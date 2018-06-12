12 Days of MXmas: Stacyc

It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.



Are you ready to get your soon-to-be-ripper rolling on two wheels? The Stacyc 12” ($649) and 16” ($699) eDrive Electric Balance Bikes are just the ticket. With a low standover height, they can not only help you dial in your young rider's balance and braking strider-style, but when they're ready, they also learn throttle control well before they jump on their first 50cc bike. It's also light enough that if they do go down, it's easy to pick up, and there's no need to restart the engine.

We all know the rush, freedom and sense of accomplishment that comes with riding a motorcycle. The guys at STACYC are doing their best to make sure more kids get to live the same journey, hopefully sooner and safer than ever before!



Stacyc has also hosted several events around the country in '18, including the Roland Sands Moto Classic, Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary, Malcolm Smith Motorsports Learn to Ride Day, and International Motorcycle Shows. Keep your eyes open for an event near you in 2019!

For more info, visit www.stacyc.com



If you're selected as the winner for this prize in the 12 Days, you can choose from either model.



