12 Days of MXmas: Scar Racing Titanium Gripper Footpegs

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

A favorite of the GP crowd, these Scar Titanium Gripper pegs ($299) are hand fabricated from Grade 5 Ti-6AL-4V titanium. At 60 mm wide, they're a full 10mm wider than stock pegs, yet weigh in at a feathery 280g per pair. They also have a whopping 27 teeth for support and extra grip.

Where can you get your hands on a set of these? We'd suggest visiting www.scar-racing.com, and you can check out their full line of goodies that include these pegs, as well as triple clamps, bars, levers, sprockets, carbon parts, and more.



