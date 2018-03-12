12 Days of MXmas: Motorex

It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.

While most of the items we feature during the 12 Days are already available for sale, these two aren't yet... but don't let their unobtanium status scare you off. You'll find them on their site eventually.

The Motorex Racing Paddock Mat measures in at 100 x 220 cm and has an extremely absorbent surface that can soak up to up to 7L/m2 of oil, water or other liquids. It’s FIM-homologated, so it can be used at international racing events...or your garage. Anti-slip & fire-resistant, it also makes it easy to spot bolts that you might drop, and it’s machine-washable at up to 30°C.

The Motorex Folding Bike Stand is produced by Polisport, and features the Motorex green color on the top and side inserts. This one features high quality injection-molded polypropylene construction with an injection-molded rubber top that folds for easy storage. It’s lightweight, yet is extremely durable and can hold up to 550 lbs.