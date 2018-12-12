12 Days of MXmas: Scott

It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.



As we get closer to Christmas, the urgency to make sure you’ve got some dialed in gifts increases. Scott has some ideas of goodies that’d make great things for the riders on your list.

If you want maximum vision, and equally substantial eye protection, the Scott Prospect Goggle ($89.95) should be on your list. With a very tall lens, and an innovative Scott Lens Lock System that makes the lens stay in the frame no matter what impact is coming from outside, you get a wide view, and maximum protection. An extra wide, no-slip silicone strap, combined with articulated outriggers, contribute to a snug fit and awesome helmet integration.

You may want to check the Scott Prospect Works Film System goggle ($99.95) for a large field of vision even in the muddiest conditions. The canisters clip directly onto the Works pins of the lens which makes their installation much easier and less time-consuming with no tools required. The improved, transparent anti-stick grid offers a better field of vision, an easier installation in the canisters, a better sliding on the lens and a better sealing with the lens at the top.

Racing on a variable light day? The Scott Prospect Light Sensitive Lens ($33.95) is thermoformed, 1mm thick anti-fog lens that changes from grey to clear based on the UV light conditions.





And finally, the Scott Goggle Case ($42.50) is perfect for storing several pairs of goggles, multiple lenses and any other goggle related items (or your helmet cam) needed for a racing day.



Need more details, or to check out the full range of color options? Check scott-sports.com.

