12 Days of MXmas: Motorex

Yep, it's that time of year again. Check in over the next couple of weeks for some cool gift giving ideas...and a chance to win the spotlighted goodies.
It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.
While most of the items we feature during the 12 Days are already available for sale, these two aren’t yet... but don’t let their unobtanium status scare you off. You’ll find them on their site eventually. In the meantime, don’t forget to leave a comment below so you have a chance to win them.
The Motorex Racing Paddock Mat measures in at 100 x 220 cm and has an extremely absorbent surface that can soak up to up to 7L/m2 of oil, water or other liquids. It’s FIM-homologated, so it can be used at international racing events...or your garage. Anti-slip & fire-resistant, it also makes it easy to spot bolts that you might drop, and it’s machine-washable at up to 30°C.
The Motorex Folding Bike Stand is produced by Polisport, and features the Motorex green color on the top and side inserts. This one features high quality injection-molded polypropylene construction with an injection-molded rubber top that folds for easy storage. It’s lightweight, yet is extremely durable and can hold up to 550 lbs.
420sendit
12/4/2018 12:42 AM
Love using Motorex products on my KX. These look awesome, would look great in the garage!
shuggs
12/4/2018 12:32 AM
Love it
Nikolay_Snegotskiy
12/4/2018 12:02 AM
?need one!
fpandjic
12/4/2018 12:02 AM
Nice!
Boom66
12/4/2018 12:01 AM
Cool
FI2T
12/3/2018 11:42 PM
That's a sweet looking stand!
casper
12/3/2018 11:21 PM
Had one before, need another!
speedman
12/3/2018 11:05 PM
That gear looks terrific.
EV901
12/3/2018 10:51 PM
Double or nothing!
Sachmo831
12/3/2018 10:41 PM
Fingers crossed this is my year to win something cool
JMX82
12/3/2018 10:36 PM
That stand would look great under my KTM
kwenske321
12/3/2018 10:30 PM
Sure will look great in someone’s garage!
H217H
12/3/2018 10:30 PM
Just the right products to park my bike for this winter.
Walters
12/3/2018 10:22 PM
That lego block would fit perfect under my bike
tempura
12/3/2018 10:08 PM
On the first day of MXmas Vital gave to me a shiny stand & mat, thanks GuyB!
smashingpumpkins167
12/3/2018 10:00 PM
Holeshot
shiftmx_22
12/3/2018 9:58 PM
10/10 would use
Robbie_Kirk
12/3/2018 9:41 PM
That looks awesome!
Electro21
12/3/2018 9:25 PM
Looks nice!
Jake_CR250R
12/3/2018 9:24 PM
That Motorex stand looks so good