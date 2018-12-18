12 Days of MXmas: Mika Metals

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Whoa, is it Day 12 already? Let’s wrap this up with a batch of goodies from Mika Metals.
It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.
The Mika RAW Series handlebars ($109.99) are designed for maximum comfort, as their unique tapering maintain strength strength while having the optimal amount of flex to minimize arm fatigue. Constructed of T6 7075 aluminum, Mika claims they’re as strong or stronger than any non-crossbar handlebar on the market. The bars are black, are available in 12 different bends, and the pads are available in black, white, orange, red, yellow, and blue.
Of course, with Mika’s 1-⅛-inch RAW Series bars, you’ll need some oversized Mika Bar Clamps ($59.99), which are precision machined from Aerospace 7075 aluminium. They’re rubber-mounted using the stock rubber cones, and are available in four different colors; including black, silver, blue, and red.
You can cap off the bar setup with Mika’s Dual Density 50/50 Waffle Grips ($12.95), which are constructed from an advanced dual-density rubber compound, The 50/50 grips are specifically designed to increase finger traction while minimizing palm blisters. The dual layer provides reduced vibration which provides less hand fatigue.
Need more info? Visit mikametals.com.
That's it! Get your comments in for a chance to win, and head back and hit up any of the days that you've missed! We'll pick the winners sometime before Christmas.
711stretch
12/19/2018 1:42 AM
Mika too!!
PureBDamned
12/19/2018 1:42 AM
amen
de883zx
12/19/2018 12:47 AM
Mika Mika motorcycle
boothead379
12/19/2018 12:36 AM
I be likin these
DirtSlayer
12/19/2018 12:34 AM
Alright!
Benlawson
12/19/2018 12:33 AM
Swap out my twisted set for these bad boys
NikCiceri7
12/19/2018 12:24 AM
Very good bars!!
Racer142
12/19/2018 12:20 AM
Cool
Fearo
12/19/2018 12:09 AM
yes
Aidan_Limmer91
12/18/2018 11:50 PM
Churr
HenryA
12/18/2018 10:53 PM
Bars!
The Darkness
12/18/2018 10:35 PM
Mika need these
erickx250
12/18/2018 10:27 PM
My KX would look dope with Mika Bars.
swtwtwtw
12/18/2018 10:19 PM
Like this?
brysgrfx
12/18/2018 10:13 PM
Use these bars and love them, need them for my other bike.
JMX82
12/18/2018 10:10 PM
Those would look nice in my KTM
langhammx
12/18/2018 10:10 PM
These bars will look great on my 150.
okieonayamaha
12/18/2018 10:03 PM
Love to try them.
slamdmini
12/18/2018 10:02 PM
nice
mxnut23
12/18/2018 9:58 PM
That’s rad!!