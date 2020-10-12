12 Days of MXmas: Motion Pro

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

The Motion Pro TiProLight Titanium Four-Piece Wrench Sets ($152.99) are available in two different combos (8 mm, 10 mm, 12 mm, 13 mm, or 8 mm, 10 mm, 12 mm, 14 mm), and they're also available individually.

Made from tool-grade titanium alloy, these super-light wrenches are less than a quarter of the weight of standard steel wrenches, and the compact design is perfect for trail tool packs. The exclusive ergonomic handle design of these Motion Pro wrenches is optimized for strength and performance, the titanium alloy will never rust or corrode, and they have laser etched markings for easy identification.

Don't forget to check out the rest of their awesome tool lineup. www.motionpro.com

Don't forget to leave a comment below for your chance to win a set of these wrenches.