaper

Winner: mooch

Prize: ProTaper MX Race Spec (RS) Rear Sprocket ($69.99)

ProTaper MX Race Spec (RS) front sprockets ($25.99)

ProTaper Pro Series Forged Racing Chain (slim O-Ring version, $129.99)

ProTaper EVO Handlebar ($89.99)

ProTaper 2.0 Race Series Bar Pad ($19.99)

ProTaper Clamp-On Grip System ($27.99)

ProTaper products can be purchased from your local Tucker Powersports dealer or online retailer.

Day 7 - Ride Engineering

Winner: FI2T

Prize: Ride Engineering Performance Link ($219.95) for the Suzuki RM-Z 250 (2019 & later) and the RM-Z 450 (2018 and later)

www.ride-engineering.com

Day 8 - VP

Winner: J-Mill

Prize: VP Stay Frosty Race Ready Coolant ($21.95)

VP Octanium ($21.95)

VP 622 Synthetic Racing Brake Fluid ($26.95)

VP Powersports Silicone Detailer ($9.99)

VP Powersports Chain Lube ($9.99)

VP Powersports Foam and Fiber Filter Cleaner ($9.99)

VP Battery Charger and Maintainer ($99)

vpracingfuels.com

Day 9 - Thor MX

Winner: reesecox.254

Prize: Thor Reflex Polar Carbon Helmet ($495.00)

Thor Sniper Pro goggles ($79.95)

Thor helmet bag ($39.95)

Thor Pulse Tropix Kit jersey ($39.95), and pant ($114.95)

Thor Agile Plus gloves ($27.95)

Thor Radial boots ($249.95)

www.thormx.com

Day 10 - Crossbox

Winner: snackfedbear

Prize: Crossbox CBX20 and one year subscription (€319 = $394)

www.crossboxapp.com

Day 11 - Yoshimura

Winner: the Pirate

Prize: Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Full Exhaust 2021 Honda CRF450R/RX. ($899.00)

www.yoshimura-rd.com

Day 12 - Galfer

Winner: Trav138

Prize: Galfer Stainless Steel Off-Road Front Single Brake Line ($59)

Galfer Solid Mount 280mm Oversized Tsunami Wave Rotor ($157)

Galfer 280mm Relocation Bracket ($98)

Galfer HH Sintered Front Brake Pads ($34.03)

Galfer Standard Solid Mount Wave Rear Rotor ($133)

Galfer HH Sintered Rear Brake Pads ($34.03)

Galfer Stainless Steel Rear Brake Line ($47)

galferusa.com



